Brandon McKinney’s triumphant words sparked a standing ovation from JMU’s Studio Theater’s sold out, nearly maskless crowd.
He sang to the crowd: “There’s gonna be a fight / There still might be a war / For the moment we’ve got danger on the run.”
The closing song, “Bring On the Monsters,” marked the end of the first theater production to take place at the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts this semester. Doors opened to “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” the musical adaptation of the popular Rick Riordan novel, Sept. 15-19.
Stratford Players, a student-run performance organization, put on the production. Grace Altman, a junior theater major who choreographed the show and starred as Katie Gardener and Medusa, said production proposals are voted on as a collective. One reason Stratford Players chose “The Lightning Thief” is because of the narrative’s theme of togetherness — something Altman said has risen at JMU during COVID-19. The production has dealt with the virus even now, having to mask, work around sickness and overcome other hurdles.
“[There’s a] sense of camaraderie and ensemble in the show,” Altman said. “Togetherness is really big, and especially coming out of [the pandemic].”
This performance also marked the beginning of McKinney’s JMU theater career. The sophomore musical theater major said his enthusiasm was shared by not only the company, but everyone involved. “It’s just like, ‘back in action,’” he said.
“The Lightning Thief” is an energetic production, complete with a rock score by Rob Rokicki and book by Joe Tracz. The musical debuted at Longacre theater on Broadway in 2019 and features a fast-paced account of the first “Percy Jackson” novel.
Another reason the group chose the show was because “The Lightning Thief” was “our generation’s book,” Altman said.
Showgoer and freshman computer science major Bridget Kimball said “Percy Jackson” was her favorite book series. Like many college-aged individuals, Kimball said she began reading the series early in middle school.
COVID-19 continues
The most arduous days of the pandemic seem to have passed, however, the Shenandoah Valley is continuing to experience COVID-19.
According to The New York Times, as of Sept. 21, Harrisonburg reports an average of 7 new COVID-19 cases per day. While cases appear low compared to past extremes, the virus’s effects are still noticeable across campus.
Altman referenced the safety precautions she’s taken to limit exposure to COVID-19.
“I’m still wearing a mask,” Altman said. The same could be stated for many others involved in the musical, as other cast members were seen wearing masks during rehearsal.
In Stratford Players productions, the turnaround from proposal to performance is nearly instant. Rehearsals for “The Lightning Thief” began Aug. 15, and opening night occurred exactly a month later, leaving “a very small window” for people to potentially get sick, Altman said — and they did.
Absences across the company were prevalent during preparation. McKinney and Lucas Mugica, who played Grover, had COVID-19 simultaneously and were out from rehearsals the same week.
“It’s stressful because sometimes it’s unavoidable,” Altman said, “especially if you’re living with people that aren’t necessarily in a show.”
The Stratford Players member also said there isn’t much the performers can do to ensure an entire collaborative production succeeds during a pandemic. Most of the cast kept their social circles small, Altman said, abstaining from going out outside of rehearsals and classes to avoid exposure.
Proceeding with caution
Large strides, both now and in the past, have been made to perform a show of this capacity without restrictions.
When the pandemic began late in the 2019-20 school year, productions were moved online to accommodate national restrictions. While showings were possible over Zoom, productions were difficult to coordinate and perform.
“It’s just not the best for student-made kind of things,” Altman said. “A lot of student-made stuff here is a big collaboration and ensemble.”
Starting with the fall 2021 musical, “Head Over Heels,” productions took the stage at the Mainstage Theater in Forbes with fewer COVID-19-related mandates. The first production for a full audience that didn’t require attendees to mask took place later in the season with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Last spring, JMU’s production of the musical “Once” solidified the end of COVID-19 mandates for Forbes Center audiences.
Despite the country as a whole redefining public health restrictions, the “Percy Jackson” company still made an effort for showgoers to attend cautiously. When purchasing a ticket for a Forbes Center theater production, receipts will remind attendees to wear a mask. Altman, however, believes that true mandation may be out of grasp for the company.
“We can’t be like, ‘Wear your mask or you’re not allowed in,’ but we can be like, ‘Please, please, please, please wear a mask,’” Altman said.
Though audiences ultimately decide whether or not to mask up, performers and crew members decided to do everything possible to ensure the production would go on as planned, Altman said.
The bigger theme
Like the company’s battle against the pandemic, the show itself emphasizes empathy. As “half-bloods” — children of one mortal parent and one god or goddess parent, in the “Percy Jackson” franchise — of the camp expel gifts for the Gods into an enblazened prop campfire, characters bond with one another over shared struggles.
As despair was commonly shared throughout students during a global pandemic, McKinney said he was able to explore other motifs and experiences of college-aged individuals. This reflection began once the lead received his script and found a connection to his character.
“When [Percy] sets out for something, he doesn’t give up until he gets what he wants,” McKinney said. “I’m kind of the same way. When I have a goal, I want to achieve it.”
For the novel’s character, finding a place to belong was constantly an achievement to be strived for. “Good Kid,” an aria performed by McKinney, displays a cry for acceptance.
“[Percy] doesn’t really feel like he belongs anywhere,” said Kimball, who said she felt a similar emotion when she first came to Harrisonburg.
Throughout the show, characters pair the feeling of being lost with the need to prove oneself and find their place in the world.
“My Grand Plan,” Carrigan Young’s (Annabeth Chase) solo, best exemplifies this need and the character’s desire for their efforts to be noticed by her mother, the goddess Athena, and the world.
“I will be brave / Just wait and see,” Young sang.
Altman further concurred that a sense of discovering who you are is reflected heavily through most “half-blood” characters in the play. While the “heroes’ quests” may be different, she said, there’s a sense of unity in a competitive atmosphere.
“It’s like working together to push each other forward, which happens a lot at school,” Altman said. “We’re surrounded by people who want the same thing we do.”
In his first JMU theater experience, McKinney said, he realized how each member of the group contributes collectively to the overall production.
“We have such a good culture here working together, especially in Forbes,” McKinney said. “The theater building and the dance and music — we all work together so much.”
Community was the ultimate driving force of the Stratford Players to combat virus hindrance, and before the lights dimmed upon the Studio stage, cast members banded together to declare victory for the time being: “Bring on the monsters / Bring on the real world,” they sang.
“Monsters are in the real world too, so no matter where you go, you can’t always be afraid,” Altman said. “You just gotta buckle up and face it.”
