Live music has never felt better.
Many people haven’t attended an in-person concert since February 2020 or ever been in the Forbes Center Concert Hall, but The High Kings, an Irish folk band, made the wait worthwhile with their performances and the atmosphere they created throughout the venue.
The High Kings formed in 2007 and quickly became an esteemed band in Ireland and around the world, with success on global Billboard charts and headline performances for former President Barack Obama and the Lord Mayor of London. The group’s current members are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Paul O’Brien and Brian Dunphy; collectively, they play 13 different instruments.
Having previously performed at the Forbes Center back in 2018, the band members said coming to JMU is one of their favorite gigs when they’re traveling. Their stop in Harrisonburg on Saturday was one of 32 legs on their “Home from Home” tour, which features many of the songs from their recently released “Home from Home” live album and hits from five other collections. The musicians said they felt “privileged” to be touring and sharing their passion for music with audiences again after a long pandemic hiatus.
Prior to the concert, the hall was adorned with orange and green lights and filled with the chatter of attendees. On stage, four microphones were set up among a keyboard, guitar stands, a collection of whistles and more waiting to be played.
In their opening song, “Irish Rover,” The High Kings subverted expectations by starting with a soft and soulful introduction before breaking into a thrilling, upbeat folk tune. Combining the guitar, tin whistle, mandolin and a bodhran drum, the quartet complemented each other and had much of the audience on their feet, cheering and clapping along by the song’s end. If the audience members weren’t excited before, it sure looked like they were after “Irish Rover.”
Another high point was “The Dutchman,” in which Clancy sang and played guitar. His voice and the notes of his guitar accompaniment carried a warm tone that filled the hall. Clancy was gradually joined by O’Brien on harmonica and additional vocals from Dunphy and Holden; all added rich layers to the performance.
“I thought the sounds were really wonderful,” Jessica Haddock, a sophomore music education major, said. “I loved how they moved as a unit … I loved how versatile all the musicians were. They all did so many different things.”
In between songs, Clancy said that for a small country, Ireland has made a large impact around the world. He also said how the Irish people bear the country’s culture; more so than music, food and Guinness beer, people are the country’s “greatest export.”
Many of The High Kings’ songs tell stories about Irish history, a true testament to the folk music genre and Clancy’s words. For example, the lyrics of “Grace” mention Irish poet and revolutionary Padraic Pearse and the “GPO” — Dublin’s General Post Office, which served as one of the central locations of the 1916 Easter Rising, a fight for Irish independence. The band also played a song that Holden wrote while stuck in traffic, which connected back to the Great Famine of 1845 and the challenges the Irish faced. This tune was particularly special since The High Kings had never before performed it live for an audience.
Part of what made the experience so special was the interaction between the audience and the band. The High Kings gave a shout out to JMU professor Claire Lyons, who was celebrating her birthday, and talked to a group of attendees who’d traveled all the way from Canada to see the band perform. The musicians brought profound energy to the Forbes Center, and the audience reflected it back with joy and enthusiasm.
Traveling from Lynchburg, audience member and Liberty University student Becca Britain said she was happy to visit the Forbes Center with her friends and see The High Kings in concert after discovering their music during the pandemic.
“One of the things that we like most about The High Kings is that they have some live albums,” Britain said. “For most things, I hate live albums, but for this sort of thing it’s so much more fun to hear the audience participation … to be a part of the concert and be able to experience this live.”
The High Kings closed the concert with their rendition of “The Parting Glass” and were accompanied by The Madison Singers, one of the School of Music’s choral ensembles. The emotional song is personal for the band, they said, as they’ve played it at family members’ funerals. Hearing that many voices come together made for an emotional performance and was the perfect way to end the night.
“There was such a sense of heart and groove into the whole thing,” Haddock said. “I thought it was really good.”
The High Kings provided an unforgettable experience and a concert that many will cherish. For anyone who couldn’t attend, the band teased big things to come in 2022, perhaps even another tour in the spring. Until then, The High Kings’ music is available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.
