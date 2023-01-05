With a lot of memorable titles released this year, JMU students decided which among them was worthy of being the game of the year for 2022. Across three rounds of competition on the culture section’s Instagram and Twitter accounts, community members voted on one winner.
Game of the Year: Elden Ring
Adding another win for the Soulsborne franchise community, Elden Ring swept the competition under the rug and took the title for The Breeze’s 2022 Game of the Year.
FromSoftware delivered another challenging title where players were greeted by a lively, vast open world filled with difficult enemies and demigods that forced players to learn from their deaths and make the best use of the range weapons and spells at their disposal in order to claim the throne and become the Elden Lord.
Elden Ring exceeded in creating various unique environments that made exploration an exciting leisure activity rather than a boring chore. Although it wasn’t any easier than previous entries, Elden Ring was more accessible to gamers as the gameplay is tailored to fit each individual player with the opportunity to experiment and practice as players mold their character to be their perfect warrior. No matter how early or late into the game, Elden Ring never felt repetitive and always had something new to add to the players’ experiences.
Runner Up: God of War Ragnarök
With the successful reinvention of God of War (2018), the bar was set high as fans waited in anticipation for a sequel after the cliffhanger of Atreus’ true identity and the Norse god of thunder was teased.
Santa Monica Studios exceeded expectations as God of War Ragnarök improved and built upon the foundations of its predecessor. The sequel expanded to include all nine realms open for players to explore and learn more lore surrounding the monsters and gods of Norse mythology. Bonds built and transformed between the two games provided emotional moments from the start to the end of the game, and Bear McCreary’s return to compose the soundtrack of the sequel emphasized the immersion in cinematic cutscenes.
With God of War Ragnarok, Santa Monica Studios proved a great single-player game with no microtransactions or additional content can still be relevant and successful in modern-day gaming.
Runner Up: Stray
Who knew a cat simulator by an indie studio would become so popular among gamers?
Developed by BlueTwelve Studio, Stray had players taking the role of a cat who falls into an underground cyberpunk world populated by robots and embarks on a journey to make it back up to the surface with his other feline companions.
There’s simplicity of playing as a regular cat and doing cat things in this puzzle platformer title is really appealing. The world’s rich in detail as you explore and meet the other robot NPCs and learn of the lore surrounding this underground city.
Honorable Mention:
Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Everyone’s favorite gluttonous pink blob returned in Kirby and the Forgotten Land. This new 3D platformer featured Kirby as he crash lands in a mysterious dystopian city overgrown with vegetation.
As Kirby retained his traditional absorb-copy ability, mouthful mode is a new ability that allows Kirby to become inanimate objects that let him interact with the environment. Similar to an RPG, Kirby is able to improve his abilities over time and become the ultimate pink warrior.
Aside from a few new features such as the mouthful mode and this title being the first in the series to be a 3D action platformer, there aren’t many features to distinguish itself from previous entries. The simple nature of the game isn’t strong enough to beat out the top three titles, but Kirby and the Forgotten Land successfully retains the core values of the series: a relaxing, simple family-friendly game.
Although COVID-19 became a major obstacle to the development of video games, 2022 has proved that with enough time and effort, the gaming industry can accomplish anything to release groundbreaking titles.
