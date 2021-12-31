It’s finally here — the long awaited 2021 Game of the Year award decided carefully by The Breeze’s extensive process of analyzing, debating and, ultimately, deciding on the single game that stood above the rest.
Except, that’s not exactly the case this year. Instead, the culture section’s Instagram and Twitter accounts held a 16-game tournament voted on by JMU’s community to decide which game would be crowned The Breeze’s 2021 Game of the Year.
Game of the Year: It Takes Two
Local co-op isn’t dead. Spread the message, scream it from the rooftops for all developers and studios to hear. It Takes Two is officially The Breeze’s 2021 Game of the Year.
The local co-op platformer tells a story of a broken marriage and family trying to piece itself together. It starts with a wish from the divorcing couple’s daughter and leads to a whimsical, but meaningful, adventure exploring the depths of marriage and magic. Players will travel into abandoned vacuum cleaners, fight off an army of bees attacking the family’s biggest tree and locate the source of the couple’s problems while keeping up with the evolving gameplay.
Hazelight Studios has truly created a unique experience with It Takes Two, and its growing list of awards could have implications on future Game of the Year discussions and the general opinion of local co-op games in the industry. Plus, who doesn’t love an underdog story?
Runner Up: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Developer Insomniac Games has been on a roll over the past five years. With the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the studio began recreating the company’s identity.
However, in 2021, Insomniac returned to the genre that brought its initial success with the next entry in the Ratchet & Clank series. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the next step in the process of bringing the magic of Pixar movies to video games. It’s dynamic platforming, astounding world design and graphics and light-hearted story make it a worthy contender.
Runner Up: Metroid Dread
Metroid Dread finally marked the return of the infamous Samus Aran to the 2D platformer genre in over 19 years. It was a risky decision made by Nintendo and developer Mercury Steam but one that clearly paid off in the end.
The game features fast-paced combat, creepy robots hunting the player down, excellent level design and a bounty hunter who doesn’t need to say much to get her point across. Even if it didn’t win game of the year, the Metroid series is officially back in business.
Runner Up: Resident Evil Village
After the explosion of Lady Dimitrescu on the internet, I wasn’t surprised to see Resident Evil Village make it to the final bracket. That’s not to say the popular survival-horror game doesn’t have other elements going for it. As revealed recently by IGN, it was the most completed game of 2021.
The nature of the story following Ethan Winter creates a fear and eeriness many won’t forget. Its excellently designed characters, horrific environments and unsettling scenes forged an experience that left the community more than satisfied with the sequel to 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.
Village was as close as it could get to being named The Breeze’s 2021 Game of the Year, but, after a tiebreaker was decided on the culture section’s Twitter account, the honors ultimately went to It Takes Two.
That wraps up the year of gaming for 2021. I want to thank everyone who took the time to vote in this year’s game of the year race and supported this section, as well as It Takes Two and the developers behind it. As usual, enjoy the upcoming year, stay safe and game on.
Editor’s Note: The Breeze’s Game of the Year poll on the culture desk’s Instagram and Twitter accounts received a total of 31 respondents and was conducted over a period of six days. The games included in the bracket were chosen by Daniel Carter.
