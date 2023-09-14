Driving on winding back roads of Rockingham County and no cell service are key elements when one is attending The Steel Wheels concert in Orkney Springs, Virginia.
Having consisted of different members and monikers since 2005, The Steel Wheels band has been playing in some form since then. Now, the band consists of five members: lead singer, songwriter and banjo player Trent Wagler; fiddle player and vocalist Eric Brubaker; guitarist, vocalist and mandolin player Jay Lapp, percussionist, drummer and keyboardist Kevin Garcia; and bassist Jeremy Darrow.
The first iteration of The Steel Wheels consisted of Lapp, Brubaker, Wagler and Brian Dickel on bass. Dickel stepped back from the band during the pandemic when he decided to build guitars as a full-time job. This allowed for Darrow to step in.
“I live in Nashville, and when the band would come through, I would go to the shows,” Darrow said. “By the time these guys called me and asked if I wanted to play bass with the band, we all were pretty familiar with each other, but we hadn’t really played music together.”
The band sprouted in Harrisonburg. Wagler said there were no plans at the time to tour as a group — just to simply make music.
“I was writing songs and I wanted to play those songs with a band, and these were guys that I really respected as musicians and knew them as friends,” Wagler said. “It was just, ‘Let’s see if we can put these songs together.’”
As the band grew into different sounds, this affected their musical needs. Wagler said after the band had been playing for about 10 years, they recorded an album that had more keys and percussion in it. The band wanted to represent those sounds on stage, so it reached out to Garcia, and he started touring with The Steel Wheels and later joined the band full time.
The Steel Wheels’ members attribute the band’s longevity to the friendship each member has with one another and their evolving music.
“The fact that we can still enjoy each other’s company through the many years we’ve been doing it is probably one of the most rewarding things,” Wagler said. “I think that without that, we wouldn’t have stayed together as a band this long.”
Lapp said the shared love for music and strong friendships each member has with one another makes being on the road and performing day in and day out more enjoyable.
“I mean, they really are like my best friends, that’s the best part. Plus, all the music rocks,” Garcia said.
Wagler said the band is constantly trying to discover new sounds and music because it interests them.
The Steel Wheels’ highest performing songs include “Scrape Me Off The Ceiling” and “Mountains Quake,” according to their Spotify page. These songs span across the life of The Steel Wheels and use the various instruments played and vocal ranges sung by each member, in addition to representing the evolution of the band’s sound.
“Scrape Me Off The Ceiling” was released in 2017 as a part of The Steel Wheels album “Wild as We Came Here” and has received over 2 million streams on Spotify.
“Mountains Quake” was featured on the album “Leave Some Things Behind,” which was released in 2015, and has over 1.5 million streams on the music app.
In 2013, The Steel Wheels put on the first-ever Red Wing Music Festival at Natural Chimneys Park and Campground in western Virginia. This summer will mark the 11th consecutive Red Wing that The Steel Wheels have hosted.
“We’d get really stale and bored if we were like, ‘Oh, people like that song “Red Wing,” let’s see if we can write another “Red Wing,”’ Wagler said. “I think that is such a path to failure as a band.”
The Steel Wheels had the idea to start a festival in the Shenandoah Valley as a way to give locals a taste of what the band experiences on tour.
“We got to play a lot of great festivals ourselves,” Wagler said. “We kept coming back to the Shenandoah Valley, and said, ‘What if there was something here, especially for our own kids and the community?’”
The three-day music festival allows patrons to camp on site and attend any of the performances selected for that year. As the host band, The Steel Wheels perform multiple times throughout the festival in addition to being involved in the planning of it each year.
“There’s something that happens when you play, when you gather people to listen to any sort of art really,” Brubaker said. “Having people gathering shoulder to shoulder to listen to something and have an experience together is very different than just listening to a record at home. We’ve sort of taken that to another level at the festival.”
Brubaker said during Red Wing, the band has walked past a campfire and overheard a Steel Wheels song being sung. He said such experiences are proof that people have taken what The Steel Wheels have done and made it a part of their own experience.
“I love it when the audience is leaving and you can tell there’s a buzz,” Garcia said. “Especially at the festival, you can just tell that you’re leaving them with a kind of positivity.”