January marks the beginning of a new year for everyone. However, it also marks the beginning of the awards show season for the entertainment industry. The 80th Golden Globes aired Tuesday, Jan. 10, and here are some of the best looks.
Colman Domingo
The “Euphoria” star appeared on the red carpet wearing a black monochromatic Dolce & Gabbana suit with studs and glitter embedded all over the blazer and pants. A monochromatic style isn’t your typical look for a tuxedo, which made him stand out. Plus, the glitzy addition was a bonus for showing up in an original style.
Jenny Slate
Slate appeared in a simple green dress designed by Rodarte, but it came with some eye-catching features. Instead of a plain neckline, the straps went around her neck with a decent sized flower in the front. It wasn’t too flashy or too dull. The ankle-length style was also an eye-catching aspect since most women wore floor-length evening gowns. This outside-the-box design was a good fit for an elegant evening, and fashion lovers got a chance to admire her simple gold heels.
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe
The star of “The Good Nurse” and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, came to the Golden Globes wearing all brown and black. Redmayne looked a little casual at first glance, but the giant fabric boutonniere gave his Valentino suit a formal look. Bagshawe wore a backless black ball gown — also Valentino — with a long train for the skirt. It was a subtle style but they were good picks for the couple.
Billy Porter
The “Pose” star stepped onto the carpet wearing a fuchsia velvet tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano. This was definitely an unforgettable look and something his fans would expect from him. The idea of adding a feminine touch is something Porter is known for with his red carpet outfits and this was very similar to his attire back at the 2019 Oscars, which was also a Siriano piece.
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez
After making history last year as the first openly trans actor to win a Golden Globe, Rodriguez returned this year in a navy blue Balmain dress. This was an out of the ordinary dress as the design was almost like a giant bow in the front to give the bottom a high-low cut. The dress was paired with simple jewelry, which is perfect for a dress like Rodriguez’s, and the shoes were also a simple statement.
Angela Bassett
Before making history as the first Marvel actor to receive a major acting award, Bassett showed up in a sparkling halter top gown designed by Pamella Roland. Her jewelry selection was simple, and her clutch was the shape of an elegant perfume bottle — a fun choice. This was a classy style that had a little glamor as well.
Niecy Nash-Betts
Attending the show as a presenter and nominee, Nash-Betts came to the event wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gown with a glittery front and solid maroon fabric on the sides. While on the carpet, she paired the dress with a dark purple cape that flowed behind her.
Stephanie Hsu
A common trend for the evening was sheer, and Hsu followed that trend in a more modest way compared to other attendees. Her Giambattista Valli gown had a solid black V-shaped top with sleeves that looked three-dimensional. Her floor-length skirt was sheer, but the designer covered it with flowers. It was elegant and sophisticated.
Jeremy Pope
Attending as a nominee for his role in “The Inspection,” Pope appeared wearing a Dolce & Gabbana leather suit with a leather turtleneck underneath. While the outfit was plain, Pope added three small chains to the look fo a little something extra. The fact that the whole outfit was leather and wasn’t the traditional suit made it stand out.
Justin Hurwitz
Hurwitz won the Golden Globe for best original score in the movie “Babylon.” He stood on stage wearing a light brown tuxedo, which was unlike the other men. The blazer and pants were light brown, but the bow tie even matched the suit. A majority of men chose the standard black bow tie, so this was another outside-of-the-box look.
Jennifer Hudson
As she came as a presenter, Hudson appeared in a gorgeous evening gown covered in gold sequins. Another aspect that made her a best dressed contestant was the unique neckline that was almost like an inside-out collar. Hudson paired the dress with subtle, long earrings as well as black shoes so nothing else was over the top. This was a unique gown that was also flattering on her body.
Jennifer Coolidge
There as both a presenter and nominee, Coolidge wore a breathtaking Dolce & Gabbana gown. The black dress was covered in sparkles and frequently shown on the E! Red Carpet special. According to one of the E! commentators, Coolidge was supposed to wear a different dress but switched gowns at the last minute. It was another classy selection that was seen on the carpet.
Usually the women show up as the best dressed. While there were several incredible gowns, the men were the ones who stole the show this year. Some dresses were extremely revealing or looked like lingerie. The men came to the carpet in unique suits and completely changed the game for men’s attire at award shows. It was a night filled with interesting fashion choices.