When first walking into Tequila Taco Bar, guests are greeted by a vivid painting of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo behind the host stand. On the left side of the restaurant is a dining area, and the walls are covered in colorful designs of skeletons with sombreros on their heads, mirroring a typical Dia de los Muertos depiction.
The bar, which offers specialty drinks like margaritas, is on the right side of the restaurant. The ceiling has blue and white flowers hanging from it while guests sit at their tables. The mouth-watering smell of Mexican food wafts through the air before the meal is even brought out. The music of various pop artists, such as Pitbull, can be heard, giving the restaurant an atmosphere of a hangout spot.
“Pretty much what it is, is Mexican street food that you will find in the streets of Mexico, and I just brought it under one roof,” manager Jose Juan Reyes said.
Reyes is the manager and owner of the Tequila Taco Bar right across from JMU’s Quad and took the place of Harrisonburg’s popular pizza spot, Brickhouse Tavern, after it shut down during the pandemic. Instead of being a Mexican restaurant that only focuses on meals, Reyes said he wants Tequila Taco Bar to be a place for people to hang out with friends while enjoying a drink and a meal.
What’s inside
Tequila Taco Bar opened its doors this past Valentine’s Day, but the long process of taking over the building and creating a new hangout spot for both JMU students and local residents alike started in January 2021. Reyes said that while developing the concept of the restaurant, he was looking for college towns and settled on Harrisonburg after some of his family members owned Mexican restaurants in the area such as El Charro and Casa Gallardo Fajita Factory. Reyes said he moved from Memphis, Tennessee, in January 2021 to start the business in Harrisonburg, and his family moved the following May.
“I wanted to bring [Tequila Taco Bar] to a college town,” Reyes said. “It just so happened that this building popped up on my phone.”
The process of opening the restaurant was tough due to the pandemic, as well as an issue with receiving a liquor license. Reyes said that when sending a permit to the Virginia State offices to apply for a liquor license, it typically takes about three months to receive it. The Virginia State offices were in the middle of changing locations at the time, Reyes said, and his permit got lost in the mail, making him start the process all over again in a span of another three months.
“It definitely took us longer than we thought,” Reyes said. “A lot of people were making fun of me, saying, ‘Oh, you guys have been saying “Coming soon” for a year.’”
The food served at the restaurant is a variety of Mexican street food, an idea Reyes said he got from visiting various street food vendors in Mexico. Although customers have compared the restaurant to a “taco truck under a roof,” Reyes said, this isn’t the case because there’s much more food offered than just tacos. The Fruity Pebble fried ice cream has been a favorite among customers, he said, as well as the tequila-based beverages.
Currently, Tequila Taco Bar is involved in two competitions against other local restaurants, one being Best of Shenandoah Valley. Tequila Taco Bar is nominated in 16 categories, including Best Mexican Restaurant and All-Around Restaurant.
“I take risks and I like to make up dishes to see how they work,” Reyes said. “If it smells good, put it on the menu; if it doesn’t, we won’t do it.”
‘A really friendly environment’
Weekends after 6 p.m. have proved to be the busiest times for the restaurant, as Reyes said it’s difficult to try and get a seat in the eatery without a little bit of a wait.
Reyes believes Tequila Taco Bar stands out among other local restaurants because, he said, there’s a connection between himself and his employees. He said maintaining communication has been a key part of the restaurant’s success.
“Unfortunately, a lot of business owners don’t appreciate their employees and they’re more worried about their customers,” Reyes said. “You have to think: If you don’t have employees, you’re not gonna have customers.”
Reyes said the restaurant has about 22 employees so far, and about seven or eight of them are JMU students. Andrea “Andy” Arias, a senior theatre major, is a server at Tequila Taco Bar and joined before the restaurant even opened. She said she applied for the job because she’s fluent in Spanish and wanted to work somewhere she could interact with Spanish-speaking customers.
“It’s always nice just to be able to talk to [customers] in Spanish,” Arias said. “It’s also been really nice being able to bond with people who have a similar background.”
Arias’ job as a server consists of seating customers, taking their orders and bringing them food and drinks with a “friendly and bubbly” attitude. Arias said this is the “best” job she’s ever had in the retail or food service industries.
“The owners of the restaurant are absolutely amazing,” Arias said. “We all get treated incredibly kind and it’s just a really friendly environment, too.”
Arias said working the opening was challenging due to the high number of customers compared to the small number of employees at the time. However, she said her favorite part about working there has been her coworkers and creating friendships with them.
“I really do love my coworkers and just everyone there,” Arias said. “Even if I have a break [in between classes], I’ll just go over to [the restaurant] and hang out with them.”
From Mexico to the ‘Burg
Senior English major Charlie Smith, another Tequila Taco Bar server, said he applied for the job after noticing how the restaurant specializes mainly in traditional Mexican food and tequila.
“Tequila Taco Bar really shocked me because they’re kind of doing something that not a lot of places are doing,” Smith said. “A lot of the things we have [in the restaurant] are straight from Mexico.”
Reyes’ inspiration in creating and owning Tequila Taco Bar was his family, whom he said played a role in helping him create the restaurant. He also said tequila was an inspiration, hence the name of the restaurant, because his family came from Jalisco, Mexico, where tequila is made.
“We just wanted to bring something different, something that you haven’t seen in this area,” Reyes said.
Smith said his experience working at the restaurant so far has been a positive one, and it’s also his first time working as a server. One memorable moment for Smith after he started working there in February, he said, was seeing how busy it was the first few weekends, as well as watching the specialty drinks get made — and other peoples’ reactions to them.
“At times it can get a little bit stressful, but that’s just what comes with the job,” Smith said. “It’s been a great experience, and the management is really good.”
Reyes said maintaining successful aspects of the restaurant has been challenging, such as making sure the food, beverages and overall atmosphere stays consistent for customers. However, Reyes said it’s been fun running Tequila Taco Bar. A favorite moment, he said, has been being able to sit down in the restaurant and see all that he’s created.
“You realize, ‘Wow, look at what you accomplished,’” Reyes said. “I looked at my before and after pictures all the time and nothing is … more favorable.”
Although the restaurant has an influx of JMU and Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) students on weeknights and weekends, Reyes said the restaurant welcomes local families to dine in, especially on Sundays. For those who want a place to have a date night or family gathering, Reyes said Tequila Modern Mexican — another restaurant he owns, which is taking over the previous McAlister’s Deli building off Reservoir Street — is perfect for those occasions. For Reyes, Tequila Taco Bar is a place for students to get a break from school and enjoy a night out with food and drinks.
“I have a [saying]: ‘Stop thinking, start drinking,’” Reyes said. “We want [students] to come in here and forget about [school] and have a drink if you’re old enough.”
Contact Kylee Toland at tolandkm@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.