Television has found its next big thing.
HBO’s “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” is risque, ridiculous, raunchy and comically over-the-top. You can’t take your eyes off it.
From executive producer Adam McKay comes this Los Angeles tale of a disappointing franchise, a struggling sport, a new owner and their newest hope, basketball prodigy, Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah).
After years of heartbreak in the NBA finals, the Lakers are bought by an enthusiastic, if not slightly seedy businessman named Jerry Buss, who’s played perfectly by national treasure John C. Reilly.
In the series, Buss and his team of talented assistants work tirelessly, and sometimes unethically, to bring together a squad they hope will change basketball forever. Meanwhile, Magic works to balance his life as a promising young athlete and a tireless ladies' man as the rest of the team prepares for a pivotal season.
There’s a treasure chest of interesting characters in this show, and many are played by talented and decorated actors. Adrien Brody, Jason Segel, and Sally Field all make appearances in the first four episodes, bringing some prestige to the small screen. The show does a tremendous job of keeping the screen time balanced so the viewer spends a similar amount of time with everyone. It’s a revolving door of subplots that are all entertaining and relevant to the main storyline.
One of the best things about this show is that the story being told doesn’t feel like ancient history — Magic Johnson is still a living Lakers legend, and Jeanie Buss (Hadley Robinson) is the current owner and president of the Lakers. This tale doesn’t feel dated; it feels like current pop culture.
It also includes a very dramatized view of early ’80s Los Angeles. From an intro jam-packed with sights of the city to the deep West Coast jargon, it’s as much a love letter to L.A. as it is about basketball. Sometimes sports television can run into the issue of focusing too much on information and language that only fans of the game could understand. “Winning Time,” on the other hand, has a healthy balance of advanced basketball subjects and plots that any viewer could enjoy.
The cast is split between established stars and relative no-names. Of the unknowns, Quincy Isaiah stands out the most. Isaiah owns the difficult task of impersonating one of basketball’s most personable stars: Magic Johnson. The star undoubtedly has a future in the industry, and he may have landed the part he was destined for in his first major role. He holds his own in scenes with stars like Reilly and Jason Clarke, who plays former Laker Jerry West.
Isaiah even looks like Magic when he steps on the court. The show doesn’t work without realistic basketball movement, which both he and Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar provide. Robinson also shines as Jeanie Buss, daughter of owner Jerry and intern for the Lakers. Jeanie’s character and relationship with her father are big contributors to the show’s emotional depth.
The most surprising part of “Winning Time” is the human stories presented at its forefront. Jerry Buss is really just an empty man who’s lost his family and tries to fill his life with distractions, whereas Jerry West is portrayed as a former player whose spirit has been broken by a decade of losing. Magic is shown as a confident kid who just happens to have enormous basketball talent. He still deals with teenage issues like parents' expectations and failed relationships. The characters are, for the most part, deeply relatable, which makes it much easier to invest in the conflicts.
The way the series is shot is clearly Adam McKay-inspired. There’s heavy visual imagery, quick-cutting montages and lots of wacky subtitles, which are mostly used for comedic purposes. The camerawork is creative but also frantic, often cutting briefly between two or three scenes at a time.
There are pros and cons to releasing a series one week at a time, and one pitfall “Winning Time” suffers is slow pacing. Some viewers may find it hard to stay interested given that the first four episodes all cover the preseason. Others may be more deeply satisfied that each subplot is firmly established before the regular season — and the real rise of the Lakers — begins.
“Winning Time” is must-see TV. A new episode drops every Sunday on HBO and HBO Max.