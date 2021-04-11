After her “worst nightmare” of having the master recordings of her catalogue sold to personal nemesis Scooter Braun, Taylor Swift has once again taken the narrative back into her own hands by launching the re-recording of her first six albums.
Swift kicks off her re-recording journey with “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” released April 9, which contains the 20 songs that were included on the original album and six additional unreleased songs from what Swift refers to as the “vault.”
The highlights of the re-recorded album are primarily based in Swift’s artistic maturation in the past thirteen years since the original “Fearless” release. Once criticized for her weak vocal ability, the songstress takes her warbly, teenage vocal inflections on songs like “You Belong With Me” and “Tell Me Why” and transfigures them with her seasoned 31-year-old voice. This creates a confident and self-assured nature that was previously absent, although the faux-country accent is dutifully missed.
Swift has always been notably nostalgic as a lyricist, leading to some head-turning meta moments within the album. “Taylor’s Version” of the fan-favorite track “Fifteen” is considerably more impactful today, with the songwriter providing an even wiser perspective on the afflictions of being 15 years old.
The most marked lyrical recontextualization on the album lies within the song “Change,” a celebratory power ballad about Swift and her former label — Big Machine Records — teaming up to take on the challenges of the music industry. It’s an ultimately prophetic statement, predicting the singer’s illustrious career. Re-recorded, it’s clear the song takes on a whole new meaning. Big Machine Records itself has become the very “[wall] that they put up to hold us back” that Swift once sang about, with Swift’s re-recording efforts being the very “revolution” that she now yearns for.
The album faces a couple bumps in the road, with Swift’s former teenage lyrical motifs feeling less charming. The singer’s fixation on fairy tales and star-crossed romance becomes less endearing to listeners who know the nuance and complexity Swift is capable of. It’s not the singer’s fault, though — any 31-year-old singing about “dating the boy on the football team” and sitting “in the bleachers” is due to feel clunky and inauthentic.
On the tail end of the album, Swift takes the chance to modernize her novice lyrics, working with collaborators Aaron Dessener and Jack Antonoff to produce the songs from the vault.
Tracks like “You All Over Me,” featuring Maren Morris, and “That’s When,” featuring Keith Urban, give homage to her past stomping ground of country music. Meanwhile, the synth-pop “Don’t You” is more reminiscent of Swift’s 2019 release “The Archer” than of any of her work in country music.
The peak of the vault songs is “Mr. Perfectly Fine,” a buoyant early 2000s-inspired track, where the singer continuously names her ex-boyfriend after all of his misgivings, fusing together all of Swift’s explored genres.
Listeners will be pleased to find that Swift’s re-recordings have remained sonically akin to the original masters. Pop singers are known to have disdain for their previous songs, with Swift’s fellow pop peers — including the likes of Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus — admitting their distaste for their earlier songs.
Swift, however — known for her tactful image-transformations between albums — returns to her previous incarnation with admiration, gracefully revisiting the curly-haired country starlet persona.
As for her motivation for this release, following the acquisition between Braun’s Ithaca Holdings and Swift’s previous record label, Big Machine Records, Swift held a licensing siege. The singer refused any of her music to be used in advertisements, movies or television, hindering both parties from profiting off her prior recordings.
“Every week, [I] get a dozen synch requests to use “Shake It Off” in some advertisement [and I] say no to every single one of them,” Swift said in an interview with Billboard. “The reason I’m rerecording my music next year is because I do want my music to live on. I do want it to be in movies, I do want it to be in commercials. But I only want that if I own it.”
“Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” signifies an exciting new precedent within the music industry, with the massively popular artist rolling the dice and biting back at her double-crossing record label. While it’s unknown which of the remaining five re-recorded albums is going to be released next, or if she will release any new music between the re-recorded albums, fans know that whatever Swift does, she will do it “headfirst, fearless.”
