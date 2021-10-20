Staff dressed in black, a photo op at the door, fairy lights and candle-lit tables transformed the Festival Grand Ballroom into a beautiful venue — prime for murder.
Murder at Madison, held Oct. 17, was an interactive mystery dinner that felt like a real-life round of the board game Clue. Hospitality management majors Regan Lenzi, Grace Peterson, Jake Abruzzo, Quinn Moore, Bekah Church and Nicole Lipcsey organized the dinner for their HM 417 Advanced Event Management course. Students from HM 317, Introduction to Event Management, staffed the event by checking in attendees, taking photos and serving the evening’s meals.
“We worked really hard the past seven weeks to put everything together,” Lenzi said, “learning how to train staff and how to execute a murder mystery with the knowledge that we have and were gaining throughout the process.”
The team’s original plan was to put on a drag show about queens in the Shenandoah Valley, but the students switched gears when JMU’s University Program Board planned a similar event for the same week.
“We saw this as a great opportunity to do something a little bit different with more of a seated setting, a little classier and do something where it’s a little bit of a different atmosphere than you would have with a drag show,” Lenzi said.
After purchasing a murder mystery packet online, the students used its foundation and adapted it to fit their event, which centered around fictionalized versions of famous JMU names — murder victim Bruce Forbes and suspects Francis Bell, Edith J. Carrier, Alice L. Chandler, Raus M. Hanson, Dorothy Garber, Wendy J. Gifford, Charlie H. Huffman, Paul Jennings, Zane D. Showker and Andy Seeger — a gender-swapped version of Anthony Seeger.
The team’s goal was to deliver a great experience while also breaking even on the costs of the event — consisting of food and beverage arrangements, audio/visual equipment rentals and decoration purchases — which it successfully achieved with the night’s food, service and wild story.
To connect to a JMU theme, the organizers developed a menu for the night with hints of both university and Harrisonburg staples: “sticky nuggs” inspired by downtown Harrisonburg restaurant Billy Jack’s as an appetizer option, an entree of buffalo-brined chicken with mashed potatoes and peanut butter pie for dessert.
The story of the night revolved around the 10 JMU figures — played by student volunteer actors — brought together by university president Forbes and nominated for the Madison Award to recognize the best staff member on campus. However, all of the nominees have feuds with Forbes and each other. Many of them are suing one another for a multitude of reasons — adding to their confusion.
Upon arrival, attendees had their photo taken then mingled with other guests and the nominees while scanning through the exposing dossiers that Forbes compiled. Meanwhile, the nominees handed out the first round of clues to their tablemates to offer some background on them. The nominees left the ballroom to use the restroom or get some fresh air once dinner arrived, then filtered in periodically throughout the dinner.
After some time, a scream of pure horror pierced the sounds of scraping silverware and small talk. Bruce Forbes was found dead outside the ballroom with an ice pick stabbed in his back. All of the nominees had a motive to kill Forbes, either for personal or professional reasons.
A second round of clues was released with more details about the suspects’ whereabouts and potential motivations to commit the murder, as well as a forensics report that revealed some of the suspects’ fingerprints were on the murder weapon. In the end, all was revealed.
Seeger was Forbes’ cousin and stood to gain a larger sum of the inheritance from their grandfather, Frank Forbes, to pay off her gambling debts. Carrier, on the other hand, was blackmailing Forbes for cash. The guests at Carrier’s table were divided but decided that she was the killer. Both suspects had prints on the ice pick but ultimately weren’t the murderers.
Garber, Huffman, Hanson and Gifford all had their own reasons to kill Forbes, but none of them had fingerprints on the murder weapon, so they couldn’t have been the perpetrators.
Forbes was suing Chandler for breaking a vase, meaning Chandler wouldn’t have to pay the settlement after Forbes’ death. Showker profited off all the lawsuits involving the nominees, but neither had a strong enough motive, so guests concluded they had nothing to do with Forbes’ death.
Jennings was angry at Forbes for exposing exclamatory emails between him and Bell during their defamation suit; he and Bell also had unique carpet fibers in their shoes, so they were the top two contenders to be the murderer. However, Jennings didn’t kill Forbes.
All the signs pointed to Bell. She had the motive after Forbes disclosed in her dossier that she killed his grandfather, the means to grab the ice pick from the beverage station and the opportunity to stab Forbes when she exited the ballroom. The last to speak, Bell confessed to her crimes and fled the scene, hoping to evade the authorities.
Attendee Reese Elmore, junior public policy and administration major, said she and the other guests at her table didn’t accuse Bell in the who-dun-it investigation but enjoyed the entire experience.
“I think the hosts pulled off a great event for everybody,” Elmore said. “It was really well decorated and really professional, and I think everybody had a good time. It was fun working with the table to try and figure out who the murderer was ... I think they did a really good job.”
