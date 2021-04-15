As the school year comes to a close, students can begin to enjoy the nice weather and hang out with their friends one last time on campus. JMU offers many opportunities for students to get together and have fun, but one event allows people to give back to the community while enjoying the company of others.
This year, Relay for Life took on a different format from previous years. In hybrid form, the event had both in-person and online activities that people could participate in. For one JMU student, it didn’t matter whether or not it was held outside or inside –— just as long as she was able to give back.
Heather McCall, a junior health sciences major, has been involved with Relay for Life since she was in high school. She said she decided to join Relay in remembrance of her grandparents, who died of cancer before she was born, as well as other people she knew that were affected by the disease.
“I hope that someday, people don’t have to not meet their grandparents [because of] cancer,” McCall said. “It’s something that’s impacted my life greatly, so I want to work toward making a change and living in a cancer-free life.”
Relay for Life has a dual purpose: It allows people to celebrate the lives of those who’ve battled or lost their fight with cancer while raising money to fight back against it. Normally, it’s an outdoor event that lasts about 24 hours, their motto being that “cancer never sleeps.” Teams of people camp out and take turns walking around a track to raise money for the American Cancer Society.
McCall said she first joined Relay as a junior in high school when her friends began attending the event, and she had one of the best nights of her life. As she entered her senior year, she helped out with the planning of the event.
“Being together with all these people that have the same passion as you,” McCall said, “it’s just really nice.”
When she came to JMU, McCall said she attended the Relay for Life event that was held on campus, which inspired her to apply for a position on the executive board. Currently, she’s the entertainment, activities and ceremonies chair.
“It just looked like such a nice group of people to be working with,” McCall said. “I wanted to work with more behind the scenes of planning [Relay].”
Last year, Relay for Life was held online because of the pandemic. Facebook Live took the place of regular in-person events, along with fundraising and the Luminaria ceremony — when a person lights a decorated paper bag with a candle in it to remember a life lost to cancer.
Samantha Kinsky, a junior health sciences major, has been a part of Relay over the years. She said she hoped people would be able to participate in a somewhat normal experience this year.
“It’s still a special event that a lot of people can participate in, even if it’s virtual or in person,” Kinsky said. “I just hope that people who are participating can still understand the significance of [Relay].”
This year’s Relay for Life had 1,303 participants and 86 teams attending, with both in-person and online events scheduled throughout the evening. Carly Townsend, a junior nursing major, attended her first Relay for Life event and was able to experience it with her sorority sisters.
“My favorite part is just spending it with my sorority and walking,” Townsend said. “We got to meet all the relay members, and just being with the group of girls I was with.”
At the end of the night, those participating in the event had raised a total of $161,735 –– a little under the $200,000 goal.
“Honestly, I’m not sure how that compares to other years, but I thought it was pretty impressive,” McCall said. “Judging by the fact that it was half online.”
McCall said her favorite part of Relay throughout the years has been the in-person events that let her stay overnight with her friends while being with a group of people who want to make a difference.
Although this year didn’t have many in-person gatherings, participants being able to walk on the track and interact with each other was a highlight for McCall, who said seeing the executive board’s work play out was a meaningful moment.
“Seeing everybody in person was really memorable because I just feel we put so much work into it,” McCall said. “I just saw everybody walking on the track, and I was able to actually be there with all my friends who I [had] seen on Zoom for the whole year.”
McCall said although Relay offers a lot of fun activities, raising money for the American Cancer Society is the most important thing to her, especially during the pandemic. She encouraged others to get involved with future Relay for Life events.
“It’s something important to focus on, but it’s also really fun at the same time,” said McCall. “We’re such a close-knit group of people, so it’s a really fun group to be in.”
