Editor's Note: All information in this article was retrieved from the Counseling Center website. This is not a complete guide. Visit the Counseling Center website for more information.
Emergency help
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
JMU Office of Public Safety — Emergency: 540-568-6911
After hours, call 540-568-6552 and press 1.
Sentara RMH Emergency Department: 540-689-1414
24-Hour Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741741
Hours
General Operation: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
First Visit Walk-Ins: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Treatment offered
Generalized, social anxiety
Mild to moderate depression
Relationship issues
Academic concerns
Developmental concerns
Low self-esteem
Grief and loss
Body image
Confidentiality
Counseling records are kept separate from academic, disciplinary and medical records. Information from counseling sessions won’t be disclosed to anyone outside the Center without your knowledge and written consent.
Counseling and treatment options
Individual Counseling:
Care is “free, voluntary, and confidential.”
After initial assessment, if the Counseling Center approves treatment, you can get three to five therapy sessions — typically 30-50 minutes long — with a licensed clinician.
After individual counseling, you may be referred to counselors in the area to conserve services for as many students as possible.
The Counseling Center offers five-week specialized treatment programs in a “condensed, classroom-style forma,t.” These focus on topics like anxiety, panic, worry, self-care and social anxiety.
Psychiatric services are available only to students who are already being treated at the Counseling Center — after they’re stabilized on medication, they’ll be referred to a local provider. Although psychiatric services are free, medication and associated labwork aren’t, but they’re usually covered through health insurance. Other students who need medication, refills or medication management will also be referred to a local provider.
Group Counseling:
Frequently offered groups include Grief Group; HOPE group, which tackles eating concerns, food and body image; Queer 2 Questioning, which affirms the exploration of sexual orientation and gender identity; ReSet Perfectionism; Self-Compassion; STEP Group for sexual trauma survivors; TrueSelves, which provides an affirming space for transgender and gender-non-conforming people; Understanding Self and Others; and Women’s Process, in which female students use creative arts therapies and group discussion to express their thoughts about gender issues and experiences.
Group counseling can decrease feelings of isolation, reduce beliefs that you’re the only one experiencing issues and provide encouragement by hearing and responding to others’ experiences.
It’s up to you what, how much and when you share your thoughts, feelings and experiences with the group.
All group leaders are required by Virginia law to keep patient information confidential, and all participants must make a personal pledge and sign a confidentiality agreement.
Self-care spaces
The Oasis — open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Offers yoga mats, pillows, blankets, calming water features, biofeedback software, iPads with relaxation apps, massage chairs, noise-canceling headphones and a relaxation guidebook.
Sign in is required, and you must leave your JACard at the front desk.
Due to increased demand, use is limited to two hours per day, per person.
The Studio — open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Offers paints and brushes, moldable clay and sand, drawing supplies, outlines for mandalas, fabrics and a studio guidebook.
Sign in is required, and you must leave your JACard at the front desk.
Online therapy and self-help resources
Therapy Assistance Online (TAO):
TAO offers more than 150 “brief, effective, educational sessions” spanning more than 50 common topics related to mental health.
Because it’s online, TAO is available to JMU community members 24/7 with modules, personal writing logs and a mindfulness library that can be accessed at any time at your own pace.
Self-Help Resources:
Guides include an introduction, possible symptoms and resources for each issue, including anxiety, depression, eating issues, grief, relationships, self-care, social anxiety, substance use and trauma.
Concerned about a fellow Duke?
Consult with the Counseling Center:
Call 540-568-6552 to share your concerns with a clinician. Be prepared to answer questions about the situation to help the Counseling Center assess the danger.
How to Talk to a Struggling Duke:
Speak directly and be specific about what’s causing you concern.
Listen well and avoid labeling.
Respect privacy, but only up to a point — safety first.
