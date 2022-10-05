With thousands of incoming students admitted to JMU every year, it may be overwhelming for students to get adjusted to their new campus lives. To add even more to their plate, before the end of the first semester, many freshman students ponder whether to continue their college careers living on campus or off campus. With the variety of options and living standards, it can be a lot to juggle if students are trying to piece this together on their own for the first time.
Various online resources for upperclassman housing exist on the JMU website, and the Housing Fair that will take place on Wednesday Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Festival Grand Ballroom will host representatives from various local student housing options to directly help students learn about different off-campus living arrangements. Living off campus can be a fun experience, but it can be intimidating as a new form of independence, especially when weighing the benefits and costs between apartments and houses.
The housing experience
Stuart Brunk, a senior nursing major, transitioned into living in a house with people he knew from Campus Ministry after his freshman year.
Brunk said he’d paid over $5,000 to live in Shorts Hall during his freshman year, while his house on Virginia Avenue costs him $160 every month with an additional $50-$60 for utilities. For Brunk, the biggest improvement since moving to a house was the bigger and cleaner space where he could host large get-togethers, he said. He also said he felt closer to his roommates than those in his dorm as he knew his housemates beforehand.
Furthermore, Brunk said he takes advantage of the kitchen, as he enjoys cooking for himself since he was only limited to a meal plan during his freshman year. Brunk also said he loves the community and that his landlord communicated well with him and his roommates and takes care of any problems that come up.
Brunk said he plans on staying where he is until he graduates since he doesn’t have any complaints and can’t find an alternative with better living standards for such a cheap price.
Addison Meadows, a senior religion major, has lived in both an off-campus house and an apartment. She said she started her off-campus life with people she knew from Catholic Campus Ministry in a house located on North High Street with eight people for $500 a month, and then moved to a different house located on Main Street with 10 people for $435 a month, with rent at both places including utilities.
“You can host a lot of events and the whole place felt homier,” Meadows said.
Some events she and her roommates would host were Super Bowl and Christmas parties. She said her home was a place where people could regularly stop by and hang out. In addition, the location of the houses was perfect because they were downtown where there are always things to do. Being only a five-minute walk to campus also helped her save money on purchasing a parking pass that costs $150 per semester or $300 for the year.
However, it wasn’t all peaches and cream in a house with that many people.
Meadows said at both houses, everyone had to share two bathrooms and the line for the bathroom in the morning would back up her schedule. Furthermore, everyone had their own living standards and level of hygiene. Meadows said she felt some of the house rules, such as keeping the kitchen perfectly spotless, were strict and made her feel as though she was living back at her parents' home.
One of the hardest things, Meadows said, was when moving out of her second Main Street house, six of her roommates moved out, leaving only four of them to clean up any leftover mess to make it suitable for incoming residents.
Neither of the two houses had central heating nor air conditioning, with only the bedrooms having some form of heating and cooling. The residents were also financially responsible for all house maintenance which can become stressful when everything’s paid for out of pocket.
The apartment experience
As a senior, Meadows said she decided to move to Redpoint Apartments since a friend of hers was looking for a fourth roommate.
Meadows said she was most excited about having a central heating and cooling unit, her own bathroom and a fully furnished space.
“It was like living in luxury,” Meadows said.
Although it’s more expensive — with rent being $700 a month — Meadows said she didn’t mind the price tag for her last year.
Various amenities came with her new place, such as a clubhouse, tanning beds, printers, a study lounge and a gym.
While her previous houses were cramped with many people, Meadows only has three other roommates now. She noted there was more freedom in making decisions since there were only four of them and she got along with her new apartment roommates just as well as she did with her housemates.
Another perk that came with the apartment, Meadows said, was that she didn’t have to deal with a landlord. Instead, the flexible apartment management made it easy to communicate with one another. She said she also didn’t have to worry about parking since there was an abundance of open parking spaces surrounding the apartment. Work orders in the apartment were resolved punctually, whereas it would’ve taken a few months when she lived in a house.
Emily Perry (’19) lived on campus in Chesapeake Hall her freshman year and the Grace Street Apartments for her sophomore year.
At the time, the Grace Street Apartments were newly built, which was nice, Perry said; however, “the fire alarm was sensitive and the fire department would be coming in once a week,” which was the only gripe she said she had living there.
Wanting her own room, since she'd shared a bedroom until sophomore year, Perry said she decided to move off campus during her junior year where she paid monthly rent of $545, including utilities, with a separate parking fee. Similar to Grace Street, Perry shared a bathroom with one other roommate but had her own room.
You’re on your own with no rules, [I] didn’t have to worry about RAs and I could have as many people over due to the big space,” Perry said. It also came with amenities such as a clubhouse with printers and computers, a small gym and a pool.
“When we first moved in, it was nasty and gross, with maintenance not being that great,” Perry said. This wasn’t the only negative thing that came with living in student housing.
Perry said she came home one day and a portion of the ceiling between the kitchen and living room collapsed. Water was pouring out due to leaky pipes from the dishwasher in the unit
above theirs. Perry said their apartment’s management wasn’t communicative and only gave a temporary fix and left it as it was for months until Perry and her roommates had to address it themselves because she said it seemed management had forgotten about the whole ordeal.
“Even after winter break, they still hadn’t permanently fixed the ceiling when we all came back from the holidays,” Perry said.
Perry said she decided to move out when the rest of her roommates had graduated and she didn’t want to room with randomly selected people. Instead, she and her boyfriend, who had recently returned from South Korea, decided to move in together at the 865 East Apartments.
They moved into a one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment with a monthly rent of $800 with an additional charge of $50-$70 for electrical utilities. The biggest reason they decided to live at the 865, Perry said, was because it was one of the closest one-bedroom apartments to campus.
“It was worth living there even though it’s more expensive,” Perry said.
Perry said she never needed maintenance as the quality of the place reflected upon the price of the apartment.
Some benefits of the 865 were that the staff and manager were very “amicable” and created close relationships with all of the tenants, Perry said. In addition to a built-in gym in the apartment, there were also various restaurants on the first floor of the apartment building. All in all, Perry said she had no complaints staying at the 865.
Recommended Route
There are countless options for student living in Harrisonburg , and choosing one may be overwhelming.
“I know that people want to move off campus to have more freedom, but I would advise [living] on campus since I had a good experience,” Perry said. “Before moving out, listen to stories from upperclassmen, read reviews; I saw a video where some girls opened their utility closet and it was filled with mold. Join Facebook groups and read if the maintenance is good or bad since anything can go wrong.”
There are Facebook groups where students post about their off-campus experiences as well as those that have open leases for any student interested in off-campus living.
Speaking from personal experience living off campus, Brunk strongly suggests it for other students.
“Immediately move out into a house with close friends,” Brunk said. “Living off-campus grants you so much freedom.”
Meadows also said she recommends “to wait to move out [of off-campus living], until you find a set friend group by junior or senior year,” especially if you lean toward a house lifestyle, as it involves more responsibilities. In addition, she said she thinks an apartment during sophomore year would be a good choice, as things are more laid out for convenience.
The two main points in deciding what sort of environment to reside in come down to how many responsibilities and how much independence you want to have.
Overall, when deciding whether an apartment or house is cheaper to live in, it ultimately comes down to what you want to have in a living space. A house may be cheaper if rent is being spilt among more people than it would be in an apartment. However, students are more responsible to pay for things like maintenance repairs and utilities out of pocket while living in a house. Houses provide more overall square footage, but usually come with the cost of losing out on personal space like your own bathroom. Amenities like a pool, gym and free printing are also something to keep in mind as well as how many people one prefers to live with.
“Living with more people you know makes coming home more fun,” Meadows said. “[I’m] always looking forward to it.”
Contact Andrew Kwak at kwakas@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.