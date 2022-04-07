“You can’t have feminism without intersectionality.”
Olivia Greco said that’s the focus of a class-project-turned-blog she writes for. When Greco and her classmates first created “Feminism is for Everyone” for their social movements class in the political science department, it covered four main topics: racial equity, gender equity, LGTBQ rights and immigration rights. Now, it covers all feminist issues ranging from reproductive rights to men’s involvement in the feminist movement.
Greco said the feminist movement has been whitewashed since it began, through women like Alice Paul and Betty Friedan. While Paul and Friedan were two of the women who led the charge for the 19th amendment to be passed, they also left out the Black women who wanted to fight for the right to vote alongside them. The Southern Poverty Law Centre said during the suffrage movement, many Black women were purposefully excluded so that the white women could push forward with their agenda. With this blog, Greco hopes to talk about feminism in a more intersectional way so that all communities and types of people can be included.
The term “intersectionality” was coined by American civil rights activist Kimberlé Crenshaw in her 1989 paper “for the University of Chicago Legal Forum.
Crenshaw created the term to discuss violence against Black women and the fact that Black women were often left out of feminist movements. She defines it as “a lens through which you can see where power comes and collides, where it interlocks and intersects.”
“Without intersectionality, you’re not getting the whole picture,” Greco said. “I think doing projects like this where you get a team together where everyone can come and share their mindsets is helpful. It doesn’t have to be through a blog, it can be through talking to your friends or making intersectionality more visible in your daily life so we’re not going back in time and making feminism just about white women.”
Another part of the blog is busting myths about feminism, such as how feminism doesn’t involve men or isn’t a part of diversity. Senior political science major Olivia Acquadro said she wants to change the narrative around feminism and emphasize the fact that it’s for everyone — not just a certain group of people.
“I think for too long only white women led the [feminist] movement,” Acquadro said. “This took away from the fact that other people have different experiences. There’s also layers of oppression based on different factors that people experience, and I think our blog is very aware of that.”
Junior political science major Sam Low said “Feminism is for Everyone” and blogs like it are crucial year-round, but they become even more important during awareness months — like March, Women’s History Month — because more people begin to think about what they can do, how they can improve on their own feminism and how they can learn more about feminist issues.
Low said if people are looking to educate themselves, JMU offers many courses on gender as well as the women’s, gender and sexuality studies (WGSS) minor. By using feminist theories in everyday life and advocating for marginalized groups that are often forgotten, Low said that feminism can help everyone with any career path and as a person.
When it comes to feminism and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) issues, Greco said the two go hand in hand. She said that as a white woman, she has to think about how women of color are affected by sexism and racism daily, and thinking about DEI topics ties directly into being an intersectional feminist.
Agreeing with Greco, Low said feminism doesn’t exist without diversity.
“Diversity, equity and inclusion is a part of feminism,” Low said. “Everything is intertwined, and true feminism is using an all-encompassing and gendered lens.”
Low also referred to the words of Crenshaw, who said in an interview with Vox that individuals have their own identities that intersect and impact they’re understood, treated, and viwed by others.
“Black women are both Black and women, but because they are Black women, they endure specific forms of discrimination that Black men, or white women, might not,” Low said.
While there are classes at JMU that discuss diversity and feminism, Acquadro said she believes they need to be more accessible. Some general education courses will incorporate feminist topics, but not all of them. Acquadro said she thinks that’s something all general education classes should do. For example, she believes history classes could incorporate feminist issues so more people are aware of them.
Low said she believes some areas of JMU, like the Honors College, are doing a good job of educating students about diversity and feminism, but overall, there’s still a long way to go. She said the first step to teaching students about these topics is getting more diverse faculty members.
Associate vice provost Meg Mulrooney gave the following statement over email about the state of general education courses at JMU.
“As experts in their fields, faculty have full discretion over how they design and teach courses, and many address topics and theories associated with feminism, including multiple options in the General Education program,” Mulrooney said. “Currently, a working group of students and faculty from the General Education Council are collaboratively developing a way to better identify courses that address diversity topics so that students can more easily find them. WGSS 200: Intro to Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies is an obvious example, but a less obvious one might be a section of US History or Cultural Anthropology or even Biology.”
“We need to diversify the people who are teaching us,” Low said. “We need to get advice from people in the WGSS [program] or the African, African American and Diaspora studies department — people who are educated on the issues to help us be ready for change, not scared of it.”
Greco said feminism and DEI efforts must be intertwined to be effective. She said it’s important for everybody to educate themselves on issues that affect all people and not just straight, cisgendered white people.
“To be a feminist, you can’t just think about yourself,” Greco said. “I can’t be the best feminist I can be without understanding the range of diversity that’s out there. You can’t think of feminism as an umbrella term — you have to understand that feminism, diversity, equity and inclusion, they’re all together, so you can understand how issues affect everyone differently.”
