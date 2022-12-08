Sexual assault survivors, JMU students, city council members and Staunton, Virginia, residents entered the lobby of the New Directions Center to view the work of JMU communications and art students the evening of Nov. 30. The “somber” art on display featuring survivors’ stories moved some of the crowd to tears, Justin Lingenfelter (’15), the center’s director of program development, said.
The New Directions Center was established in 2015 to advocate for survivors of sexual and domestic abuse. Toni Whitfield, JMU communications professor, said she was able to partner with survivors connected to the New Directions Center as the foundation for her most recent student-led communications project: creating an exhibit that spread awareness surrounding sexual assault and domestic violence.
“I just always thought it would be great to collect stories of survivors of domestic abuse,” Whitfield said. “Well, they’re all very tragic stories, but they’re also stories of survivorship, right? So, it’s not just that horrible things happen to these women but that they’ve overcome it.”
Whitfield and her class, SCOM 350: Organizational Communication, joined forces with Corinne Diop, a JMU art professor, and her ART 360: Intermediate Photography class to display different survivors’ stories at the New Directions Center.
“Oh, it was absolutely worth it,” Whitfield said about how working with another JMU discipline was worth the difficulty she had to overcome.
Through the collaboration between both classes, the group created 14 pieces of photography that are all available for bidding on the online gallery, “Powerful Voices: Stories of Survivors.” Each piece of art depicts a story that was collected from a survivor and transformed by a JMU student into their own piece. Lingenfelter said all the money collected from the sales of the art will directly fund the center’s variety of services, which includes counseling and an emergency hotline.
Students in Whitfield’s class worked together to analyze communication practices using communication theory, which studies how living beings relate and communicate with one another. Whitfield split her class into six different sections to organize the event: story collection, art sales, art liaisons, logistics, in-kind giving and promotions.
“I always include an experiential component and almost always a service learning component so that we’re doing something for a nonprofit,” Whitfield said. “This is the first time I did one client for the entire class — we usually have multiple projects.”
Diop said she was eager to help with Whitfield’s project upon first receiving the offer. The professor received stories from a handful of survivors that inspired the artwork each student created, Diop said.
Although the finished products were all based on the survivors’ stories, each photography student was able to take their own ideas and implement them creatively into their pieces.
“With digital photography, what I love is there’s so much you can do,” Diop said. “I think that the medium was flexible enough that you could take this topic and go a lot of different directions based on inspiration.”
Diop said some of the students did stage presentations with a model, lighting and props while others used Photoshop to blend individual images into something new.
“They kind of understood what the [New Directions] Center stood for and what their missions were,” Diop said. “They really emphasize hopefulness.”
One of the pieces, “Untitled,” by senior JMU student artist Kaylie Schloemer, who’s pursuing a major in graphic design, depicts two hands unfolding a flower in the center, as Diop described.
“In these photos, I wanted to encapsulate the moment of escape and the growth that takes place in every survivor’s story after they get out [of the abuse],” Schloemer wrote in the photo’s description. “It’s important for anyone in these dark moments to know that they can get out and they can outgrow this experience, to become someone amazing.”
The communications students who didn’t directly create the art in Whitfield’s class said they held the same level of respect for the art they were promoting.
“I think it’s definitely hard for people to talk about domestic violence and anything else that falls in that category,” Dylan McCarty, a senior communications major in the promotions group of the project, said. “I think the artists being able to bring alive … the stories from survivors that the other group was able to interview is really powerful.”
The students’ collective mission was to ensure that people have outlets to talk about traumatic events that they’ve gone through, McCarty added.
The success of this event speaks to the collaboration between multiple disciplines at JMU and raises a question of if working together departmentally will produce more successful results, Whitfield said.
“[The event] was successful in raising awareness … because it’s a ripple effect,” Whitfield said. “[My students and I] talked about that at the event the other night. We had so many different kinds of people connected through social media, through just the experience of coming and seeing the art or seeing the art on the link.”
Lingenfelter agreed and said a nearby shop owner came to bid on one of the pieces on display, and three of the 14 made have already been sold. Additionally, he said the exhibit could be triggering to some survivors, but it was a positive experience overall.
“It’s a great project to visually show and move people to the concept of domestic violence,” Lingenfelter said. “There’s so many different photographs out there that visually interpret domestic violence in so many different ways, and I think that can connect to people on different levels … I think spreading awareness is the critical piece to a project like that.”
Whitfield said based off this, she’s going to take on a similar project in her SCOM 350 class in the spring during sexual assault awareness month. McCarty also said the collaboration between different departments was important.
“I think what both classes really got out of it is trying to work together as a team and collaboratively putting together an event between two classes. That’s all we got out of it,” McCarty said. “And it’s something that could definitely be useful when it comes to a professional life outside of school.”
Michael Russo contributed to this report.