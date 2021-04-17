Week six of “The Masked Singer” marks the Group A finals, which means only four singers get to move on. Before the performances begin, the audience welcomes back Nick Cannon as the host after his sabbatical with COVID-19.
The first performers are the Russian Dolls. In their clue package, they talk about their journey as a group. They began performing at places like parking lots, softball fields and a pizza restaurant before getting to perform at the White House.
For their performance, they sing “Want To Want Me” by Jason Derulo. The whole audience and judging panel are dancing along once again. The Russian Dolls present perfect harmonies and show off their wide vocal ranges.
For this week’s bonus clue, Cannon brings out his new invention called the Nick “Cannon.” It’s a T-shirt cannon that he uses to shoot shirts with clues on them for the judges. Ken Jeong catches it, unfolds it and reads, “What goes around … comes around.”
Nicole Scherzinger guesses Pentatonix due to the fact that they performed at the White House. Jeong suggests that it could be The Jonas Brothers, and Jenny McCarthy confidently guesses 98 Degrees. These are all good guesses; however, the clues seem to point toward The Jonas Brothers, and they have a similar tone.
Up next is Robopine. This week’s clue package consists of the number six and a referee giving the traveling sign, which makes Jeong think he’s an NBA player. Robopine also mentions searching for a golden relic –– which Robin Thicke takes as a nod to an Oscar or Emmy and Scherzinger thinks the letters “MW” stand for Mark Wayne.
The Robopine performs a smooth rendition of “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack. He even throws in the Electric Slide for some first-time choreography. For his T-shirt, McCarthy catches it and reads “AKA,” which makes her guess Jamie Foxx because of his many alter egos. Scherzinger agrees with McCarthy, while Jeong guesses Terence Howard because he lost an Oscar. Thicke agrees with Jeong because of his voice. These are more good guesses, but the vocals somewhat lean on Foxx’s side.
After Robopine is Seashell –– her clues revolve around shopping. They show a wedding cake, which Jeong uses to assume they’re either married or a baker. They also show her shopping at a superhero costume store and picking up a bottle of vitamins. For this performance, she sings “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus featuring Chaka Khan. There’s not much movement up on stage, but her vocals make up for the subtle visuals. Her voice gets deep at points, but she ends with a powerhouse note –– a great way to show her singing skills.
For her T-shirt, it goes directly to McCarthy, who reads the word “Motown” on the front. McCarthy then guesses Ashanti and Mya, Scherzinger thinks it’s Keke Palmer and Thicke suggests Alicia Silverstone. These are all interesting guesses, but the vocals and clues are beginning to connect to Tamera Mowry.
The fourth contestant is the Orca. The Orca’s clue package is more personal, as it talks about his late father. There’s a fly swatter, a school of Swedish Fish, “$3” written on a jumbotron and he talks about his two kids.
For his song, he chooses “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison. It’s the complete opposite of his first performance, and viewers can tell he has an emotional connection to the song. His voice suddenly has a country vibe to it with a mix of classic rock.
Scherzinger catches the Orca’s T-shirt that says “purrrr” on it. She thinks it’s ironic since she’s one of the Pussycat Dolls. Jeong guesses Billie Joe Armstrong, who lost his father, and McCarthy believes it might be Jeremy Renner since he’s Swedish and because of a hawk to represent Hawkeye. Although his first performance sounded like Adam Sandler, Armstrong could be a possibility.
The final contestant of the night is the last wildcard. Coming out with light-up eyes in a large cage with icicles coming from the top is the Yeti. For his clue package, it shows baked goods, a paper heart and he mentions he was raised by a bunch of women.
For the Yeti’s debut performance, he sings “If It Isn’t Love” by New Edition. The way he sings and shows off his moves on stage, viewers and the judges can tell he’s an artist. He has a stunning choreographed routine, professional vocals and adds some pyrotechnics.
Since he’s the only one left, Thicke catches the Yeti’s clue shirt. When he opens it up, it says “Aphrodite.” McCarthy guesses Ray J, Scherzinger thinks it’s Justin Bieber and Jeong says it’s Taran Killam. When listening to the vocals, he sounds distinctly like Justin Timberlake.
After the judges guess, the audience votes and see who’ll be eliminated. When the votes are counted, Cannon announces the Orca will be going home. The judges are disappointed he’s leaving, but they’re excited to see who it is. First, they have to make their final guesses. McCarthy guesses Kelly Slater, Scherzinger guesses Nick Groll and Thicke and Jeong both guess Armstrong. The Orca soon takes off the mask to reveal Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray. The whole audience is excited, and the panel is shocked.
Now that both groups are narrowed down to four, viewers should start getting ready for next week’s two-hour episode featuring the top eight.
