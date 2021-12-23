Marvel continues its tradition of keeping fans on edge with the newest addition to the cinematic universe, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Now that Peter Parker (Tom Holland)’s identity has been exposed by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), everyone believes he murdered Mysterio and caused damage in London, and they hate Parker for it. To fix it, he asks Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to perform a dangerous spell so everyone forgets he’s Spider-Man. The spell goes wrong and opens “the Multiverse,” leading to chaos. Now, Parker has to face five iconic Spider-Man villains and get them back to their own universe.
While Marvel fans will enjoy this movie, it’s a must-see for those who call Spider-Man their favorite hero. This is possibly the most intense “Spider-Man” film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to MSNBC, the film has become the second-highest domestic opening of all time with a total of over $121.5 million. Rotten Tomatoes gave it a score of 100% on opening day, higher than what the film-review site gave “Avengers: Endgame,” which received a 94%. It not only has the action that comes with a Marvel film but it’s also a walk down memory lane for long-time viewers.
Viewers should watch the pre-Holland “Spider-Man” movies because many references from them are included. Since this film features three Marvel worlds combined, the villains make several nods to their universes as well. Rewatching the older movies may also help audiences catch parallels between the films.
In the trailer, viewers will notice Dr. Strange is featured using his powers, so the directors needed to add the components of what Dr. Strange can do. They include the concept of his powers, his unique lifestyle and even have Spider-Man and Dr. Strange visit his personal dimension, and one of the scenes has a full-on Dr. Strange effect.
The film also does a great job humanizing Peter Parker. Many Marvel films –– like “Iron Man” –– focus mostly on the main hero as an Avenger and completing a mission or fighting a bad guy, so they ignore the character’s alter-ego. However, the producers made sure to include that heroic aspect while giving Parker the persona of a typical high school senior trying to graduate and go to college.
Just like every other MCU film, there are many action scenes. Of course, there’s the intense final battle scene near the end, but Parker faces several others due to the five villains. The film actually carries over the idea of him beginning to drift away from being the “Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man,” and turns him into a “saving the world” hero and one of the Avengers from “Spider-Man: Far From Home.” Because of today’s film technology, the producers do an impressive job making these artificial effects seem realistic.
While the movies are supposed to connect to the comics, they didn’t stay completely accurate with the villains’ attire. The Spider-Man suit was on point, but characters like Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina) looked different in the film than in the comics. It’s not a travesty, but it would’ve been cool to see the actual costumes come to life. Also, the movie gives MJ (Zendaya) a different legal name, which was confusing. Otherwise, the movie stuck to the comics.
How the Multiverse was introduced also stood out. Since the infinity saga has ended and the infinity stones are put back in their rightful place, Marvel needed a new concept for the next phase. It didn’t give too much away for the new phase since the movie focuses on following Parker, but it did just enough to give viewers a preview and spark some curiosity.
It was interesting to see how the five new villains behaved in Parker’s universe, especially toward one another. Since some of the villains come from the same chain of movies, they knew each other, which added some reunion vibes to the film. It also added comedy since they think they’re fighting either Andrew Garfield or Tobey Maguire but get confused when meeting Holland.
While it has its humorous moments like the other “Spider-Man” movies with Holland, it’s emotional, too. There are many unexpected scenes that pull on viewers’ heartstrings.
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” has been promoted several times and created much anticipation. Sometimes, this fails, making the hype worthless and disappointing audiences. However, that wasn’t the case for this film. It has action, suspense and emotion: the trifecta for a great superhero movie.
