Coming into college for some may already be stressful enough; living on your own for what may be the first time in your life, trying to make new friends and learning at the collegiate level is enough to overwhelm anyone. One way to make this transition into a new lifestyle easier for women at JMU may be to join a sorority. The point of recruitment is to find your home away from home where you feel most comfortable and to help cure the “settling into college” scaries. If you don’t have a clue what to expect during the rush process, here are some tips for recruitment.
Confidence
This may be the most cliche piece of advice, but be confident in yourself. The only way to truly show that you belong is by being comfortable in your own skin. Maintaining eye contact, standing tall and trying not to fidget are some examples of body language that help keep your confidence up and the nerves down. The houses recruiting are looking for new members that will display authenticity, and there are houses out there for everyone who’ll accept you just the way you are.
Keep an open mind
There are many houses that you’ll visit during recruitment, and it’s important to remain unbiased during the process. It’s also important to remember that sororities aren’t entirely the same at every school, so coming in with an open mind is crucial to remain neutral and view each house objectively. Try to go into this process with as little information about each sorority as possible so you won’t be swayed any one way during recruitment.
Ask questions
A great way to demonstrate to the houses that you’re interested is by asking questions. This may include inquiring about philanthropy, friendship or sisterhood. The houses want to see that the girls they’re recruiting are invested in this process — showing interest in each sorority by asking the sisters how they choose their “forever home” is a great way to display that you’re present during recruitment.
Take care of yourself
This is key — getting lots of sleep, drinking water and eating well are enough to impact recruitment. Being well rested during this process will be a huge help, considering an adequate amount of sleep is powerful enough to improve your mood, refine mental health and improve your immune system. Good hydration is also essential — recruitment requires a lot of talking, and when it’s hot outside, water will be your best friend during rush.
Be yourself
Make sure to show your true colors throughout the recruitment process. Looking for a new home at school is stressful, and the decision should be based upon the truth. Allow the houses to get a real look into who they should have the pleasure of having in their sorority. Don’t aim to please the houses; if you feel that you’re not accepted at a house, then it’s most likely not the one for you.
Accept help from your Rho Gamma
Before the week starts, you’ll meet your Rho Gamma, who’ll basically lead you and a group of other girls throughout the recruitment process. She’s disaffiliated from her own chapter during the recruitment process so she can remain unbiased to help you and your group. Utilize her as much as possible — she’s there to help you. She’ll be around to answer any questions you may have about Greek Life, help direct you up and down Greek Row and show you where to line up outside of houses before each round starts.
What to expect during the day
There are many things everyone can anticipate, and one of those things is a lot of walking. Greek Row may not seem that long, but it sure is if you’re wearing heels. It’s going to be loud, you’re going to hear many different chants and the amount of clapping will ring in your ears for days after, but this all happens to welcome all those who are rushing. Otherwise, it’s hard to know what awaits during recruitment, since this experience is unique to each person. Walking into every house is a different encounter in so many ways — but the outcome is priceless. Coming out of each house is an experience like no other, so make sure to reflect on every detail of the house the minute you walk out so you don’t forget those little aspects that may alter your decisions.
Preparing for recruitment isn’t easy, but it’ll all be worth it at the end. You’ll hear this piece of advice too many times throughout the week, but trust the process. Recruitment is an entirely different experience for each potential new member, so don’t be hard on yourself if it goes a different way than you thought it might. While recruitment week is a big deal to some, it’s not the whole sorority experience — it’s what comes after that counts. Recruitment week is supposed to be fun, so remain true to yourself and enjoy it.
Open house round, which was meant to be Friday, Sept. 17, and Saturday, Sept. 18, was moved to a virtual platform. Now, Philanthropy round is spread over the course of two days, Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19. Sisterhood, Preference and Bid Day remain on the same set days — Sept. 24-26.
Disclaimer: Madison Mills is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority at JMU.
