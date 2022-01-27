Sophomore Jaeda Cohen’s love of coffee and cafes prompted her to start a journey on becoming a social media influencer. When her freshman year was pushed online due to COVID-19, she began to frequently find herself at coffee shops and quickly picked up the hobby of posting aesthetic photos of them on social media.
“I’d be at different places constantly, so my friends and random people on Instagram would ask me for coffee and cafe recommendations,” Cohen said. “I’d give them my list of places I really like, and I thought, ‘I could totally turn this into something.’”
When Cohen gets invited to a cafe, she’s usually greeted by the owner and often given a tour of the place. Then, she takes pictures around the cafe to post on her Instagram story, trying different combinations of lighting and camera angles for her almost 4,000 Instagram followers.
When she’s done, Cohen makes a link with all of the content she’s collected that day to send to the cafe to use on their own advertising platforms.
‘Education and experience’
Order and Chaos Coffee in Baltimore was Cohen’s first coffee collaboration. After contacting them through Instagram, she received a positive response, and soon, she started contacting places all over. After gaining social media popularity in the first couple of months, coffee shops began reaching out to her.
Cohen said her favorite type of collaboration is with cafes because she’s able to incorporate other things that brands have sent her, such as makeup, jewelry and clothes. She said this saves her a lot of time because she’s able to get content for different brands simultaneously.
She’s also interested in business, and while she’s currently on the path to start her own physical therapy business one day, working with coffee companies has prompted her to think about the possibility of owning a coffee shop.
“I’ve learned so much from business owners,” Cohen said. “I’m getting a lot of education and experience through that.”
Cohen’s friend, sophomore Natalie Lewis, has accompanied Cohen to some coffee shops.
“It’s been really cool to see her become more popular in that community,” Lewis said. “She never does it for the followers. It’s cool to see her doing the things she enjoys being rewarded and becoming more popular.”
One of Cohen’s early collaborations was with Morning Mugs Coffee in Baltimore. The owner, Tyler DellaRatta, said he decided “right off the bat” to collaborate with Cohen when she reached out because he could see her passion. He said Cohen also has a “creative, influencer mind” and is able to produce a lot of content in one place.
“Walking away from it,” DellaRatta said, “the ability for her to share the pictures, videos and ideas with me, it’s worth more than what money can pay for.”
This collaboration also directly influenced DellaRatta’s business. The picture Cohen posted on her Instagram account about Morning Mugs was still gaining likes a week after it was posted, and Morning Mugs consistently gained followers during that week, DellaRatta said.
A step forward
Many brands have marketing budgets they can use to pay creators to make content for them, Cohen said, while other brands give creators commissions that come from followers using influencer discount codes.
Cohen currently makes commission, but soon she’ll start charging brands for her services and marketing herself as the owner of her own business. She just joined an entrepreneurship organization at JMU and is learning how to make an LLC.
Some weeks, Cohen said she spends many hours going to cafes, taking pictures and editing, but overall, the time she spends varies on the types and number of collaborations she’s working on. It takes a lot of time management, she said, but she’s done well with balancing school work and social media. She said sometimes her social activities are halted, but she generally plans her time accordingly to allow herself to do everything she wants.
Recently, Cohen’s TikTok account has gained considerable attention because of her at-home coffee drinks and Starbucks “Drink of the day” videos. More brands are reaching out for paid or gifted collaborations, where the brand will send Cohen products for free in exchange for content made about them on her social media.
Cohen said a more concrete business structure will help her manage her time better. She said she wants to get more monetary compensation from it and eventually work with designer brands.
She plans to travel more and work with hotels and resorts to provide her followers with information on the best places to go.
Seriously influencing has been something Cohen has always talked about, Lewis said, and it’s becoming a long-term possibility for her because of all the brand connections she’s made.
“I think incorporating the cafe aspect, and hopefully travel, sets me apart and makes it personalized to make me happy,” Cohen said. “I get so much joy from it, and it gives me something to focus on and be productive with.”
