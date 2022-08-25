“Every child who wishes to play soccer deserves the right to participate!”
One sentence from the TOPSoccer website says it all. Also known as The Outreach Program for Soccer, TOPSoccer, a nonprofit organization introducing young athletes with disabilities to soccer throughout Virginia. Thanks to Alex Davis and Jessica Boss, two JMU students who both have a history working with children through the program, TOPSoccer is now in Harrisonburg.
Twenty years ago, John Schlenker, TOPSoccer chair and head coach of two clubs, was searching for a program where his daughter, Katie, could play soccer that had accommodations for Katie’s Down syndrome. Virginia is home to multiple programs for young athletes with disabilities, but none of these organizations seemed to be the right fit. Some sports organizations specialized in athletes with physical disabilities while others focused on cognitive disabilities. What made TOPSoccer stand out was their inclusion of any athlete, no matter their level of mobility or where they may fall on the spectrum. TOPSoccer now has roughly 80 athletes with the help of over 100 volunteers at times.
Bringing it to the 'Burg
Davis, a junior kinesiology major, has volunteered with the Great Falls Reston TOPSoccer club since middle school until becoming the head coach and coordinator three years ago. After two years of attending JMU and living in the Shenandoah Valley, she said she would still look back and miss volunteering with TOPSoccer. Over the summer, she decided to do something about it.
“I thought, ‘Gosh, I can bring TOPSoccer to Harrisonburg. Why don’t I go ahead and do it?’” Davis said.
Boss is a senior special education major and has been a TOPSoccer volunteer for eight years. Boss was looking for a place to volunteer when her mother introduced her to TOPSoccer and she met Schlenker. Boss said from her very first day, she “fell in love with the program.” When she arrived at college, Boss said, she was feeling that same void because there was no TOPSoccer club to volunteer with in Harrisonburg — until she met Davis.
The two students said they’ve been spending the last few months preparing for TOPSoccer’s arrival in the Harrisonburg area by securing equipment, finding partners and creating social media pages to spread community awareness. JMU’s connections with the Harrisonburg area played a part in helping Davis and Boss establish a strong foundation. Having not grown up in the area, Davis said JMU was vital in introducing her to local services such as the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department to lay the groundwork for establishing a club.
Boss and Davis both started playing soccer at a very young age and described how special it can be. Boss said she enjoyed playing the sport to begin with but truly developed a passion for it the longer she volunteered and coached. Davis stressed the importance of giving every child the space and opportunity to be included. Davis said athletes often join because their older siblings play sports and they’re eager to do the same.
“It can be really hard to see your sibling playing soccer and always have to watch from the sidelines,” Davis said.
Making a difference
Learning to play the game is important to the coaches, but that’s only part of the impact volunteers make on a weekly basis. According to Schlenker, team building and strengthening communication skills are elements focused and practiced through drills and playing against other teams.
“A volunteer may run into an athlete in the cafeteria and will invite that athlete to join their table,” Schlenker said. “You have no idea the impact that can make.”
Boss explained that coaches and athletes grow strong bonds over the years that help athletes feel more confident and comfortable socially. Boss said watching the kids learn and grow through the program is the best part about what she does. Boss remembers one athlete in particular who used a walker when first entering the program.
“As he continued with [TOPSoccer] he progressed with his mobility [and] he completely walks on his own now,” Boss said.
The mentors and kids aren’t the only ones establishing strong relationships through the program. Davis, Boss and Schlenker all made a point during their respective interviews to mention how great the other two are to work with. Schlenker described Boss and Davis as a “dynamic duo.”
One of TOPSoccer’s main appeals is its consistent affordability. Families with disabled children often have lots of costs to juggle — therapies, surgeries, etc. — which can often make specialized recreational programs too expensive to afford. Virginia Skyline, a local youth soccer club, has partnered with the Harrisonburg TOPSoccer chapter to help provide equipment and practice spaces. This helps reduce the cost for families and helps the club maintain operation. While a registration fee of $25 is required this fall, Davis said, TOPSoccer plans to reduce fees with the ultimate goal of making it free once they’re able to acquire more local donors; Davis said negotiations are in the works.
TOPSoccer has seen volunteers from many clubs and even other colleges like George Mason University. Boss said the Valley was home to a wide variety of volunteers, due to the student population from all over the country making the college town a perfect place to establish a club. With an abundance of student organizations at JMU — including a plethora of Greek life groups that volunteer and participate in philanthropy. Practices are once a week for an hour, Boss said, and it’s free to volunteer, making it a viable position for students to hold.
Davis shared her excitement for carrying on this program and introducing soccer to a whole new group of kids.
“I love soccer, and it’s opened so many doors for me throughout my life,” Davis said. “It really makes me happy to continue to open doors for new players and to give back to a greater community that has enriched my own life.”