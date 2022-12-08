As School of Media Arts and Design (SMAD) professor Elisabeth Kvernen and Emily Myer, a junior SMAD major, would explain: everyone knows the secret to success in business, school and life is clear communication and strong collaboration. This semester, a SMAD partnership with the Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship was no exception.
Starting in mid-October, SMAD students in Kvernen’s SMAD 332: Visual Communication Design class created a logo and other branding for businesses and products made by three different students at the Gilliam Center.
Kvernen first designed this collaboration in spring 2021. She said she was inspired by Jennifer PeeksMease, the College of Arts and Letters’ former community engagement liaison who worked to connect classes with community partners. In the past, students in this class had partnered with nonprofits to create their logos, but Kvernen looked to the Gilliam Center — there was only so much branding the other organizations could use.
“You have these students who are creating new products and services,” Kvernen said, “and we have these other students who are wanting to create a brand and a logo. So, this is kind of like an ongoing need for both sides, so it’s a great fit.”
Suzanne Bergmeister, the director of the Gilliam Center, helped with the recruitment of the Gilliam students. Bergmeister said in an email that she works with her leadership team at the Center to determine which of the student entrepreneurs would benefit most from the branding guide that the SMAD students are putting together. These students were then informed of the opportunity for collaboration, and if interested, they filled out a Google form specifying the product, its background and mission, what they had already and what they were looking for out of the partnership.
Kvernen echoed Bergmeister and said collaboration was a main component of the project throughout the entire process, from choosing the entrepreneurs to developing the students’ branding.
“I just work with the Gilliam Center, Suzanne and some of her staff to sort — because I know the students — who might be a good fit for this, who’s actually serious about pursuing this product and really … at the point where they can use a brand, and then we’ll sort of take on three or so each semester,” Kvernen said.
Julianne Pullela, a junior industrial design major, was chosen for her product, Tongo: an open-ended, 7-foot-long plush toy Pullela designed to help children express their creativity and to be used in an occupational therapy setting, she said.
In addition to Tongo, SMAD students collaborated this semester with RTS Outfitters, a type of heated vest, and Umberledge Games, a card game.
Hands-on learning
From mid-October to Thanksgiving, Pullela and the other student entrepreneurs met with the SMAD students to work on the project. The first time they came in, they explained their business and what they wanted.
“Some people wanted branding, or a website or an Instagram handle and stuff like that,” Pullela said. “I kind of just wanted whatever they wanted to give — mostly the logo.”
From there, the SMAD students picked which product or business they were most interested in and wanted to work with. Myer, with her partner Nick Lau, designed the logo for Pullela. Lau is a former opinion writer for The Breeze. To create this logo and branding, Myer said she and Lau first researched Tongo’s target audience of middle-class families and occupational therapists to come up with a brand guide.
Myer said a brand guide includes any and all information a company needs for where and how to use a logo and its different iterations, as well as other branding components like fonts and colors that ensure consistency.
Myer and Lau also received critiques from Pullela along the way. They also made a business card and created a mockup for the toy’s packaging that had a see-through hole for kids to touch and feel the product. Myer said she drew inspiration from other fabric-based and wooden toys to design the mood board and logo.
“We wanted the logo to be quirky to reflect the toy but simple so that the kids could kind of understand it, but [also] simple in a kind of aesthetically pleasing way,” Myer said.
Myer said she found the overall process of keeping the uniqueness of the toy while maintaining simplicity challenging, but she said it was beneficial for future work that might come up later in her career.
“Working for a client is something very interesting and that teaches you a lot,” Myer said. “[By] having a real person to give you feedback, it gives it more realness because it’s like an actual person and their brand that you’re controlling. So, you are learning how to communicate with them so that you can figure out what they want and meet their needs but also still be successful in what you are trying to do as well. I think having a real-life client kind of changes your viewpoint on what you are making instead of it just being for a fake client in class.”
Myer and other SMAD students presented their logos and brand guides to the student entrepreneurs the week before Thanksgiving. Pullela got three different versions of logos and branding from the SMAD students. She said she hopes to use some of them in the future, maybe in upcoming competitions or promotions for her product.
“I learned how cool it is to rely on other people with a different skill set because … everything for my business up to this point has come out of my own brain,” Pullela said. “To give them my idea and see where they ran with it has been kind of cool. It was really interesting to see their interpretation.”
Kvernen said the experiences that come from working for a client and developing real-life projects foster a beneficial learning opportunity for all students involved.
“I think that gives the SMAD students motivation to do it because they get to meet these student [entrepreneurs who] have these great ideas and are pursuing that independently of a class,” Kvernen said. “It’s inspiring because they come and they talk about their product and they show it, so then people get really into it.”
Kvernen also emphasized that she encourages her students and the entrepreneurs to think beyond the level of preferred styles and to focus more on how to communicate the company’s mission and values in the design.
Thanks to this project, Myer said she was able to think of design work more in-depth and from a new perspective as she worked with client that was physically present.
“SMAD can only teach so much in the classroom, and having someone real that you are making a product for gives you a whole new meaning on your design work,” Myer said. “I think you should have as much experience as you can when you graduate. People want to see you be creative, and I think this is a very unique way to do this.”
Michael Russo contributed to this report.