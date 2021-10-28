Halloween is a time to get crafty.
When not streaming spooky movies or taking trips to a local pumpkin patch, most of the holiday season can be spent putting together costumes for just a few nights out of the year. Another way to expel this crafty Halloween energy can be in the kitchen.
Students should look past $7 pumpkin spice drinks and instead indulge in Halloween-inspired food and drinks created at home. Below are six simple and cheap Halloween recipes to trick-or-treat yourself to this season.
Pumpkin Ice Cream Floats
What’s a ghost’s favorite dessert? I-scream! With a whopping four ingredients, this ice cream float from The Pioneer Woman is possibly the quickest to make on this list, and it can satisfy that pumpkin spice craving.
Ingredients:
1-2 scoops pumpkin ice cream
Bottle of root beer
Pirouette cookie
Cinnamon
Instructions:
Add 1-2 scoops of the pumpkin ice cream to a tall glass. Pour the bottle of root beer over it and garnish with a pirouette cookie and a dash of cinnamon.
Rice Krispie Ghosts
This recipe from Midwestern Moms is more taxing, but the time and effort to make them is worth it to create this ghostly dessert.
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
10-ounce bag mini marshmallows
6 cups Rice Krispies cereal
1 bag white candy melts
1 bag black candy melts
Instructions:
Begin by melting the butter in a large pot. Then, add in the vanilla extract and marshmallows and stir until melted. Add in the cereal and stir until it’s all mixed. Next, pour the mixture into a 13-by-9-inch greased dish. Using a greased spoon, pat the mixture down into the dish and set aside to cool.
When the mixture is cool, use a ghost cookie cutter to cut out the ghosts. Next, melt the white and black candy melts separately. Using a spoon, spread the white candy melts onto the top of the ghost cutout. Once that layer has hardened, use the black candy melts to dot on two eyes to the ghost. Let the treat harden completely, then serve.
Candy Corn Popcorn Balls
What screams Halloween more than candy corn? This sweet and salty treat from The Pioneer Woman requires 45 minutes to prep and cool, leaving 12 delicious servings when done.
Ingredients:
6 tablespoons popcorn kernels
1/4 cup peanut oil
1/2 cup sugar
1 cup candy corn
1/2 cup roasted salted peanuts
4 cups mini marshmallows
4 tablespoons salted butter
Cooking spray
Instructions:
Start by heating a large pot over medium-high heat, then add the peanut oil and popcorn kernels. When the oil begins to sizzle, sprinkle the sugar on top. Cover the pot with a tight lid and shake the popping kernels until they begin to slow — about eight minutes. Remove from heat and pour the popcorn onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper to cool.
Next, coat a large bowl with cooking spray and add in the popcorn, candy corn and peanuts and set aside. Now, combine the marshmallows and butter in a large pot over medium-high heat. Stir the mixture for about five minutes or until melted. Pour the melted mixture over the popcorn mixture in an even coat. Coat your hands with cooking spray and shape the popcorn into 3-inch balls, then let them cool before serving.
Baker’s note: For those with limited time and space, microwavable popcorn is equally tasty.
Doughnut Hole Eyeballs
To turn the average doughnut hole into a spooky Halloween treat in just 15 minutes, follow the recipe from The Pioneer Woman below.
Ingredients:
12 doughnut holes
1 bag white candy melts
1 bag red candy melts
1 bag gummy rings
1 bag brown M&M’s Milk Chocolate Minis
Instructions:
Begin by melting the white and red candy melts in two separate bowls. Next, dip each doughnut hole into the melted white candy. Lift out the doughnut with a fork and let the excess drip off. Attach a gummy ring to the front of the doughnut hole, then set aside to dry.
When the doughnut hole is dry, secure a brown-colored M&M’s Milk Chocolate Minis inside the gummy ring using a dab of melted white candy melts. Use the red candy melts to pipe on eye veins, then they’re ready to be served.
Mummy Pretzels
This recipe from The Pioneer Woman takes a plain pretzel stick and transforms it into the talk of the Halloween party. These mummy pretzels aren’t only eye-catching but are mouth-watering, too.
Ingredients:
1 bag white candy melts
Shortening
Pretzel rods
Small candy eyeballs
Instructions:
Begin by melting a bag of the white candy melts and add shortening until it’s a smooth, drippy consistency. Next, place the mix in a tall, thin glass for optimal dipping results. Now, grease a drying rack and set it aside.
Begin dipping the pretzel rods into the melted mixture and place them onto the drying rack to harden. As the pretzel rods harden, reheat the leftover mixture in the microwave and place it into a piping bag with the tip cut off. Drizzle the candy melts onto the dried pretzels to create the desired mummy look. Immediately stick two candy eyes on and allow them to dry completely before serving.
Halloween Swirl Cream Cheese Brownies
This recipe from Persnickety Plates takes the traditional brownie and transforms the top layer into an orange, spidery effect — perfect for a spooky chef with a mature palette. With a total prep and cook time of 45 minutes, there’s a bigger time commitment, but the results are worth it.
Ingredients for the brownie batter:
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup flour
1/2 cup Hershey’s Special Dark Cocoa powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
2 eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Ingredients for the cream cheese layer:
8 ounces room-temperature cream cheese
1/4 cup sugar
1 egg
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Orange food coloring
Instructions:
Begin by preheating the oven to 350 degrees. Next, line an 8-by-8-inch baking dish with parchment paper and spray with non-stick spray. Set aside.
For the brownie layer, add the sugar, flour, cocoa powder, salt and baking powder into a medium-sized bowl. Next, add the eggs, oil and vanilla in a small bowl and mix with a fork. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix until combined. Save about one-fourth of the mix for the top-layer swirls, then pour the remaining batter into the baking dish.
For the cream cheese layer, blend the cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla in a medium-sized bowl until smooth. Next, stir in the orange food coloring. Carefully spread the cream cheese layer on top of the brownie batter. Grab a toothpick and gently drag the remaining brownie batter on top to create the spidery effect. Bake for 30-35 minutes and let cool before serving.
Baker’s note: For college students on a budget and time constraint, a box of brownie mix will do just as well.
Contact Lauren Kuhno at kuhnolm@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Culture.