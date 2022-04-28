After a brutal winter followed by lingering snow storms, Harrisonburg is finally getting some warmer weather. As the balmy climate continues, students may want to leave their apartments and dorms to spend more time outdoors. Thankfully, there are plenty of enjoyable activities in the Shenandoah Valley area. Here are six things you can do with friends in the JMU area while the weather is still warm.
Flying Rabbit Sporting Clays
A fun activity for JMU students is a public shooting range, Flying Rabbits Sporting Clays, famously referred to as “golf with a shotgun.” During the game, clay targets are thrown in the air, replicating a flying bird. Players, equipped with shotguns, shoot at these flying targets in a variety of terrains and elevations, simulating an actual hunting trip.
The range is open for novice, intermediate and expert shooters every Friday through Sunday, and no booking appointment is required. The family-owned business also offers a student discount to JMU students.
Lake Shenandoah
For those looking to connect with nature, Lake Shenandoah is the perfect opportunity to have some fun in the sun. The lake is located a few miles east of Harrisonburg, making it a quick and easy drive for any JMU student. The lake has several walking trails and is home to a variety of wildlife, with migration patterns allowing an abundance of fluctuating bird species to reside at the lake. Students who fish will be pleased, as the lake has bass, catfish and panfish present as well.
To visit the lake, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) requires an access permit or a valid Virginia hunting license. To purchase an access permit, visit the Virginia DWR website.
Beards & Broads Axe Throwing Bar & Grill
Although the warm weather provides a great opportunity to convene with friends outdoors, there are still many options for those who prefer to have their fun inside. Affiliated with the World Axe Throwing League, Beards & Broads is a full bar and restaurant where patrons can throw axes at targets. You can book an axe throwing session for up to 12 “throwers” at a time, with discounts provided for veterans and civil servants.
Prior to arriving at the establishment, Beards & Broads suggests you dress in closed-toe shoes, a loose T-shirt and pants or shorts in lieu of a skirt. When you arrive, an axe throwing expert will teach you the basics of axe throwing. Ideal for those wanting to try something new, Beards & Broads is an invigorating pit stop in Harrisonburg.
Fountain Cave Adventure Tour
Fountain Cave, included in the Grand Caverns, has recently reopened for the first time in 100 years. The typical Grand Caverns tour features walking through the titular cave, equipped with overhead lights and a walkway. However, Fountain Cave hasn’t been renovated, allowing it to remain in its untouched, natural state.
Touring the cave takes approximately two hours, with a guide facilitating the expedition. Explorers must wear a headlamp, helmet, knee pads and boots. Gloves are also required to prevent the natural stone from being damaged by oils from patrons’ skin. The tour is intense, with the cave’s webpage asserting that you’ll get “down and dirty” while having an “authentic caving experience.”
Gap View Ranch & Kennel
Now known as a JMU staple, Gap View Ranch & Kennel is a wonderful day trip for students. The ranch is home to a plethora of animals — horses, alpacas, donkeys and most famously: puppies. The ranch breeds golden retriever puppies, and is currently prepping for four new litters to be born.
JMU students are permitted to visit with the puppies and additional animals, with visitations scheduled over the phone. The ranch is open seven days a week, with the establishment closing at 5:30 p.m. Prior to visiting the kennel, make sure to consult Gap View’s website to go over the various protocols when interacting with the puppies.
Edith J. Carrier Arboretum
If you live on campus and are looking for an outdoor excursion nearby, the Edith J. Arboretum is a classic for students. The arboretum is a public space featuring a expansive forest and botanical garden. Its idyllic scenery is perfect for thoughtful walks alone or with friends, and the greenery will clear your head. The space even has a small labyrinth that visitors are encouraged to follow, allowing them to disconnect and relax.
JMU hosts a variety of events at the arboretum, most recently featuring a sound healer who utilizes crystal and tibetan bowls to de-stress the audience. To find more of JMU’s scheduled events, consult the arboretum’s programming webpage.
Although students may be busy preparing for finals, it’s still important to take time for yourself to let loose. By supporting unique Harrisonburg businesses while you unwind, you’re not only helping yourself, but helping the local community as well.
