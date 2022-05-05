Starting in 2019, JMU’s student government association (SGA) created a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) committee with the goals of creating change in regard to DEI efforts on campus and advocating for students through pursuing legislative changes at the JMU level. The committee tries to achieve this by advocating for multicultural student organizations, LGBTQ organizations and mental health resources on campus, according to its Instagram.
The committee is currently led by senior health sciences and theatre double major Ginger Barbour, who is the previous chairperson of the committee. In this position, she’s spearheaded initiatives such as changing the name of the Women’s Health Clinic in the University Health Center to a general OB-GYN, which she said would allow the name to be more inclusive.
Barbour also leads the committee’s podcast, “Distanced and Intimate,” which started last April. The most recent episodes have covered underrepresented populations, such as the Black and Latinx communities, in the media and first-generation college students. Barbour said she thinks the podcast is a great way to show the intersectionality that exists at JMU.
“My favorite thing has been talking to people and getting their firsthand experiences,” Barbour said. “Within SGA, we’ve tried to transform our organization to be more inclusive and to be a space for people to feel like they belong so that they’ll have that sense of security and know that we’re advocating for them.”
With Barbour graduating in May, sophomore anthropology major Leia Surovell will be taking over as chairperson of the committee. With the recent name change of the committee from the SGA DEI Committee to the SGA Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Justice and Accessibility Plus (DEIJA+) Committee, Surovell said they’re looking forward to continuing making this organization, and SGA as a whole, as inclusive as it can be.
Along with being chairperson of the committee, Surovell will be sitting on the student advisory board to the General Education Council and will also have a spot on the council. The council assesses the General Education curriculum based on how inclusive its classes are. Surovell said in a text that they’ll be holding both positions because it’s something they care about and something they want to do.
One of Surovell’s main goals is to bring more awareness to the committee itself. They said they want to continue working with student organizations like the Inter-Cultural Greek Council (ICGC) and produce more consistent installments of the podcast.
Last semester, Surovell said via text that the committee worked with ICGC where they called for the removal of some culturally insensitive photos from ICGC’s website and office as well as for ICGC organizations to be included on the Fraternity and Sorority Life’s (FSL) website. These photos were removed from the website, but Surovell said they were unable to get ICGC organizations onto the FSL website.
Surovell said they also hope to increase the number of Pizza and Politics sessions the committee has. At Pizza and Politics, the DEIJA+ committee invites students to come have informal conversations about social justice issues, such as criminal justice reform and healthcare disparities, over pizza.
Surovell’s main priority, though, is to create a club fair specifically for students who are part of marginalized groups. They said this idea was brought up this year by another member of the committee, sophomore health sciences major and incoming senator Karla Hernandez, but there wasn’t enough time to implement it.
“Being a student who’s part of a marginalized group makes it hard sometimes to find a place where you fit in on campus,” Surovell said. “[Hernandez’s] idea is to have an event where these organizations can get students introduced to spaces where they’ll feel welcome on campus and to connect them with resources.”
Hernandez said one of the main reasons she joined the DEIJA+ committee was to work on strengthening the relationship between organizations that are in the Center for Multicultural Student Services (CMSS) and SGA.
“All of these CMSS organizations are big and they’re led by students who know what is going on around campus,” Hernandez said. “Next year I want to be able to send them a form where they can say what they want from SGA because we have the ability to change things. We can pass resolutions and, hopefully, get things done.”
In addition to communicating with students, the committee also works with JMU administration to try to implement more DEI initiatives. Barbour said they’ve specifically worked with Brent Lewis, associate vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion; Art Dean, executive director for access and inclusion; DeAndrae Powell, assistant director for ICGC and multicultural programs; Jen Grossman Leopard with the office of student life; and Vice President for Student Affairs Tim Miller on an as-needed basis. She said they’ve also worked with student organizations such as the Black Student Alliance and JMU’s chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
Barbour said meeting with Leopard to work on including ICGC on the FSL website was helpful, but ultimately nothing came out of it. She said it’s nice to have faculty members and administration listen, but that their advocacy can only go so far without actually implementing DEI initiatives that are being discussed.
“At first, I made an effort to talk with administration, but we just seemed to have the same conversations over and over again,” Barbour said. “It really wasn’t a good use of my time and it just seemed like I could do more with the committee through events or our podcast.”
Hernandez said meeting with administration is difficult because no matter what SGA changes, not everyone is going to be happy about it.
“What can the administration really do without people being upset?” Hernandez said. “It’s difficult when we go to them expressing our concerns and they don’t put their foot down and implement the resolutions we’re asking for.”
One thing that’s holding the committee back, Barbour said, is the size of it. She said that because the committee is small — with only eight members this year — there’s a limit on what initiatives they can enact.
Barbour mentioned that she believes the committee is so small because it’s new within SGA and because some people who aren’t people of color may not feel comfortable talking on DEI issues.
“We need more people who are passionate and have the commitment,” Barbour said. “With the committee being open to anyone, we have opportunities to collaborate with others and to hear their ideas and what they want from the school. If we had more people, we could get so much more done in a much shorter amount of time.”
Another limitation for the committee is an overall lack of recognition across campus, Surovell said. They added that the podcast and Pizza and Politics are important events, but the events don’t happen often enough to be seen as a staple of the DEIJA+ committee’s outreach.
As chairperson next year, Surovell said they hope to increase the DEIJA+ committee’s presence on campus through having more regular events and increasing its social media presence, since many students get their information that way. Stressing the importance of the committee, Surovell said that having more frequent programs will allow for more diverse voices to be heard.
“Having a diversity committee creates an environment where everybody within SGA has to think about diversity,” Surovell said. “Within the events we put on, you’ll be able to have the perspective of, ‘Is this event accessible? Is it a space where people can feel comfortable? Are there going to be people from all different colleges there?’ It’s questions like these that are important and say that we care about students feeling accepted and included.”
