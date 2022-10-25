One of the best parts of Halloween is getting to wear a costume. Whether it’s something funny, scary or a character, the options are endless. However, not a lot of people want to spend $30 or more on a packaged costume they’ll wear once. Here are some tips for putting together an impressive and affordable costume.
Do some research
Unless one knows what they want to be already, researching DIY Halloween costumes is a good first step. Two good places to look are Google and Pinterest. One will find images of completed costumes or layouts of what articles of clothing to use. Some might also come with a close-up on the hairstyle that’s needed. They’re usually simple and something that doesn’t take too much effort to create.
Be clever about one’s costume
A common pattern for those who don’t know what to be is to throw on cat ears and draw whiskers on their cheeks. While being a cat has been and always will be an iconic costume, there are so many things to come up with other than animals. One can take phrases or titles and make a costume out of its literal sentence structure. For example, writing the names of different types of cereal on a shirt with fake blood splatters and telling one’s friends they’re a “cereal killer.”
Check one’s closet
Although one’s closet at school can be smaller than at home, one can easily take a look and see what they can put together with an everyday wardrobe. A lot of iconic TV characters wear the same everyday outfit to the point where copying it would be recognizable. With a quick search through what clothes they have, you can probably throw together a cartoon character costume. Another way to use one’s closet is if they have a sports jersey. With a sports jersey, one can dress as either an athlete or a super fan. Students might not realize it, but rummaging through one’s closet can help spark some costume creativity.
Go to a thrift store
Harrisonburg is home to several different thrift stores and each one consists of racks and racks of clothes for usually a decent price. Similar to one’s closet, thrift stores are a goldmine when it comes to putting together a homemade costume. The only difference is that thrift store purchases aren’t from one’s everyday clothing selection, so they have the option to DIY or upcycle what they bought. Students might feel more comfortable cutting up a pair of secondhand jeans than some they bought for school. The same goes for designing a shirt. A lot of people would get less anxious adding fake blood splatters to a shirt they just bought for $3 compared to one from H&M that was $20. Thrift store apparel will not only help one piece together an outfit due to the unknown selection, it also gives people more flexibility for designing and adding detail.
Visit some craft stores
When it comes to designing the details of a costume, one might not have random art supplies or fabric swatches lying around their apartment or dorm room. Checking out stores like Hobby Lobby would be a big help in looking for the extra necessities of a costume. It’s also a great place to get supplies for DIY accessories. It could be as simple as needing some glitter or asking customer service for a few inches of random fabric.
Think outside of the box with the material
A lot of times, people will use supplies for what it’s really for. Maybe this year can be different. When one’s working on their costume, look at the materials through the eyes of a child. A button could also be used as a piece of jewelry. If one is choosing to cut an article of clothing, see if the excess can be used somewhere else. For example, the cut-off sleeves of a long sleeved shirt can become a pair of leg warmers to give the illusion of knee-high socks. One can also use recycled goods for their costume as well. An example of this would be using a paper plate as a masquerade mask.
Cardboard and felt are one’s best friend
While using clothes and items from around the apartment helps, the possibilities are endless with some cardboard and felt. One can get those types of material for a good price and for any size. Felt is perfect for making soft accessories or simple props that need a touch of color. For example, felt is the perfect material for gluing a logo onto a costume. Cardboard would be good for more industrial costumes. If someone wanted to dress up like they’re driving a car, cardboard would be the perfect material for that.
With Halloween creeping near, students are already planning out what to be this year. While some choose to go to Party City or Target and pick out a pre-made outfit, others may want to roll up their sleeves, get a sketchbook and DIY their look this season.