As the coldest month of the year in Harrisonburg comes to a close, the start of spring looms ahead, and the early sunsets will continue for the next few weeks. This period of weather is often associated with “seasonal depression,” medically called seasonal affective disorder (SAD), a time in which the transition to fall and winter brings about symptoms such as mood changes, low energy, loss of interest, social withdrawal and sleeping problems.
With the tragedies that have recently struck Bridgewater College and JMU, combating symptoms of all types of depression can feel daunting, and as students’ course schedules begin to pick up after a snowy and cold past few weeks, finding time to put yourself first is as important as ever. Here are several ways to help yourself cope with SAD and other mental health issues alike.
Be kind to yourself
Saying that SAD is just “wintertime blues” is misleading because it’s more than just the blues — SAD is a form of depression. Getting help in whatever form suits you once you start recognizing symptoms is the best way to get ahead of SAD. Giving yourself grace and leeway when struggling with symptoms is important as well. Allowing yourself time to recharge is crucial when managing SAD feels overwhelming. Most importantly, remember to always tell yourself that you’re never alone.
Take supplements
When sunlight is exposed to our skin, it creates vitamin D from cholesterol. Less sunlight during the day provides fewer opportunities to go outside and take in the luminous vitamin D-rich rays that not only help build and maintain healthy bones but also play an important role in regulating mood and decreasing the risk of depression. Supplements can accommodate for the lack of vitamin D intake during the day and can even brighten your mood.
Take care of your health
Fulfilling your daily basic needs is a crucial aspect of helping yourself deal with SAD. Get 6-8 hours of sleep every night to allow your body to recharge. A lack of sleep can result in a foggy brain and fatigue, which makes processing emotions and feelings harder and mood swings more likely. Daily exercise and healthy eating are also forms of self-care that can positively affect sleep and mood. Accomplishing small tasks like brushing your teeth consistently in the morning and night and making your bed can be hard when struggling with SAD, but creating self-care-specific morning and night routines can be fulfilling.
Use light therapy
Light therapy usually means exposing yourself to a special light for a specific amount of time per day to mimic sunlight. This is most effective first thing in the morning after getting out of bed. Getting outside and soaking in the sun during daylight hours by going on walks or outdoor activities is also a great way to get in natural-light therapy. If you spend your days inside, brighten up your living environment by opening blinds to let in natural light. Try rearranging your room or living environment to best maximize potential sunlight — it could also be a fun activity.
Try journaling
Writing down your feelings is a great way to put your thoughts into a tangible form to better evaluate and consider what’s making you feel a certain way. You can also keep track of triggers and ways to combat them so you know how to best handle how you’re feeling. Being consistent with journaling can build self-confidence, reduce stress and anxiety, and it’s also a great way to track growth. Spending just 10 minutes per day journaling can make a difference.
Talk to a professional
Talking to a trained medical professional, such as a therapist or counselor, is a great way to help express your emotions and talk through thoughts that may be eating away at your concentration. Because SAD is a form of depression, it requires a diagnosis by a mental health professional, and having someone who can acknowledge your problems instead of downplaying them and being in a non-judgmental environment can help you care for yourself and feel validated.
Surround yourself with cozy items
The cold weather isn’t only discomforting, but it can further trigger symptoms of SAD, making you want to stay inside and avoid freezing-cold temperatures, windchill or snow. Have items on hand that provide comfort to not only avoid the cold but also the feelings that may come with it.
Dressing properly for the weather can encourage you to go outside more. Treat yourself to a winter hat, pair of gloves, puffy jacket, sweatshirt or fleece leggings/sweatpants — dressing warm doesn’t mean you can’t be stylish. This goes for being cozy and warm inside as well. Keeping a favorite blanket close by or a sweatshirt blanket, like a Snuggie or Comfy, are also fun ways to cuddle in bed or on the couch. There are even microwavable stuffed animals that have soothing and calming scents which are accentuated with heat.
Reach out to someone
Talking to someone you know personally can help you express your feelings, understand symptoms and receive suggestions if talking to a professional is inaccessible or unaffordable. Plus, prioritizing social interactions to stay connected can include a wide range of activities, including book clubs, on-campus clubs, writing and Facebook groups, sports teams or even study groups. Talking to a roommate or resident advisor (RA) about triggers or symptoms can help them better understand what you’re going through so they can help you in the best way possible. Talking to a professor or teacher’s assistant (TA) can help you create a plan on how to approach school work if it becomes overwhelming.
