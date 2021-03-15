Season 5 of one of the biggest TV shows on Fox has begun with some curveballs.
Week one of “The Masked Singer” aired on Wednesday, and the show outdid itself. The concept is the same, but it has some new interesting additions.
Along with the classic mysterious singers, the producers brought in some extra stars as “wildcards” who’ll be introduced in later episodes. While the narrator explains the “wildcards,” he also introduces a chicken trying to figure out each contestant secretly backstage.
When they cut to the main event, the audio technicians begin playing “Who Are You” by The Who, which is usually Nick Cannon’s intro music. However, in this episode, Niecy Nash walks onto the stage because Cannon has COVID-19.
She introduces Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger as the judges. The first week is the first five celebrities, also known as Group A. This includes Russian Doll, Snail, Seashell, Porcupine and Racoon.
The first one on stage is Russian Doll. The clue package consists of items like a pitcher of milk, the doll on puppet strings, a sign that says “The Garden State Highway” and Russian Doll sitting on a crowded toy shelf while each extra toy fades away. The chicken also added a personal clue that Russian Dolls can stack up to 15 smaller dolls, which could hint toward a group act.
Russian Doll does a smooth and strong performance of “Man in the Mirror.” The doll is a larger size than most contestants, so it doesn’t have any choreography. The showstopping moment was when a smaller Russian Doll appeared from behind. The audience’s and judges’ jaws dropped. It was a moving performance and a great trick. For their guesses, McCarthy chose Lady A or Boyz 2 Men, and Sherzinger guessed Matthew Morrison and Kevin McHale from “Glee.” All three are good guesses, but it sounded more on the country side than showtune.
Up next is the Snail. The Snail is a little shorter than a typical costume, which is cute and puzzling. During the clue package, the judges see a teddy bear sitting on a couch on a talk show set. The clues also show a list of things the Snail has done such as acting, directing, producing, recording and participating in the Oscars.
He serenades the crowd with a cover of “You Make My Dreams” by Hall and Oates The stage is set like a garden with two dancers in rose costumes. Since the snail doesn’t have legs, his dance moves were him moving back and forth. The judges focus a lot on the teddy bear, which they link to the movie “Ted.” The clues seem to point more to a talk show host rather than an actor.
The third singer is Seashell. The costume looks like a typical costume from the show but with a large number of shells. The clue package includes a chameleon, a giant cowboy hat, a witch's broom and a bell.
She performs a simple and moving version of “Listen to your Heart” by Roxette. She moves more than other contestants due to the costume design, and she has a subtle showtune voice. The three judges focus on the cowboy hat to represent Texas and agree on Kristen Chenoweth, Hilary Duff and Jennifer Love Hewitt. When listening to the vocals, it sounded more like Kristen Bell instead of their guesses.
The second-to-last contestant is the Raccoon. The Raccoon comes on stage dressed in an old-fashioned outfit. His clue package is a little depressing, as it’s set in a dark jail cell, and most clues talk about his rough past.
When it’s time for his performance, the Raccoon sings “Wild Thing” by The Troggs. The stage has a junkyard set to represent a raccoon. His voice is raspy and has a rough feel to it. Thicke and Scherzinger guess some older actors like Danny DeVito, Gary Busey, Nick Nolte and Sammy Hagar. McCarthy doesn’t have any guesses, and Jeong decides to guess Mike Tyson.
The episode ends with the Porcupine, who politely corrects Nash and says he’s the Robopine because of the robot parts embedded into his costume. The clues that stand out the most for the judges are a picture of DNA, a miniature statue of George Washington and the Robopine receiving a call from a mysterious angel.
The Robopine sings “Never Too Much” by Luther Vandross with a smooth voice. He doesn’t move much on stage, which helps him focus more on his vocals. Scherzinger and McCarthy guess Jamie Foxx, whom they guess every season. Thicke thinks it’s Genuine, who’s from Washington state. Jeong guesses the phone call from an angel is a reference to a Lionel Richie song.
The Snail is the first contestant to be unmasked. Thicke thinks the Snail is Seth MacFarlane. McCarthy changes her mind and chose Sen. Ted Cruz. Jeong decides to guess Jay Leno. Scherzinger ends with Billy Crystal.
When they lock their guesses in, they unmask the snail to reveal the TV show host and actor Kermit the Frog. The judges are shocked and thrilled to be in the presence of such a beloved character. Jeong even calls him “the most famous guest on ‘The Masked Singer’ ever!”
The premiere of season 5 set the stage for the next few weeks. With Kermit the Frog as their first unmasking, who knows what stars could be revealed this year.
