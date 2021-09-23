Thanks to a local family, Harrisonburg residents have the opportunity to cool off with a homemade Italian treat.
In 2019, the Mathusek family opened Scotty’s Homemade Italian Ice. What started as an at-home activity with a small stand has blossomed into a full-fledged business: a small truck on South Main Street next to Grilled Cheese Mania.
“We didn’t used to have this bigger trailer,” owner Scott Mathusek said. “We used to have a small cart and ... we just didn’t have enough time to make the product.”
Mathusek grew up in New Jersey and said he loved getting Italian ice with his dad. When he moved to Harrisonburg, this was one of the things he missed about home.
“After my little league games, my dad and I, a lot of times, [would] go and get some pizza,” Mathusek said. “And the pizza places in New Jersey, they sold Italian ice.”
Noticing the lack of authentic Italian ice that he enjoyed growing up, Mathusek decided to take matters into his own hands.
“Finally, four years ago about, here I was,” Mathusek said. “I thought, ‘Oh, I'll look on Google to see how, how do I make Italian ice?’”
After testing several online recipes with his blender, he decided to purchase a professional machine to use at home with his family — that is, until his kids tried the ice.
“We were just making it for our kids at home, and they tasted it, and they were like, ‘This is so delicious; we have to make a business out of it,’” Monica Mathusek, Scott’s wife, said.
He began looking for the right spot to set up shop. Scott then chose the parking lot next to Grilled Cheese Mania. He thought it was perfect since it doesn’t sell any dessert and the two places are complimentary since the owner of Grilled Cheese Mania is from New Jersey as well.
“It’s been a real privilege to be working outside of Grilled Cheese Mania because of who works inside there,” Scott said.
Monica said owning a family business was always a dream of hers. She said she loved working for the floor installment business that was run by Scott’s dad back in New Jersey, so they decided to bring the idea of working together back to Harrisonburg.
“We love being together and working together, so we thought it would be fun to do that with our kids,” Monica said.
The Mathuseks said their kids made a big impact on the creation of their business. Scott said it’s a way to teach them the importance of working by making a family activity out of it.
The process of making the ice is similar to how people make ice cream. They put ice, sugar and flavoring together and place it in a batch freezer.
The truck offers a small variety of flavors like classic lemon, cherry and blue raspberry, along with some of Scott’s childhood favorites like chocolate and rainbow –– which consist of a mix of all three flavors. Although it’s not 100%, the owners said they try to use more natural flavors for their ice. Scott said they use products like frozen fruit, actual fruit, dairy-free chocolate sauce and actual oreos for the process for their cookies ‘n’ cream.
“I definitely love [that they use more natural flavors],” junior science communication and disorders major Annaliese Tamek said. “I think that’s really cool, and I think their choice to do that really shows in their flavors.”
Tamek said Scotty’s Homemade Italian Ice is unlike anything she’s tried before. Even as someone who’s not a big fan of the frozen treat, the “really good” texture and strength within the flavors are what makes it stand out to her.
“My friend Jacob said that he really, really liked it, and it was great texture, and so I thought I’d give it a try,” Tamek said. “And when I did, it was amazing.”
While she loves tasting the ice herself, Monica said, she also enjoys witnessing customers’ reactions.
“Their faces light up with, ‘Oh, this is so good,’” Monica said. “It just puts a smile on my face.”
The truck offers other flavors that one can’t find at other Italian ice locations. Scott comes up with original flavors based off different drinks.
“I actually don’t drink alcohol, but I was with some friends, and they said, ‘You need to get something other than water,’” Scott said. “So, they got me a virgin mojito, and I liked it and thought, ‘That would make a good Italian ice.’”
Another reason Scott wanted to open his business is because of JMU students. He said he saw the proximity to the university as an opportunity to introduce the dessert to those who’ve never tried it.
“There’s a lot of people from up North where Italian ice was a common thing, but there’s a lot of people that don’t know Italian ice,” Scott said. “And once they try it, they love it.”
Scotty’s Homemade Italian Ice is actually a side business. The couple both have full-time jobs; Scott is a continuous improvement lead and Monica is a dental hygienist, but they run the truck on weeknights, weekends and for special events.
Although the Mathuseks are trying to slowly progress, they’ve had a noticeable increase in customers from when they started in 2019. Their truck has appeared at previous football games and they have a presence on social media. Even though their busiest season is summer, they continue to grow.
“We’re purposely not trying to grow too fast because we don’t have the capacity to keep up, but it’s really grown just from word of mouth and Facebook and Instagram and things like that,” Scott said.
As Scotty’s Homemade Italian Ice develops more of a foothold in the community, Scott said his biggest supporter is his father.
“I said to him, ‘Dad, there's [an Italian ice] place in New York City that I learned about that's been around for, like, 40 or 50 years. I'd like to go try it … one of these days,’ Scott said. “And he said to me, ‘I don't care about that stuff anymore … because I think you guys have the best Italian ice I've ever had,’” Scott said.
