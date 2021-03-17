Amy Strunk had just moved to Harrisonburg and started lecturing in JMU’s College of Business when she heard the news: The cancer that interrupted her mid-20s had possibly returned.
She’d been told that doctors would be unable to treat a recurrence.
“I spent a lot of time thinking, ‘What would I want to do?’” Strunk said. “If this was it, what would I want to spend my time on, whatever time I had left?”
When she got the all-clear, she said that since she had no guarantee she’d ever retire and then get to launch the yarn shop she’d planned to open, she didn’t want to waste her time.
“I’ll open this yarn shop, and I’ll figure out a way,” Strunk said.
Six weeks later, the Agora Market in downtown Harrisonburg welcomed Rocktown Yarn: a shop designed to welcome anyone interested in yarn, from beginners to experts.
Strunk began her journey with yarn at 7 years old when her mom taught her to crochet so she could make a blanket for her pregnant teacher. She learned to knit around the same time and returned to both knitting and crocheting later, experimenting throughout high school and college.
“I got into this phase where I wanted to make everybody a hat for Christmas, so I made everybody a hat,” Strunk said. “They were probably really awful, but I was very proud of them.”
At 25, Strunk battled cancer, which delayed her plans to attend graduate school by several years. Once cleared of the disease and five years down the road from treatment, she attended business school and then moved to New Jersey for a job in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) marketing. The position threatened her work-life balance.
Strunk said she felt stressed working long hours with a difficult commute.
“I was just kind of in my own little sad, depressed hole in my house,” Strunk said
When Strunk underwent a medical procedure as a result of long-term cancer side effects, her mom came up on a visit to care for her. She placed yarn and a crochet hook in Strunk’s hands and told her, “Make a hat.”
“I haven’t stopped since,” Strunk said. “This is what I needed to do to make myself feel better, to give myself something to do because I felt really kind of aimless.”
Later, she moved to Ohio, where her new employment afforded a healthier work-life balance, and she suddenly had free time of her own. She said she’d drive an hour to the nearest yarn shop, and there she found inspiration for the idea of launching her own store — with a twist.
“I wanted to have a yarn shop,” Strunk said. “But, I didn’t want it to just be a cozy place because yarn shops tend to be very cozy and very laid-back, but I wanted to make sure that if I had a yarn shop that it would also be really inclusive.”
Strunk’s vision of a yarn shop involved creating a space where newcomers to the fiber community were welcome, though she hadn’t planned to act on those ideas until she moved to Harrisonburg last year to be near family, where she received the news regarding her cancer’s possible return.
“I spent a month thinking, ‘This is kind of it,’” Strunk said.
When the alarm cleared, she immediately pursued her plan to open a yarn store. She said it took her “six weeks of hustle” to open the doors.
Strunk had assistance from family and friends who lived in Harrisonburg. One of her supporters throughout the process of launching Rocktown Yarn was her mom, Julie Strunk, who continues to maintain the shop alongside her daughter.
“I had never thought to open a business before,” Julie said. “I was really worried, being retired, that I’d be bored, but I haven’t had any time of boredom, and I’ve learned a lot.”
Julie said her favorite part of being at Rocktown Yarn is seeing people’s excitement about having a yarn store in Harrisonburg.
“I didn’t realize there was such a fiber community here,” Julie said.
The Agora Market, which houses Rocktown Yarn and a number of small businesses, is an area Amy described as having a lot of built-in foot traffic, in contrast to the typical model of yarn stores in standalone buildings.
“In the market, you’re in this open space where people will just wander in,” Amy said. “They might have no prior knowledge of knitting or crocheting, but they might think, ‘Oh, my mom does this,’ or, ‘I have a friend who does this,’ or, ‘I’ve always wanted to do this.’”
One of the shop’s visitors proved to be more than a customer. Evie Smith, a sophomore hospitality management major at JMU, joined Rocktown Yarn as the shop’s first employee after spontaneously asking about hiring opportunities during a visit to the market.
“I worked at Starbucks for two and a half years,” Smith said. “Going from the really fast-paced, corporate America kind of thing to just being able to sit and be with people who are interested in learning new hobbies or advancing their skills in knitting and crocheting … it’s just been really, really fun and really sweet.”
Despite the challenges faced by small businesses throughout the pandemic, Rocktown Yarn is building a successful community, in part because the business has offered a variety of online opportunities, Amy said. Activities include virtual classes that introduce knitting and crocheting and demonstrations of techniques like washing and blocking, as well as a book club that just started.
“People aren’t leaving the house like they normally do, and they’re looking for things to do while they’re at home,” Amy said.
Once COVID-19 restrictions lift, Amy said she hopes to develop an in-person community with lessons around the worktable in the shop. Other activities, such as day camps and easy crafts, will be designed for school-aged children to participate in over the summer.
In the meantime, Rocktown Yarn is seeing a number of enthusiastic visitors — novices and experts alike.
“Even in the short time that I’ve been there, it’s been such a blessing to see so many members of the community that come in, whether it’s moms and their daughters or their sons, husbands and their wives, who just want to come in and learn,” Smith said. “Being at Rocktown Yarn is a great way to just kind of be in Harrisonburg and get to know people.”
Contact Maria Copeland at copelamt@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Culture.