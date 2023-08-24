This year marked the 75th anniversary of the Rockingham County Fair, a week-long event that started Aug. 14 and continued through the 19th. The fair, held on fairgrounds off Route 11 in Harrisonburg, offered a multitude of activities for community members such as games, rides and a petting zoo.
Established in 1949, the fair was first held at the Linville Edom High School north of Harrisonburg with 5,000 attendees and a profit of just $150, according to the history page on the Rockingham County Fair’s website.
Since then, the Rockingham County Fair has transformed into a massive event with a plethora of activities, vendors and visitors, notably Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin this year.
Keith Sheets, this year’s fair president, said on Aug. 14 the fair were expecting to have more than 80,000 attendees at the fair. He also said they had over 500 volunteers to help work the fair throughout the week.
“My favorite part of the fair is seeing people from all over the community come together to put it on,” Sheets said.
The fair included multiple barns where animals could be viewed before they are shown to potential buyers and ranked by their quality of size and build. All guests could enter these barns and view the animals, some of which could be pet.
There was also a petting zoo with multiple sheep, goats, llamas and other kid-friendly animals.
Alexa Dingus, a member of the Singers Glen 4-H, a local branch of a national developmental program, recently placed second in her class when showing one of her steers — male cattle that cannot reproduce — on Aug 16. According to its website, 4-H programs are where “kids and teens complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture and civic engagement in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles.”
Dingus, a senior in high school, said this was her last year showing animals in 4-H.
Dingus said she typically buys her steers in September and takes care of them for several hours a day before selling them 11 months later in August. She said she shows her steers at the beginning of the week in anticipation for the sale at the end of it.
Sheets said the fair had over 1,100 heads of livestock, many of which were sold at the conclusion of last week by a member of 4-H or Future Farmers of America (FFA), which is another organization similar to 4-H, to pay for opportunities such as going to college, starting a business or beginning a career.
Last year, Sheets said the fair’s livestock sale profited over $860,000. He also said this money went to the exhibitors, which are the members of 4-H and FFA who show their animals.
Another central draw for the Rockingham County Fair is the family entertainment, Sheets said. One of the draws is Coyote Clem, a clown that practices magic tricks for children and has worked the fair for 23 years. In one of Clem’s magic tricks, he takes a yellow handkerchief, puts it in a sack and turns it into a blue handkerchief.
“I was working with a little boy [who was] 4 years old Monday, [and I] gave him a picture when I finished … His dad told me, ‘I have the picture you gave me when I was 4,’” Clem said. “I’ve entertained three generations here. And it’s amazing to see the kids year after year and now bringing their kids year after year.”
Clem circled the main path through the fair every day, entertaining children on his way.
“I’m strolling everywhere, and I’m always trying to perform everywhere,” Clem said.
Each day of the fair offers free entertainment for all ages. On Aug. 16, the fair had cupcake decorating for children, an Elvis impersonator for the older generation and a fireworks show for all ages.
The fair also housed games and rides that guests could pay for, as well as food to purchase throughout the fairgrounds. The ride section of the grounds included a rollercoaster on a circular track, a ferris wheel, a drop tower and a teacups ride.
“When I see a kid with a big smile, whether they’re looking at the rabbits or they’re riding around, or they’re down in the livestock barns,” Sheets said, “that’s why we do it.”