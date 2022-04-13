When Sarah Craun turned 9 years old, she joined 4-H without a second thought.
“I’ve been showing dairy cattle since I was 4 or 5 years old at our county fair,” she said.
Craun, now 15, is a current member and secretary of 4-H in Rockingham County. “My sister joined 4-H when she was 8 years old … I remember just being interested in being involved. I enjoy competing in competitions and serving the community.”
4-H — Head, Heart, Hands and Health — is an international agricultural youth development organization that began in Clark County, Ohio, in 1902.
4-H club was designed to provide children and teens with the skills needed “to be proactive forces in their communities and develop ideas for a more innovative economy,” according to its website.
Sam Leech, a 4-H extension agent for youth development in Rockingham County, said the club is “a lot more than cows and corn now,” adding that 4-H’s main goal is to “provide youth development in a very positive, hands-on environment.”
Rockingham County’s 4-H club serves between 350-400 members, including around 100 volunteers, Leech said.
4-H puts on a number of events and workshops, all aimed at building workplace skills useful to children and teens attempting to build interpersonal relationships. Some of these events include livestock showings, insemination workshops and hatchery.
Along with various events, 4-H offers a number of programs, such as horticulture, cattle farming, veterinary medicine, disease prevention, food safety and fermentation. These events allow members to expand their knowledge in potential fields they may be looking to start a career in.
“It definitely sets them up for college or trade school — whatever they want,” Leech said. “There’s always something new that kids want to try.”
While 4-H was created as an agricultural organization aimed at teaching kids the skills needed for that specific area of work, it’s not all the club offers.
Craun said she knows multiple people who don’t come from agricultural backgrounds who have the opportunity through 4-H to be a part of something that allows them to build leadership skills.
“To a lot of people, there’s a big misconception that 4-H is just for agricultural stuff,” Dustin Smith, a program assistant for 4-H in Harrisonburg, said. “That’s not the case.”
Craun said 4-H has helped her develop leadership, public speaking, time management and professional skills — assets that will aid her in both her life and career.
“The older I’ve gotten, the more important it’s become to me and the more I see it as a priority in my life,” Craun said.
Smith said 4-H also offers business skills, allowing youths to grow their communication and networking abilities, learn how to navigate their desired fields and find a sense of belonging and identity in the fields that best match their interests.
“It’s always a good thing to have an educational and safe space for youth to find their identity and gather crucial life skills,” Smith said.
4-H members span the ages of 9-19 years old; however, Smith said many stay connected for life.
“There’s people I’ve met through this program that I’ve been in touch with for a good portion of my lifetime,” Smith said. “You really find a sense of belonging in a very safe place where you can very much be who you are, rather than having to conform to something.”
Another key aspect of 4-H is allowing members to step out of the box and explore areas and skills that may differ from the backgrounds they come from and the lives they were born into.
Craun said 4-H has allowed her to step outside of her comfort zone, helping her to develop leadership skills and confidence.
“I’m very comfortable in agriculture but not so comfortable in being a leader,” Craun said. “It’s allowed me to develop confidence and gain qualities to become a better leader and what it means to be a part of something and the responsibility that takes.”
The most important part of 4-H, Smith said, is the sense of community and exposing young people to things they normally wouldn’t experience so they can know what they really want to do.
However, the lifelong connections and friendships may rival the community aspect of 4-H.
Craun said the friendships she’s made will last a lifetime, allowing her to develop connections useful later on in her life.
“I’ve been involved in one way or the other since I was probably in second or third grade,” Smith said. “There’s people I’ve met through this program that I’ve been in touch with for a good portion of my life.”
In terms of 4-H’s future, Smith said his long-term goal would be to start clubs within Harrisonburg City, providing educational experiences to children and teens in town who might not otherwise get to take advantage of the opportunities 4-H offers.
Leech said he hopes to see the organization adapt to the evolving generation of those they serve.
“I think 4-H is changing — the world’s changing and we’re adapting to our kid’s needs,” Leech said. “It’s important we make sure we can adjust ourselves to serve anyone, no matter their background.”
