After visiting his cousin at JMU during a track meet, Levar Stoney (’04) knew JMU was the school for him. As a first-generation college student, Stoney said going to JMU was an important decision — he wanted to give back to his family since they’d given so much for him to be able to attend college.
He had a friend bring his JMU application to his school for him to fill out. The day his acceptance letter arrived, he said, he couldn’t wait to walk to the mailbox because he knew he was going to JMU.
“I had a feeling JMU was where I needed to be,” Stoney said.
Fast forward — now he’s the mayor of Richmond, Virginia. Stoney previously served as the Secretary of the Commonwealth of Virginia from 2014-2016 and was elected as the youngest Mayor of Richmond at 35 years old at the end of 2016.
Stoney credits his time at JMU for where he is today. From being JMU’s student government association’s (SGA) first Black president to being a member of College Democrats, Stoney said he couldn’t have made it to where he is in his career now without those experiences.
“It’s one thing to major in something you love, but it’s another thing to go out and practice it,” Stoney said. “JMU gave me the launchpad to my career because I was able to not only study the theory behind political science but I also got to practice it firsthand in student government.”
A leader’s foundation
Stoney was involved in student government ever since middle school. Although he originally came to JMU for football, he later decided to drop the sport and double major in public policy and political science instead, and get involved with student leadership. He said that even as a 19-year-old, he knew he wanted to lead people.
Stoney joined SGA his freshman year as an at-large senator and continued to progress in positions. His second semester, Stoney served as the co-chair of the diversity affairs committee and was promoted to the chair of the committee during his sophomore year. Later during his junior and senior years, Stoney was elected as student body president.
“We all come from different walks of life and I thought that my background as a big brother and a person that’s always been in leadership positions would serve me well, and it did,” Stoney said. “I think my time at JMU laid the foundation for me to be a successful leader in my older years, so I’m grateful for being given that opportunity.”
One major initiative Stoney pursued while in SGA was championing the Student Bill of Rights in 2003. At the time, he said, many students and others in SGA questioned the need for such a bill, but he said it was important to put the values of SGA and JMU in stone.
“I think sometimes you have to put your values and your principles in writing to let people know, ‘Here’s who we are today and here’s who we’re going to be in the future,’” Stoney said.
Along with SGA, Stoney got real-life experience in politics as a student. During his sophomore year, he worked for Mark Kennedy Shriver, who was a member of the Maryland House of Delegates but was running for Congress at the time. This would be Stoney’s first political campaign.
He said he’ll never forget door-to-door campaigning and the connections he made during this internship that helped him get other jobs later on.
“During my four years at JMU, I grew so much because I was able to interact with people from different walks of life,” Stoney said. “It changed my whole worldview. All I knew was little Yorktown, Virginia, and what JMU did was expand my perspective of society and of people.”
What makes a mayor
Since being elected in 2016, Stoney has made sure his initiatives line up with something of value to him: in particular, education.
He was raised by his dad and grandmother, grew up on reduced lunches, and he’s the first in his family to go to and graduate from college. He credits his successes to the sacrifices of his family — they allowed him to get a public school education, which led to a college education, and ultimately, to him becoming mayor.
“Kids born to teenagers like my parents are counted out from the get go,” Stoney said.
He said he believes in investing in public education and, under his leadership, Richmond has seen a 33% increase in public education funding according to the Richmond Public School Board’s adopted budget for the 2022-23 school year. In 2021, the budget for Richmond public schools was $180,719,490, and it increased to $185,307,625 in 2022 with a projected budget of $200,307,625 in 2023. He’s also working toward implementing free universal preschool in Richmond.
“A lot of my work is focused on lifting up children but also lifting up their families, as well,” Stoney said. “I want to give them a chance to change the trajectory of their lives like I was able to.”
He also created an Office of Children and Families, which is run by Eva Colen. This office is focused on childcare and positive youth development so children in Richmond can stay out of gun violence and crime, Stoney said.
While the number of gun deaths in Richmond has roughly stayed the same in Richmond since Stoney became mayor in 2017, he recently released a guide to gun violence prevention that details ways to curb gun-related deaths in Richmond.
Colen, in addition to running the Office of Children and Families, is a senior policy adviser to Stoney and has been working with Stoney since the beginning of his mayoral campaign in 2016. She said one of their main priorities in the campaign was to make sure that whoever was elected mayor would prioritize education through making sure that education was brought up in conversation with all candidates.
Her position came about after Stoney was elected. Once Stoney became mayor, Colen said, the next step was to elect a cabinet level position to consider opportunities to enhance education and youth development, which is what she’s doing now.
“Most of my career since graduating college has focused on public education and figuring out how we make the system better,” Colen said. “Mayor Stoney really cares, and the reason why he cares is deeply personal. His personal experiences inform his day-to-day decisions and it’s really exciting to sit down with someone who really wants to solve problems.”
Colen said she had no interest in politics, but her trust in Stoney was what prompted her involvement with his campaign. She said he’s made some decisions that may not have been popular, but they were the right decisions to make — such as the decision to remove Confederate memorials in the city and the decision to require the COVID-19 vaccine for city employees. She said she admires Stoney because she regularly sees his personal values in action through the policies he enacts.
While working with Stoney, one of Colen’s main goals is to help him put as many kids in school as possible. She said that in February 2020, she and Stoney made sure that every elementary and middle school in Richmond had a high quality afterschool program. Currently, she’s helping implement his plan for accessible preschool for kids in Richmond.
Stoney’s also a major proponent of student loan forgiveness. As a recipient of student loans and a Pell Grant himself, Stoney said President Joe Biden’s recently announced plan for student loan forgiveness will benefit students. While some people who’ve already paid off their loans are upset over the plan, Stoney said loans were part of the reason he was able to go to college — and if he had to do it over again, he would.
“I’m excited for the recipients of loan forgiveness,” Stoney said. “Loans were my saving grace, but I do think that students shouldn’t be debt-ridden for over half of their adult lives. It’s ridiculous and wrong.”
Stoney also values diversity and inclusion, and has throughout his life. He was introduced to many different types of people and cultures while at JMU, he said, which helped him have a more inclusive view of the world. The perspectives he gained at JMU made diversity and inclusion — something that’s always been important to him — even more important to his political views and initiatives, he said.
As Mayor of Richmond, Stoney upholds a standard of inclusivity. In 2020, he condemned Richmond police for tear gassing innocent protesters during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest at the Robert E. Lee monument in an article to The New York Times. In response to the incident, Stoney told the Times that he showed up to another local BLM protest and personally apologized to the crowd for their rights being violated.
“There are two epidemics in America: Covid-19 and racism,” Stoney told the Times in 2020. “One is now 14 months old, the other over 400 years old. Both are lethal. I knew I wasn’t going to be able to cure those issues that day.”
While joining fellow Richmond citizens at a BLM protest, he told the Times, he was faced with criticism and anger. Because of this, he knew he needed to do something to fight racism in the city.
Along with joining fellow citizens in protesting, Stoney also worked to take down over a dozen Confederate monuments in Richmond. These Confederate monuments, including the Robert E. Lee statue, Stonewall Jackson monument and the Confederate Ceremonial Canon, were donated to the Black History Museum and the Valentine Museum.
Right now, the only Confederate monuments that remain in Richmond are a statue of rebel General A.P. Hill and a statue of Confederate doctor Hunter Holmes McGuire. Stoney said inclusivity and diversity make society better and that in order to grow, we need to embrace inclusivity.
“We are a better community, state and country when we are more inclusive,” Stoney said. “Places — like JMU, like the city I represent — those places that embrace belonging are the ones that will be more competitive in the long run. We should improve over time and there’s no better way to improve than by being more inclusive and engaging with people that may not look like you.”
Society also improves, Stoney said, when we create relationships with people who are different from us.
“My race, my community, is not a monolith and I think that goes for everyone out there; we don’t all come from the same financial or geographical backgrounds,” Stoney said. “When you create a space to have collisions among people who are different from you, you have an opportunity to grow like no other.”
