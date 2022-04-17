After spending five weeks in the clouds, “Winning Time” comes back down to earth in this transition episode — both literally and figuratively.
For a show about a basketball team, this show sure doesn’t feature too much court time. Instead, this episode is filled with Magic’s (Quincy Isaiah) quest for a shoe deal, Paul Westhead’s (Jason Segel) Shakespeare-inducing meltdowns, and Jerry Buss’ (John C. Reilly) struggle to maintain his balancing act in the wake of tragedy. It all works, it all pulls the heartstrings and it certainly all matters to this story. However, at the end of the episode, it’s hard not to wish the show would get back to the on-court action.
The episode kicks off with Westhead as he’s forced into the spotlight as the interim head coach. While Jack McKinney’s (Tracy Letts) dealing with head trauma, Westhead must step up and keep the Lakers together. Segel, an all-time great television actor with more notches in his belt than a mechanic, gives a nervous and awkward performance. Segel almost seems to be in a different show than everyone else with how little he cares about the fame, the fortune and the glory of it all. He was happy to be the assistant, and now he’ll have to deal with his best friend in the hospital and a team that doesn’t really know or trust him. His take on Westhead is much different than the confident and unfazeable characters Segel’s known for. It’s refreshing to see him take on a new type of role; however, it’s likely this character will evolve over the rest of the season.
With each new episode of “Winning Time,” it becomes more evident that Isaiah’s a star in the making. While he doesn’t even play any basketball in this outing, he still keeps things exciting while dealing with other issues. Sure, he does benefit from creative show running and stylish filters, but his large, glimmering smile still shines brighter than anything else on the screen. Though he’s not smiling quite as much in this installment, it seems that Magic is catching on to how those around him have truly adjusted to his fame. He realizes it may not be as honest as he had hoped. This is mostly shown through his sort-of girlfriend Cindy (Rachel Hilson) and her father, who acts as his agent after convincing Magic he could help. The two show him over and over that they’ll do whatever it takes to catch a little piece of that fame Magic is riding on.
Buss is more stressed than ever in this episode. Things begin to unravel when he must seal a deal with the Great Western Bank in order to keep control of the Lakers. His mother, played by Sally Field, was supposed to deal with the paperwork to create a loophole, allowing Buss to transfer the technical rights of the Lakers to his ex-wife. When it’s revealed that she never did, the Buss family goes into a panic. Fields takes over with full force, dramatically driving the tone of the episode by completely unraveling in just one scene. Battling with his mom’s declining mental state and the intricacies of swindling the bank into putting off his loan, Buss starts to lose it here. But just like that, he solves everything with apparent ease, and he’s back to swinging. This has become a pattern from episode to episode. With every mountain climbed, though, Buss seems to be growing closer to slipping off the edge.
The show has slowed down a little more than it should have. Some storylines are getting a bit stale, and each episode seems to stall more than the last, but “Winning Time” is still quality entertainment.
