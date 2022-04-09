Well, that was quite the twist.
This week’s “Winning Time” shifts the focus from Magic Johnson (Quincy Isaiah) to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Solomon Hughes), the “Laker Girls” and the grand opening of the Forum as the team finally takes the floor in regular-season action.
Through the first four episodes, Hughes’ character hadn’t been sufficiently explored. Kareem had immeasurable importance to the league’s recovery and was one of the biggest athletes in the world in 1980, so the choice to wait on his backstory is slightly puzzling. The show starts off with a flashback to 1968, when the star’s name was still Lew Alcindor and he had just converted to Islam. It is clear how important the day is for him, and it gives a little insight into why basketball never feels like his top priority. During the episode, Kareem struggles with his place in the world. He sees basketball as a way he can be controlled. He doesn’t trust the league, he doesn’t trust the media and, in the beginning, he doesn’t even trust his team. He may have been the best player in the league at this time, but he was also the worst teammate — at least according to this telling of history.
Another focus of this episode is the preparation of the stadium for the start of the season, specifically, the birth of the “Laker Girls.” Jeanie Buss (Hadley Robinson) is tasked with spicing up the Lakers’ entertainment, mainly their dancers. Jeanie, knowing better than anyone what her father is looking for, finds talent at a Los Angeles high school. The dancers later perform for Jerry (John C. Reilly) to the tune of Anita White’s “Ring My Bell,” which is exciting for the owner. While this aspect of “Winning Time” feels less important, the start of the “Laker Girls” signifies a big shift in basketball culture. Basketball wasn’t fun, it wasn’t smooth and it certainly wasn’t sexy. The 1980 Lakers proved to everyone the sport could be more, and it started with the introduction of the “Laker Girls.”
For decades people have been fascinated with the Magic and Kareem duo. In this version, they’ve got a complicated relationship that is divided by differing priorities. For example, the two have a large argument in the practice facility where Magic tells Kareem he isn’t a leader and that he’s weighing the team down with his slow play. Then, a physical altercation arises that the team must break up. It’s not clear if this event happened in reality, but it seems more likely this was a dramatization. The bright side is this scene is killer. Soloman Hughes gets to show off his range of emotion more than in any episode so far, and he shines.
We also get brief glimpses into the personal life of new coach Jack McKinney (Tracy Letts). Letts plays him as a man who takes his craft very seriously and, at times, stresses himself out with his own expectations. He expects perfection from himself but also seriously fears his own failure. But now, with the Lakers playing well to start off the season, and his formerly outcast strategy on full display, McKinney decides to take a day off.
At the end of the episode, McKinney’s wife convinces him to spend the day playing tennis with his friend, assistant coach Paul Westhead (Jason Segel). “Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys starts playing. On his way to the courts, McKinney’s brakes malfunction and he flies off his bike and right onto the pavement. It’s very sudden and hard to tell what just happened. Then, the camera pans to his bloody body and it becomes clear, whether McKinney is dead or not, the Lakers are going to need a new head coach.
The way the scene unfolds is shocking and unsettling. Specifically because of the song, which lures the audience to sleep before snapping them back into a harsh reality. McKinney was one of the more likable characters in the show, and sidelining him this early is a bold choice by the producers. However, it helps when Jason Segel is the next coach up. We’ll see if it pays off next week.
