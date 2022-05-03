“Winning Time” returns to the big picture and gets back to what it's good at in episodes seven and eight, but it also becomes more and more convoluted.
After stalling for three episodes, the show moves ahead and speeds the plot along to a near climax by the end of episode eight. Many huge new plot points arise, including Magic Johnson’s (Quincy Isaiah) rivalry with another star rookie Larry Bird (Sean Patrick Small) of the Boston Celtics. However, something’s started to cloud the air of the show in the form of the real Jerry West, who wants to take legal action due to what he cites as a misrepresentation of his character. This only adds to the growing speculation that the show isn’t as accurate as people originally hoped.
The show also continues to focus on the team’s strained coaching dynamic. Paul Westhead (Jason Segel) and Pat Riley (Adrien Brody) end up thriving in Jack McKinney’s (Tracy Letts) absence, and it becomes a major problem when McKinney wants to return and ruin what they’ve built. He also planned on getting rid of Riley, which leaves Westhead stuck in the middle, forced to choose where his loyalties lie. This aspect of the show is much better and more riveting than anyone could’ve guessed, most likely due to the fantastic dramatic acting of Brody and Segel. Some historical context will reveal that in reality, Westhead and Riley never lost more than two games in a row and had immediate success as head coaches, which basically makes the basis of this whole episode a lie.
The Celtics and Lakers have been iconic rivals for as long as the NBA has been around. While it would’ve been cinematically perfect for the first meeting between Bird and Magic to end on a buzzer-beater, as it does in the show, that’s not how it really went down. The Lakers creamed the Celtics at home in reality. It’s a dramatization, but it’s starting to feel more like a hazy fantasy than real life.
Jerry Buss (John C. Reilly), who started the show as the most charming character and center of attention, has become a sweaty sideshow who never seems to have it together. Then again, who can blame him when he’s dealing with shady loans, his mother’s cancer and the success of a major professional franchise?
Jeanie (Hadley Robinson) starts to really see who her father is in these episodes as well. There’s one scene that’s incredibly painful to watch where Jerry promises a female nurse he’ll take care of her son’s tuition but he’s really just trying to seduce her. Jeanie enters, witnesses his behavior and goes off on him. Her words are brutal, but it’s been what’s on everyone’s mind since the start of the show. It’ll be fascinating to see how the Buss’ family drama plays out, because right now, they’re rapidly spiraling toward rock bottom.
“Winning Time” continues to portray Magic as a man more concerned with college girls and casual sex than he is about basketball. In episodes seven and eight, he finally gets Earletha “Cookie” Kelly (Tamera Tomakili) to stay by his side, only to lose her later when she finds out he slept with her friend. The notion that Magic has the basketball side of his life on autopilot yet struggles constantly with teenage problems has gotten annoying. We see that Magic gets voted an all-star but we don’t get more than a small taste of the great play that earned him that honor.
Initially, Adrien Brody’s role as Pat Riley didn’t even slightly match his stature. He was a side character, an assistant broadcaster and then finally the assistant coach. But, history told us to have hope that his role would grow. After all, Riley’s a legendary figure in NBA lore with decades of greatness as a coach and executive after his playing career. It’s exciting to see Brody grow into his role, and Riley should feel honored to see his humble beginnings painted in such a way by this legendary actor.
With two episodes left, there isn’t really a clear direction for this show. The storylines are interesting and the acting is brilliant, but it feels less coherent than it did five weeks ago. Hopefully, things will clear up next week.
