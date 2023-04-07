Episode 5 of season 3 had the most exciting scenes as the Mandalorians come out from the shadows to fight as one, becoming the warriors they were meant to be as another threat looms within the shadows.
The episode opens up with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) requesting help from the New Republic in clearing out the same pirates who were being a nuisance in the “The Apostate” episode, who’ve come back for revenge as they bombard and raid Nevarro.
The scene transitions to Captain Carson Teva (Paul Sun-Hyung Lee), who rescued Din from being ravaged by a giant ice spider, sitting in a bar and being the one to receive Karga’s distress message. From the X-wing pilots playing pool with rocky tunes playing in the background to the beautiful coastline where the bar is located, it’s all very reminiscent of the bar in “Top Gun.” The bar is not only an aesthetic set but it’s also not too alienated for viewers to be confused or overwhelmed by where exactly the characters are.
Another familiar character makes a brief cameo, Zeb (Steve Blum), who was an integral character in “Star Wars Rebels” and is now an X-wing pilot alongside Teva. The CGI is outstanding in transforming the cartoon character into a live-action format, with facial movements looking natural and lighting creating realistic skin textures. Furthermore, the show is consistent in bringing voice actors from the animated series instead of recasting these roles, which longtime fans can appreciate.
Teva travels to Coruscant to personally request aid for Nevarro, yet is denied because the small planet isn’t part of the New Republic, and that pirates are a trivial matter that the New Republic can’t waste its resources on. The office and cubicle environment perfectly encapsulate this situation with the New Republic seeming to move away from a group that fought to protect the freedom of the galaxy to a corporate structure that’s only concerned with being at the top of hierarchy.
With no other choice, Teva turns to Din and the other Mandalorians and requests they be the ones to help Karga.
The Mandalorians regroup within the cave as Din tries to persuade the others to help so they may “live in the light again on a planet that will welcome them.” Din’s monologue is written so well that it encompasses similar feelings to the hope in which the Rebellion was built upon. His monologue ends with a shot of the Mandalorians enveloped by the shadows while Din is brightly lit by the fire; this scenery is the perfect imagery to pair with the tone of Din’s call for arms.
Another unique, yet familiar, visual in this episode is the pirates’ designs. Their spaceship has a large steering wheel like those at the helm of boats with many crew members dressed similarly as historic pirates with doublets and head scarves. When they prepare for battle stations, it looks like they’re going underneath the main deck to man the cannons.
It’s quite the spectacle as the Mandalorian strategically flies down from the ship and takes out the pirates on the ground, viewers won’t be able to help but smile as the Mandalorians finally take the first step in reclaiming their honor as warriors.
When Paz Vizsla (Tait Fletcher) comes in to save a group of Mandalorians who get cornered by a great number of pirates, the horns that play are a great addition to the soundtrack, showing a change in the tide of not just this battle alone but representing the Mandalorians breaking through their former shadows.
The episode expertly gives the spotlight to the main characters and shows their strengths: Bo-Katan with her strategic planning, Din with his elite piloting skills, Paz with the ability to manage hordes of enemies and the Armorer with her combative melee skills.
Finally, after having been teased of her greater potential, Bo-Katan has the duty of uniting all the Mandalorian tribes to reclaim Mandalore. Viewers can not only be excited but ponder what grand climax is in store for the future.
As if that wasn’t exciting alone, the episode ends with a tease of another threat as viewers learn of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) having never made it to his trial and with his escape being hinted at by bits of Beskar alloy stuck to the wall of Gideon’s prison transport.
Could it be that there is a rogue group of Mandalorians with allegiance to the Empire?
“The Pirate” was a great episode that showed off new yet recognizable design elements in Star Wars that the general audience can discern the functions of various set pieces and characters.
Although the previous episodes were great on their own, this episode seems like the turning point, finally revealing the main plot focus of the season as we see the Mandalorians reclaim their spirit and now have the goal to reunite under one banner in order to reclaim their planet. Furthermore, as if this season didn’t have enough easter eggs, this episode foreshadows other major plotlines that can be exciting driving points for future episodes or series within the Star Wars universe.