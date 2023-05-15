“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was another action-packed adventure with lovable characters, impressive CGI and an emotional storyline.
“Vol. 3” was written and directed by James Gunn and released in theaters May 5. As stated in the title, this is the third installment of the franchise. This film includes a star-studded cast from Chris Pratt to Sylvester Stallone. While the first two films in the series mainly focus on Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), this film delves into different character arcs.
Being a big fan of the first two “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies, I highly anticipated the release of this one. The film’s opening shows Star-Lord being a sad drunkard over the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldana). If you’re confused about why Gamora died, watch “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: End Game.” In my opinion, the multiverse is too complicated for a casual fan of Marvel movies. For example, Gamora comes back to life in this film but isn’t the same Gamora from the previous “Guardians of the Galaxy” movies. This Gamora is from a different timeline so she has no recollection of the adventures the group went on. This is frustrating as the viewer can only understand newer Marvel if they’ve watched the previously released films. However, if you’ve done that, everything makes sense.
Alas, Star-Lord’s depression over his love interest is suppressed by his drunkenness. In the film, he becomes so incapacitated he needs the help of Nebula (Karen Gillian). It’s nice to see the rest of his team taking care of him during a time of need. After all, the Guardians of the Galaxy work best when there is strong synergy among the group. At this point in the film, I wanted a burst of action to contrast the gloomy opening. My wish was granted when there was a shot of Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) flying through the vastness of space to the tune “Crazy on You” by Heart. The soundtrack throughout the series has always been a highlight for me. Seemingly every action/fight scene includes classic hits that make you want to have a dance party in your comfy theater chair.
When we are introduced to Adam Warlock, he is seen flying toward Knowhere. Knowhere is the severed head of the celestial being that freely orbits space and inhabits a mining colony. He uses his powers to create an attack on the Guardians who’ve bunkered down at Knowhere. The cinematic shots of this particular fight scene were quite the jolting experience. While the guardians desperately defended their home turf, Adam Warlock’s powers were too much to handle. This battle resulted in Rocket suffering a major injury. It was this injury that kickstarted the heart of the storyline.
The guardians were distraught at the sight of Rocket being in a deep comatose, so they put him on an operating table to try and save his life. However, the rest of the members quickly found it wasn't possible to operate because of a killswitch feature in Rocket’s body. On the other hand, Rocket's unconscious mind recalls memories of his creator. To summarize, there was this self-righteous ding-dong named High Evolutionary who tortured “lower life forms” into making them into advanced species. The High Evolutionary placed cybernetic parts in Rocket’s body giving him a high level of intelligence and the ability to speak.
The High Evolutionary is obsessed with playing god and learning from Rocket’s intelligence. It’s hilarious how seriously he takes himself. His genetic experiments tinker with creating evolutionary societies. For example, we are introduced to “Anti-Earth” in this film. This world encompasses highly evolved animal species that live in harmony. I hated the High Evolutionary and his devious dictatorship role, but that’s what you want to feel with every movie villain. There’s nothing worse than an anti-climatic villain.
Anyway, to save Rocket’s life, the guardians needed a passkey to bypass the killswitch. The passkey happened to be embedded in the head of one of the High Evolutonary’s recorders. Before the guardians had a “stand-off” with the high Evolutionary on “Counter-Earth,” there was a sequence where the group went to the Orgoscope because they thought the passkey was there. I didn’t love this sequence of events. It felt like it served as a way to stretch the film out longer, but it was important to what would happen later in the film.
The High Evolutionary was smart and trapped the Guardians by stealing the passkey from the Orgoscope before they got there. Eventually, the Guardians were forced to go to “Counter-Earth.” The High Evolutionary got what he wanted as the Guardians brought Rocket to him. However, the Guardians were able to retrieve the passkey through an intense battle with the High Evolutionary and his crew. This battle included the best-choreographed fight sequences I’ve ever seen.
The battle with the High Evolutionary would continue after the Guardians were able to save Rocket’s life. However, the battle turns into an all-out war with the people of Knowwhere joining in on the action. I loved every second of this clash of good versus evil. The computer-integrated imagery during this part of the film was a spectacle of explosions, colors and sporadic chaos. To no surprise, the Guardians come out on top by saving the galaxy and all the life forms created by the High Evolutionary.
I will earnestly tell you this was possibly the greatest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie I’ve ever seen. It included everything from nostalgia from the first two films to an emotional ending. Star-Lord and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) wanted to break away from the group at the end of the film in the name of self-discovery. While it was sad to see the group split up, it truly was a satisfying end to a masterful trilogy. I left the movie theater knowing James Gunn outdid himself once again.