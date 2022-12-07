In a world of sequels, spin-offs and franchises, “Violent Night” is a refreshingly weird original story that’s still relevant to the masses. Just don’t show it to children.
David Harbour stars as Santa Claus in this original story directed by Tommy Wirkola and written by Josh Miller and Patrick Casey. However, Harbour’s version is not the traditional jolly Saint Nick but rather a beaten-down, tired, loathing man who just wants people to be nice again. He doesn’t have all the answers, and he doesn’t have it all put together. But, he’s got a good heart and a big hammer. With origins as an ancient Viking warrior, it’s clear we’ve never seen a Santa Claus like this before.
Harbour is absolutely fantastic in this movie and continues to be an underrated movie star worthy of leading mid-level projects like this one. He keeps the charm and charisma of Mr. Claus but becomes gritty and a little dispassionate. You typically don’t associate those qualities with this character, but Harbour pulls it off with heartwarming Christmas one-liners. He’s also vicious and brutal with his fighting style, using an assortment of Christmas-related items to smash in the skulls of his enemies. Harbour’s taste is bold, and even when the projects don’t succeed he’s always doing something interesting.
John Leguizamo is also superb in this film. You can really feel the hatred he possesses for Christmas, for the rich and, eventually, for Santa Claus. His best moment is when he realizes Santa is truly alive and real and that he has the opportunity to kill him and end Christmas forever. Their battle plays out like a Mortal Kombat fight, with the fate of the holidays in jeopardy. Leguizamo is a casually brilliant actor who can monitor his tone like a champion and dial up the rage without obviously overacting. He’s a fright to watch in this one.
“Violent Night” has a tried-and-true formula for this kind of film: the “Die Hard” plot. Many have taken inspiration from the Bruce Willis classic — which is also a Christmas movie of sorts — and it often proves to be an effective and smart premise worth mimicking. In this case, the John McClain hero character is Santa Claus himself, and the villains are Hans Gruber knockoffs in every aspect down to the accents. Leguizamo’s character, the main and most devious villain, is a self-proclaimed Scrooge who had Christmas ruined for him as a child. He’s evil to his core and wants to steal money from a rich family whom he’s holding hostage. When Santa realizes that good people are in danger, including a little girl on his nice list, he must stop his route and re-discover the magic of Christmas by beating bad guys to a pulp.
There’s also more family drama and plot involved in this film than it leads on. The main driver of the plot is not Santa Claus — his arc doesn’t really come into play until the second and third acts — but instead the family in the middle of the hostage situation. Jason (Alex Hassell) and Linda (Alexis Louder) have been estranged for some time. Their daughter, Trudy (Leah Brady), wants nothing more for Christmas than her parents to love each other. When they find themselves trapped in the lavish mansion of Jason’s mother (Beverly D’Angelo), Jason is forced to tell his daughter that Santa doesn’t exist. However, Trudy’s been communicating with Santa through her walkie-talkie after Santa accidentally finds her radio channel on one of the henchmen’s devices. Santa and Trudy’s relationship is incredibly wholesome and finds a way to fit perfectly in between all the gore and blood. There really is an emotional weight to this movie that nobody expected but everyone can appreciate.
This movie might be a bit too long, but the action is well-paced and the dialogue is good enough to keep it afloat. There are about a thousand Christmas puns, plenty of delightful violence and enough spirit in this one to make it great. This is certainly a niche movie, but it sure does kill that niche. Make sure to see “Violent Night” for some magical holiday beatings.
