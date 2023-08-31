Whenever an artist releases a critically or commercially successful debut album, there’s always a chance their second record may slide into the “sophomore slump.” Billboard defines the sophomore slump as “a phenomenon where an artist’s second album fails to live up to the heights set up by their first,” paling in comparison to their debut’s accomplishment and acclaim.
Thankfully, Victoria Monét’s second album — titled “Jaguar II,” released on Aug. 25 — defies the sophomore slump, existing as a formidable sequel to her 2020 debut “Jaguar.”
Although Monét is one of R&B’s most exciting stars, she’s probably best known for writing hit songs for other artists. Monét is credited on songs for Chloe X Halle, BlackPink, and most notably co-writing “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings” with Ariana Grande. She’s always worked toward a career as a recording artist, but gained considerable traction after releasing “Jaguar” during the early days of the pandemic.
Considered by some to be underrated as a musician and live performer, Monét’s use of live instruments on her songs is what sets her apart from her peers — a rarity in popular music.
“I just respect the craft a lot,” said Monét in an interview with Complex, noting how she pulls inspiration from the live instrumentation of the 20s, 60s, and 70s. “It feels like a warm embrace … I think about family reunions, weddings or barbecues.”
The album opens with “Smoke,” a slinky duet between Monét and Lucky Daye where they coo about the joys of smoking with a lover. “Party Girls,” which features Jamaican reggae musician Buju Banton, is a 2000s-inspired dancehall track that’s a strong contender for song of the summer.
An album highlight is “Stop (Askin’ Me 4Shyt)'' where Monét implores her friends and family to stop asking her for money, because she “barely just got on.” The song is jazzy and features Monét channeling funk artist Thundercat with the song’s plucky bassline and dopey lyrics. Another standout is dance track “Alright,” produced by house music aficionado Kaytranada. Reminiscent of Kelela’s recent album “Raven,” Monét abandons her inhibitions on the dancefloor, stating “I got this feeling life’s alright” over a four-on-the-floor beat.
For those looking for emotional songs, Monét offers plenty of them as well. The album’s closer “Good Bye” is an orchestral ballad asking a lover to end things without a chance of reconciliation. “I’m The One” is a thumping, yearning declaration, with Monét belting “if you knew I was the one / you would have already won.” The down-tempo songs are solid, but Monét really shines when she’s having fun.
A songwriter at heart, Monét’s greatest musical strength is her playful wordplay — infusing each song with witty one-liners perfect for a Instagram caption. “On My Mama” includes lyrical highlights such as “I’m so deep in my bag / Like a grandma with a peppermint,” along with “They say ‘ooh she smell good’ / That's because I’m heaven-sent.”
Sonically, the music on “Jaguar II'' isn't too different from its predecessor — it is technically a sequel after all. Both albums explore various facets of R&B and pop through the lens of funky, analog instrumentation. But to Monét’s credit, her choice to stay musically consistent works. Witnessing an artist build upon the existing sonic landscape they’ve already created is refreshing in an age where artists haphazardly switch genres between “eras” to gain additional attention from their audience.
Actual music aside, Monét’s development as an artist also signifies growth within the larger music industry. The entertainment business is notorious for its ageism, sexism and discrimination against mothers. Monét — who is 34-years-old and has only just begun to receive major fanfare for her work — gave birth to her daughter, named Hazel, in 2021.
Whereas in previous years she may have been sidelined as a songwriter, Monét is not only able to succeed in her performing career, but she can proudly feature her daughter in her work. Hazel is featured once on the album, gurgling on the song “Hollywood,” and is shown in the “On My Mama” music video.
Monét is one of the many new mothers in R&B and Hip-Hop — her contemporaries with children including Summer Walker, Cardi B and Caresha from the City Girls. Seeing this new generation of women proudly own being a mother while cultivating a thriving career is inspiring, and will undoubtedly pave the way for upcoming musical talent.
It’s exciting to wonder where Monét will go next — whether she’ll pivot to another sound or continue to make use of her signature throwback instrumentals. Either way, fans will be eagerly awaiting her next move.