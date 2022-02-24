Gamers’ dreams have come true with a live-action version of the popular gaming saga “Uncharted.”
Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) starts out as a young orphan whose brother runs away to find some hidden treasure. Fifteen years later, he’s a bartender and thief trying to get through life. One evening, he meets Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). He then tells Drake that he’s hunting down the same treasure that Drake’s brother is and needs his help. Drake teams up with Sully to find the treasure and, hopefully, his brother.
“Uncharted” is creative when it comes to treasure hunting. It almost has an “Indiana Jones” vibe to it, with different clues and mysterious challenges designed as life-or-death situations. The writers efficiently show the power of riches: Sometimes, when there’s something big –– like treasure –– waiting to be found, people will go to extreme lengths for the grand prize. This aspect is incorporated several times into the story, but besides the consequences that come from the concept of greed, puzzles and competition-like actions, there aren’t many “edge-of-the-seat” moments within the film.
This is the type of movie that requires some sort of “wow” factor to succeed. There are some clever moments, but it never reaches that specific jaw-dropping scene. It seems to be in the trailer, which catches the viewer’s eye, but it doesn’t deliver in the full-length film.
There’s also a theme of fictional history. Sully and Drake use the historical facts to decipher many clues that they encounter throughout the film. An example would be finding an ancient journal. Some of this is fictional, but the actors deliver them as if they’re actual historic facts. The prop team also designs detailed “artifacts” to keep the history realistic. The film is almost similar to “National Treasure” as history meets exploration.
Although it’s now a feature film, “Uncharted” was originally a video game designed by Naughty Dog, first released in 2007 and specifically programmed for PlayStation consoles and PCs. The movie was supposed to launch two years ago as Playstation’s first-ever motion picture but was pushed back when the pandemic hit. While it’s their first production, it won’t be PlayStation’s last. The company has confirmed production of a film based on “Ghost of Tsushima” with an unknown release date, a new HBO TV series based on “The Last of Us” starting in 2023 and potentially a series on “Twisted Metal.”
For those who’ve played “Uncharted,” the movie will be similar — but don’t expect to see the entire storyline or a parallel plot. It’s obvious that the producers couldn’t fit a 22-chapter video game into a 2-hour movie, which forces some of the chapters to be excluded. The writers also don’t stick exactly to the characters who are featured in the game. The costumes are accurate, but the characters are tailored to the actor. For example, Holland is in his mid-20s, so they wrote Drake as a man in his mid-20s. In the game, Drake is much older, more so in his 30s.
“Uncharted” is an action-packed film with some adventurous aspects. While it isn’t 100% true to the popular game, it still has some intensity throughout the story. It’s also a great look inside what PlayStation is like as more than just video game designers.
