Disney and Pixar’s latest movie, “Turning Red,” is an artful display of the “panda-monium” that comes with the rollercoaster of growing up. While the coming-of-age premise is familiar, the film’s protagonist, Meilin “Mei” Lee, faces fantastical obstacles that highlight the universal challenges of becoming a teenager.
Set in 2002, Mei (Rosalie Chiang) is a 13-year-old Chinese Canadian from Toronto. As audiences learn in the intro, she exudes confidence in who she is and passion about her family, friends, schoolwork and duties at the Lee family’s temple. Underneath the surface, though, Mei struggles to keep it all together. She likes and is somewhat expected to please her parents — mainly her overprotective mother, Ming (Sandra Oh) — by maintaining straight A’s and balancing all her responsibilities. At the same time, Mei wants to go sing karaoke with her best friends Miriam (Ava Morse), Priya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Abby (Hyein Park), and think about boys — namely, the hit boy band 4*Town.
As if young Mei isn’t juggling enough, she soon discovers she’s inherited a genetic trait passed down from her female ancestors — the ability to poof into a giant red panda when overcome with emotion. Upon her initial transformation, Mei panics and hilariously makes a mess trying to hide in her bedroom and bathroom. Ming thinks Mei’s getting her first period, and her attempts to console her daughter just make the exchange more awkward and scary for Mei. While it’s an intense moment for both characters, it shows the film is as unapologetic as Mei when it comes to normalizing puberty and all that comes with it.
“Turning Red” elegantly balances the conflicts Mei endures in a story that’s visually and emotionally beautiful. Though they’re overbearing, Mei’s grandmother and aunties come together to support Mei and Ming and perform a ritual to harness Mei’s panda spirit. The women see the panda as an inconvenience, but her father Jin (Orion Lee) encourages to embrace all of who she is.
When Mei finds it hard to be honest with her parents and live up to her family’s expectations, she finds solace in her friends. They lift Mei up and serve as a source of zen when her emotions threaten to unleash the panda, and they all work together to raise money for tickets to see 4*Town.
The band is inspired by classic groups like the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC, and its catchy tunes — written by Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O’Connell, who voices one of the band members — play throughout the film.
The movie continues to diversify the Disney library in a way that’s not just for show — it comes through in the story and behind the scenes. Mei’s life and work at the temple are deeply connected to her Chinese heritage, and her friends are distinct, well-rounded characters who come from various racial backgrounds.
Director and co-writer Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for directing the Pixar short “Bao,” is the first woman to solely direct a Pixar film. Shi doesn’t shy away from showcasing the power of womanhood, and it’s refreshing to see a female-focused story — “Turning Red” is only the fifth of 25 Pixar feature-length films to have a female lead, following “Brave,” “Inside Out,” “Finding Dory” and “Incredibles 2.” “Turning Red” is also the second Pixar movie to feature an Asian protagonist after “Up.”
The film also tackles the theme of generational trauma, much like the recent Disney hit “Encanto.” Mei and Ming both deal with the pressure of not feeling worthy for their mothers and don’t want to break their connections, but they start to grow apart in the process. It’s a tender moment that pulls at audiences’ heartstrings when the two realize they’re enough for each other and that nobody’s perfect all the time, no matter how hard they try.
At its core, “Turning Red” explores relationships and embracing every part of oneself. The fragile appearance of confidence Mei maintained at the start of the film solidifies with a new wave of self-assurance and awareness by the movie’s end. Mei’s at peace with her “inner beast,” the “messy, loud, weird” part of herself that she had the courage to let out — a fitting place to land, considering the red panda symbolizes balance and security.
Mei’s heartfelt journey of self-discovery is an absolute pleasure to watch, and the message of “Turning Red” stands out as a universal tale that will live on as one of Pixar’s greatest hits.
