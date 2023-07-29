“What is your objective?” - Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames)
If it’s to witness insane stunts, uncover clandestine plots and simultaneously venture around the world, then “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” checks all those boxes.
In the seventh installment of this movie series, Tom Cruise returns to his role as the uncompromising field agent Ethan Hunt, leading a covert life in the IMF (Impossible Mission Force). His objective this time around: to acquire two halves of a key to destroy an all-consuming, dangerous enemy. If he chooses to accept — thankfully, he did — he will save the planet from entering another world war.
Since the first Mission: Impossible movie in 1996, Cruise still knows how to bring an audience to the edge of their seats. With imaginative and masterful displays of duplicity, he and his team transform the action genre into a novel and memorable experience. There is also a multi-generational enticement to see Tom Cruise, whose career spans over 40 years in the movie industry, continue to play the incredibly familiar Ethan Hunt.
An appreciative feature presentation opens the film, as Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie — who also directed the fifth and sixth installments — thank fans. I found my eyes continually glued to the screen, as the iconic theme music clearly accented the compelling plot. Viewing the movie in a widescreen format truly elevated its delivery.
Beginning in the Bering Sea, a Russian submarine on maneuvers is faced with the ultimate enemy, the Entity, an artificial intelligence (AI) program that masks its intent to self-destruct that very vessel. The global race for world domination begins, as multiple networks battle for supreme control over this weaponized technology. It’s up to Ethan Hunt to kill the Entity, which requires the completed key to defeat this undetectable enemy.
The caveat to this, however, is that Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) is wanted with a ransom of $50 million because she has one half of the key. Ferguson reprises her role as an essential IMF member, and even through all of the film’s action and adventure, there’s still screen time dedicated to sparks of romance, such as Ilsa and Ethan’s romantic gondola ride in Venice.
Stickell and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) return to provide vital “behind the screen” help, hacking into systems and activating satellites to deliver Ethan to safety. Vanessa Kirby is back to deliver even more fierceness to her character Alana, “The White Widow,” who is also after the key. Additionally, Ethan strikes up a charming flirtation with Grace (Hayley Atwell), a new character and professional pickpocketer who Ethan recruits to help find the key.
An ultimate villain is found in the movie’s primary antagonist, Gabriel (Esai Morales), the Entity’s chosen messenger who is an old acquaintance of Ethan’s. Many years prior, Gabriel killed a woman named Marie, someone close to Ethan, before he had time to save her. He’s inadvertently responsible for making Ethan a spy, as Gabriel placed him in a position to choose whether to serve life in prison or become a member of the IMF.
Moments of humor and incredulity are woven in between mind-blowing stunts and sheer dumb luck. A sub-compact yellow car goes head-to-head with a black combat Humvee. Ethan and Grace flee in their tiny vehicle by driving down the Spanish Steps of the iconic Trevi Fountain — a symbol of good luck. It’s exhausting just watching how intensely Tom Cruise maneuvers around the streets of Rome.
What I found most jaw-dropping was a scene in the Austrian Alps, one that viewers of the trailer will most certainly recognize. In the most dangerous and complex stunt in the franchise’s history, Ethan drives his motorcycle off a cliff, parachuting down onto a moving train. This leads to a suspenseful climax of Ethan and Gabriel fighting to gain possession of the key: the ultimate clash of good versus evil.
It’s especially fascinating to see the multitude of settings this plot introduced, such as the Bering Strait, Amsterdam, Arabian Desert, Washington, D.C., Abu Dhabi, Rome, Venice and Austria. Although virtually “traveling” around the world was breathtaking, I did find it rather astounding that no collateral damage was done in any of these locations. It was miraculous that no passersby were injured or killed during the chase scenes.
I admired how more grandiose and dramatic theme music and variations were included in the film; a more mature timbre and intensity of volume truly enhanced the mood. These style changes were implemented by Lorne Balfe, a Scottish composer who also scored the franchise’s prior movie, “Mission: Impossible – Fallout.”
The film did, however, result in the death of a major character, and while it was not the hero Ethan Hunt, the next and final installment will have big shoes to fill with the loss of this person. Ving Rhames’s Luther reiterates “None of our lives can matter more than this mission,” but I couldn’t help but wonder: can’t they?
In the rare moments I saw tears in the characters’ eyes, I could understand that even the toughest of humans aren’t immune to emotion. The humbling, ever-present theme of friendship shines through, as no member of the IMF leaves another behind. Loyalty and trust are centralities as well, and despite this timeless franchise being known for its impressive cinematography and stunt sequences, I didn’t realize how much of a tear-jerker this particular movie would be.
Ethan’s overarching objective is to save humanity, forgoing any cost to himself. This is a component very rare in other films, and his commitment to serving humanity is a most worthy pursuit.
Sleight of hand is everything … or is it? Who has the key now? Priorities evolve, but so do characters. Intelligence, whether artificial or human, will reveal the survivability of civilization. Nonetheless, it’s undeniable that Ethan’s formula for completing an impossible mission has proven successful.
After nearly three hours of a blockbuster performance, a final question remains: Can an eclectic, diverse group of unsanctioned operatives who often fly by the seat of their pants, save the world? We’ll find out in the final chapter, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, scheduled for release in summer 2024.