In 2010, at just 20 years old, Taylor Swift released her third album, the self-written country-pop record “Speak Now.” Thirteen years and many life changes later, Swift released “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” her re-recording of the 2010 album.
The new version includes re-recordings of the original 14 tracks of the album, two of five of the original deluxe tracks — counting the acoustic versions — and six tracks “from the vault,” songs Swift wrote for the original album but ended up cutting that she completely re-recorded along with the original music. Two of the vault tracks include features: one from Hayley Williams of Paramore and the other from alternative pop-rock band Fall Out Boy, though Swift is still the album’s sole songwriter.
Absent from Taylor’s Version is “If This Was a Movie,” a track from the deluxe version of the album, which did feature a co-writer, as well as the acoustic versions of the songs “Haunted” and “Back to December.” Swift already released the re-recorded version of “If This Was a Movie” earlier this year as a late addition to “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” probably in an effort to keep “Speak Now” entirely her own.
It’s unknown why she decided to leave off the acoustic versions of “Haunted” and “Back to December,” especially considering she included her version of the acoustic take of “State of Grace” on “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and the piano version of “Forever & Always” on “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” There’s always hope she’ll do some special release with remixed acoustic versions of the two songs, though with her international Eras Tour running through next summer, it seems hard to imagine she’d have time.
The album, like the original, opens with the song “Mine,” which, even re-recorded by a much-older Swift, holds a lot of the same youthful spunk and excitement that the original contained. The same could be said of the next track, “Sparks Fly,” and most of the other re-records. They’re almost all incredibly similar to the original versions, and even the ones that differ a little carry the same spirit the originals did.
Of course, due to the age difference between Swift when she re-recorded the album and when she originally recorded it — 13 years — there are differences in the albums. For example, Swift managed to replicate the hesitant, almost nervous sound her voice had in the opening of the original version of the title track “Speak Now,” yet in the new version of “Never Grow Up,” I was struck by how much more mature and powerful her voice sounded. This change adds to the emotional impact of the track and its topic — growing up and the loss of childhood — with a now-much-older Swift singing about her sadness of having to grow up.
Production-wise, there are differences in various tracks. “Haunted” and “Story of Us” both are more full-bodied now, sounding like the pop-rock songs that probably inspired them and less like country songs. This is especially true in the case of “Haunted,” which now sounds almost like a heavy metal song instead of the more stripped-down emotional sound of the original; “Story of Us” benefits from the updated production as well. While I personally preferred the original version of “Haunted,” both tracks are still very good overall.
There was one re-recording that dealt the most damage by the more-mature Swift: “Better Than Revenge.” In the years since the song's original release, it’s received a lot of attention online, especially among Swift’s fanbase. The attention has been simultaneously positive and negative, with fans deeming it one of their favorite songs from Swift’s discography but also as misogynistic. The accusation of misogyny comes from the song's original lyrics essentially slut-shaming a girl who “stole” Swift’s boyfriend.
In what seems to be an effort to rectify this issue, Swift changed a lyric from “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress” to “He was like a moth to the flame, she was holding the matches.” While I didn’t find that the lyric change completely took away from the song's quality, it will take some adjusting for many fans who are used to the original version, including myself.
“Long Live,” which was the fitting closing track of the original version of “Speak Now,” sounds even better re-recorded. What was already one of Swift’s best songs is now somehow even better, both in quality and the sentimentality of its meaning. Written originally as a tribute by Swift to her fans, the line “We will be remembered” hits extra hard 13 years later when it’s undeniable Swift and the power of her fanbase will truly live on.
Overall, the re-recorded tracks wholly benefitted from the new treatment, at least more than they suffered. Besides the previously mentioned songs, most of the album’s sounds are close to, if not exactly the same as, the original, with the overarching difference being Swift’s voice sounds more mature now. Songs like “Last Kiss,” “Enchanted” and “Dear John” sound more grown-up in the best way, adding to the emotional effect of these tracks — though the loss of the shaky breath in “Last Kiss” is something I’ll probably never get over.
For many Swifties, the most exciting part of her re-recording an album isn’t simply hearing their old favorites made new again — though that does play a large part in the excitement — but getting to hear the vault tracks Swift added to the album. For “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” Swift added six new tracks: “Electric Touch [feat. Fall Out Boy],” “When Emma Falls in Love,” “I Can See You,” “Castles Crumbling [feat. Hayley Williams],” “Foolish One” and “Timeless.”
To me, Swift’s choices of features spoke to the musical inspirations that inspired this album. I wouldn’t be surprised to hear a song like “Story of Us,” “Haunted” or “Better Than Revenge” on a Paramore or Fall Out Boy album. Even before the features were announced, it seemed obvious to me based on the production of those tracks that Paramore had inspired more than one of the songs on this album, so choosing Williams as one of the features was fitting.
“Electric Touch” sounds like a boppy mix of pop-rock and country. The song discusses a love that Swift senses may have a spark that could revitalize her broken heart or break her even more. Fall Out Boy was a very good choice for this track; the band’s vocals blend nicely with Swift’s, and their instrumental additions fit both the song and the album.
In “When Emma Falls in Love,” Swift returns to the album’s country roots. The song is about a friend of Swift’s named Emma — rumored to be Emma Stone — who Swift sees as the type of person she wants to be when she’s in love, a girl Swift describes as “like if Cleopatra grew up in a small town.” The track is a sweet-sounding country song, which uses the tendency for country tracks to tell stories but also includes some references to Swift’s own experiences, with lyrics like “And to tell you the truth, sometimes I wish I was her” or “She won’t lose herself in love the way I did.” Whoever this Emma may be, it’s clear she handled herself in a way Swift found aspirational enough to dedicate a whole song to. Fittingly, at the end of the song, Emma ends up with “a boy with eyes like a man” who she falls in love with.
Of all the vault tracks, my favorite was “I Can See You.” On first listen, this edgy, sensual and a-little-bit lustful track sounded like a far departure from the sound of the rest of the album. It’s about someone Swift is interested in whom she knows she’s not supposed to be with, which of course only adds to the thrill of the prospect. Throughout the song, Swift sings about how they’ve had to keep things professional and how everyone is watching them, yet she can imagine them being something more — doing something more.
This sultry song may seem out of place among the other tracks from “Speak Now,” yet, in its own way, it fits. The lyrics reference a relationship that those around the couple won’t approve of, like the one Swift sings about in “Ours.” There are parallels between the lyrics of past songs and this track such as “Close enough to hope you couldn’t see what I was thinking of” in “Sparks Fly,” which seems similar to “You won’t believe half the things I see inside my head” in “I Can See You.” The production itself, while different from the rest of the album, still contains more country music-esque moments, bringing it back to the overall genre of the album. The theme that can be found throughout the album, that of a relationship that’s filled with secrets and yearning, is prevalent in “I Can See You.”
“Castles Crumbling” is about a topic Swift seems to know all too well: the fickleness of fame. Williams’ voice fits perfectly with both this theme and Swift, sounding sad and almost regretful of the love she sings about losing. The song's production is beautiful and also branches a little away from the country sound, but so do half the songs on this album. It’s striking to think, only on her third album when she first wrote this song, Swift was already thinking and worrying about how long she had before she lost the public’s love, a theme that has followed her through most of her later albums.
Of all the vault tracks, “Foolish One” gets the most personal. The song sounds like a catchy country song that would fit just as well on “Fearless” as it does “Speak Now,” while also containing intimate lyrics. The whole song plays out as if the current Swift is singing to her past self, telling her to pay attention to the gut feeling that she’s being led on and stop holding on to the fragile hope of a relationship with the one leading her on. At the end of the track, in what was likely a more recent addition to the song, Swift sings “The day is gonna come for your confessions of love, when all is said and done, he just wasn’t the one,” as if she’s reassuring her past self that the love she deserves and hopes for will one day come, but from someone else.
The final vault track, “Timeless,” is the only vault track I’d consider a real love song. It tells the story of Swift looking through old pictures in an antique shop and how they remind her of a relationship, causing her to call the person. Swift uses examples of past couples one may see in old photos to describe how she’d love this person — no matter what time they were in. She sings that their love, to her at least, seems inevitable, and that they would’ve ended up together in any lifetime. In this beautiful and whimsical country track, Swift compares her and her partner's love to those of different historical periods, proclaiming that their love was always meant to be a timeless one.
For me at least, “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” has taken the spot of “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)” as the best re-recording Swift has done thus far. The original tracks overall sound either incredibly similar or perfectly matured — yes, even “Better Than Revenge.” Though I’m not necessarily a big fan of the “Better Than Revenge” lyric change, I don’t think it ruins the song, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it replaces the old in my mind sooner than later. The vault tracks all manage to bring both something new to the album and tie in the old. I’m excited to see what Swift does next, but I think it’s safe to say that these re-recordings have proven that her music, really, is timeless.