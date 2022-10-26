“Ticket to Paradise” is an aesthetically immaculate film compromised by a dull storyline and cliche rom-com elements.
“Ticket to Paradise” was written and directed by Ol Parker and released in theaters Oct. 21. The new romantic comedy has many well-known names, such as George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Roberts is no stranger to the rom-com scene — her films “Notting Hill” and “Pretty Woman” are evidence of that. On the other hand, Clooney’s experience in the genre is lightyears away from that of Roberts. His last romantic comedy was “One Fine Day," released in 1996. This is the fifth film Roberts and Clooney have been in together with their previous films including “Ocean’s Eleven” and its sequel “Ocean’s Twelve.”
“Ticket to Paradise” begins with divorced couple David (George Clooney) and Georgia Cotton (Julia Roberts) trying to stop their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), from marrying Gede (Maxime Bouttier) after finding love at first sight. But seriously? Can we get past the whole love at first sight thing? It’s so cliche.
For example, when Lily’s in Bali, she says “I’m so out of balance,” to which Gede responds with “you can find it here.” I was overwhelmed with the sense of cringe from listening to those two lines. I can’t believe these two agreed on marriage after only knowing each other for a month. I get this is a romantic comedy but there’s no foundation to their relationship. However, the film gives us context by showing Lily graduating from law school. In the graduation scene, we can see her argumentative parents bickering as they’re forced to sit next to each other despite their wishes to sit separately.
Later in the film, Georgia and David run into each other on the plane traveling to Bali —where Gede’s from. In this scene, we’re introduced to Georgia’s boyfriend, Paul (Lucas Bravo). Paul’s also the pilot for the airline they’re traveling on, so the circumstances provide funny commentary from David that digs at Georgia’s new relationship. As I was sitting in the theater, I realized that almost all the jokes catered to those who are in relationships. Throughout the course of the film, they hadn’t had too many funny moments that didn't include relationship quips besides the confusing language barrier between Lily and Gede’s parents.
The divorced couple hadn’t factored in their daughter’s emotional state towards Gede, unaware that she’s completely consumed by love at first sight. Gede’s the one, and Lily’s already made up her mind about marrying him and spending the rest of her life in paradise.
The location this movie was filmed in was truly amazing and breathtaking. The cool blue water and swaying palm trees added to the romance of the film as well.
Although Lily’s parents ruined the peace by acting with compulsive and selfish intentions, her parents are blind to the fact their daughter’s found love and devise and carry out a plan to steal the wedding rings. After noticing the rings were missing, the wedding ceremony had to be pushed back. However, this was the only memorable dramatic moment in the film besides Paul getting bit by a snake and David being bit by a dolphin. I wanted the tea, and I found myself nodding off during sections of the film that were drawn out for length. There was a lot of fluff and not a lot of drama — but that’s what makes romantic comedies great. I felt bored by the lack of drama and was constantly asking myself the question “Is anything going to happen?”
Although David and Georgia were reckless in their attempt to bring the wedding to an end, the collaboration of their mischievous plan brought them closer together. They had to act like a team again for the first time in over 20 years, and the constant interaction in Bali led to a drunken one-night stand. When Georgia and David woke up the next morning, they realized weren’t done loving each other and that was rather evident from the funny and intimate banter between the two in the latter half of the film. In the end, Lily happily wed Gede with her parents’ approval of the marriage. I would personally object to the marriage, but I digress.
In terms of on-screen chemistry, Roberts and Clooney were able to make the most out of a mediocre script. With a few funny jokes from Clooney, you can forget the film’s mostly boring plotline. The trope of former lovers finding the spark again has been overused and overplayed. This film provides a distraction from a mostly dull storyline by providing incredible cinematic shots from the coast of Australia.
As far as Dever and Bouttier’s performances go, their chemistry as a couple wasn’t as entertaining as Julia Roberts and George Clooney's. Their deeper and more passionate conversations seemed drab and cliche. In short, they have some good moments, but their relationship seems held together by a piece of tape. If I produced this movie, I would give it some spicy drama and focus on Lily and Gede’s relationship. I say their relationship isn’t entertaining because we don’t see them often. The film’s focus is on Georgia and David, but I would change the direction to the younger couple.
Overall, I didn’t hate this film, but falling asleep multiple times during the viewing indicates that it needs more drama.
