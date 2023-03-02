“Ladies and Gentlemen, you are about to see a story of greed, violence, exploitation, adultery and treachery … all those things we hold near and dear to our heart,” the Master of Ceremonies (Sabrina Simmons) said.
These lines first greeted the audience on the opening night of “Chicago,” produced by the JMU Theatre department. The satirical, jazz-age musical professionally done by John Kander, Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse is an adaptation of the play “Chicago” by early twentieth century reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins.
The plot follows the murderess Roxie Hart’s (Samantha Haughton) search for fame and prestige after being convicted. Velma Kelly (Oshie Mellon), is also convicted for murder and craves the same spotlight as Roxie. Ultimately, the co-stars are united in their pursuit of fame with the help of bowler hats and sensual choreography.
“Chicago” first premiered on Broadway in 1975 and won the Tony award for best revival of a musical in 1996, according to the play’s overview on the Forbes Center website. Currently, the show is Broadway’s longest running American musical according to Bright Star Musical.
Rachel Schur, a 2009 JMU Musical Theatre graduate, is part of the Broadway show cast. On Tuesday, Schur and the rest of the professional company wished JMU theatre a “happy opening night,” in a video.
Evidence of opening night challenges from the JMU company on Tuesday were apparent from the beginning of the musical.
Immediately, fans of the musical could recognize the choreography throughout the show would be, at most, a tribute to Bob Fosse’s signature style in the musical theatre canon. The movements were stiff, distancing themselves from the effortless swing motions that characterize “Chicago” with the vices of the jazz age.
Throughout the iconic first number “All That Jazz” by Velma and the ensemble, introductory dialogue is intertwined with the song by Roxie and her husband Amos (Joshua Higgins). Though viewers should be given an impression of Roxie through this number, the audience doesn’t receive one.
This can be best attributed to the awkward stage design of the show, which features a heightened, railed structure running from one end of the stage to the other. When distanced from the audience on the balcony, the characters’ line delivery had a diminished impact, thus lessening the personality of the star-to-be, Roxie. Also noticeable was the lack of stage floor use from the show’s most prominent characters.
Apart from this distance, audio-technical issues were also heavily apparent throughout the show. The mics would sporadically cut out and make loud noises throughout dance numbers. In one event, Apple’s Siri began to speak over the Mainstage Theatre’s main speakers. Olivia Palmer, who played Matron “Mama” Morton, was able to recover from the glitch by responding to the AI’s question of ‘How are you?’ in her dialogue seamlessly.
Characters with personalities larger than life, such as “Mama” Morton, were able to utilize their heightened, archetypal charm to relieve the awkwardness of set design and technical issues. The audience was able to empathize with the stale, passive persona of Amos Hart and Billy Flynn (Nathan Yannarell), fulfilled his role perfectly as a money-hungry, suave criminal defense lawyer.
Still, by a strange use of fog and questionable direction of lights, the “Chicago” production continued to fall short of its critically acclaimed potential. To further ease the weight of difficulty, Mellon took over the show with her Velma solo, “I Can’t Do it Alone.”
In fact, Mellon was able to grab the attention of the audience from the beginning of the show, further proving the “grab fame” aspect of the show as reactions multiplied through her efforts.
Also easing the weight of the first act was the journalistic music number, “We Both Reach for the Gun.” With a heightened sense of stage presence and attention-demanding choreography, improvements were shown through the awkwardness and hope was imposed leading into the second act.
This hope carried over through numbers until the turning point, “Razzle Dazzle,” featuring Billy Flynn. More abstract costumes —differing from the staple, minimal black outfits — and props such as a hula hoop and an extravagant top hat assisted the musical in regaining showmanship.
Leading into the abundantly satirical courtroom scene, audience reactions and the jazzy heart of “Chicago” was back into full swing as carnival props were still prevalent from the past music number.
Well-written dialogue, plot and further large-personality side characters, such as Mary Sunshine (Katherine Dee), further diminished opening night difficulties. While the attractiveness of “Chicago” had been hidden, it came to fruition through the plotline of the show and left impressions with the final plot twist.
As Amos was able to finally win over the audience with his performance of “Mister Cellophane,” the JMU theatre company persevered to deliver the theatrics of “Chicago” through difficulties of a first public show.
Audiences and fans of the musical can still expect to see a stellar performance of the “Cell Block Tango,” promiscuous costume designs, themes of adultery and weaponry in the JMU production. As the show continues its run, mistakes are expected to be corrected and production’s expected to be refined to maintain the quality of the first showing’s second act.
The sold-out JMU Theatre production of “Chicago” runs until March 5. Showings will be performed at the Mainstage Theatre at the Forbes Center for the Performing Arts.