In his review of the first two episodes of "Obi-Wan Kenobi," Luke Freisner dives into the excellent performance of Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan and Vivien Lyra Blair as a young Princess Leia to continue with the Star Wars legacy. However, the main antagonist, Reva's (Moses Ingram), performance falls flat. So far, the episodes seem like something to look forward to each week, writes Freisner.