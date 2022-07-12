Taika Waititi’s second splash in the “Thor” franchise builds on everything in “Thor: Ragnarok,” with more laughs, fewer stakes, a fresh villain and the epic return of Dr. Jane Foster.
This film begins right after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” in which Thor (Chris Hemsworth) teams up with the Guardians of the Galaxy simply because he has nobody else left. The opening dilemma is Thor’s emotional state, which lays in shambles because of losing his mom, dad, brother, friends and Avengers teammates. After Thor casually destroys an alien army, he learns the vengeful Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) has begun killing gods in various realms. He returns to New Asgard, where he learns that Jane (Natalie Portman) is now wielding Mjolnir, his old buddy and weapon.
Once you accept that this movie is in a vacuum, is meant to have little consequence on the collective MCU story and simply serves as a rollercoaster of superhero fun, the movie’s pretty perfect. All of the beloved “Thor” characters return — minus Loki and Odin — in varying doses, and it feels like everyone has nailed the transition from dark, brooding, and Shakespearian to colorful, carefree, and hilarious. It can’t be overstated how different these last two installments have been from the vibe of “Thor” and “Thor: The Dark World.” Waititi has successfully reinvented the character to amplify Hemsworth's usually unused strengths as both a comedic performer and an emotional centerpiece. Hemsworth continues to seem underrated despite being one of the biggest stars in the world, and it will be interesting to see where he uses his well-developed acting chops and indelible charm next. Oh, yeah, and he’s really, really good in this movie, too.
There truly is no shortage of delightful performances in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Tessa Thompson shines once again as Valkyrie — warrior turned King of Asgard. Russell Crowe absolutely kills it for two scenes as the self-centered God, Zeus. Waititi himself returns as the lovable rockman sidekick, Korg. Even Matt Damon, Sam Niell and Melissa McCarthy briefly join in as playwrights attempting to tell the greatest Asgardian legends. However, no one outshines Christian Bale as Gorr The God Butcher.
Perhaps the only part of the story that can — or even wants — to take itself seriously is how Bale presents another immersive, captivating performance as a man who loses his daughter and his whole people because his God didn’t care about him. With the help of a cursed weapon called the Necrosword, Gorr goes on a rampage killing all the Gods he can find with the intent of wiping out every last one of them. Gorr is genuinely terrifying and Bale reinforces his reputation as Hollywood’s greatest chameleon and simply one of the best and most transformative actors alive.
There was a time when many believed that Natalie Portman’s days acting in “Thor”movies were long gone. Reports suggest a tension between the actress and Marvel, especially after the studio fired Patty Jenkins from “Thor: The Dark World.” However, when a new creative direction took over and Portman was offered a role that included her playing the Mighty Thor, she decided to make her long-awaited return. As always, she’s incredibly compelling in this movie as both a superhero — who doesn’t quite know how to quip yet — and reignited love interest to Thor. Portman and Hemsworth’s chemistry in this movie is on a new level, and they definitely do earn the “Love and Thunder” title with multiple scenes that exceed the magnitude of anything in their previous history. Hayden Christensen may finally have to scoot over as the ultimate Portman movie companion.
“Love and Thunder” has so many creative bits that are constantly stretching the limits of the Thor comic mythology. One of the more undoubtedly funny ones is the hammers — Mjolnir, Stormbreaker and eventually Zeus's lightning bolt — being personified. Thor “flirts” with Jane’s Mjolnir, which angers Stormbreaker at many points. The idea that Thor’s ex-girlfriend and ex-hammer team up is hilarious and well-executed. This script in general is wonderful and crazy, and it breaks new ground with its many LGBTQ references. One of the best is the implication that Valkyrie also has a crush on Jane, but is still rooting for Thor to get her back. It also becomes canon that Korg has two dads.
A common criticism of this movie so far is that it has way too many competing genres and tones and that they aren’t very well balanced. Whether it was intended this way or not, I think the best way to read this is that everything is winking at itself to some degree.
While it may never be considered one of the most important or meaningful Marvel creations, “Thor: Love and Thunder” is nevertheless one of the most entertaining and joyous films of the year. Marvel fans and moviegoers alike will be over the moon to see “Thor Will Return” smacked gloriously into the ending credits.
