A vacation in Croatia with a longtime best friend — what can go wrong? According to “The Weekend Away,” pretty much everything.
Based on Sarah Alderson’s 2020 novel by the same name, “The Weekend Away” is Netflix’s newest project. Released March 3, the movie follows best friends Beth (Leighton Meester) and Kate (Christina Wolfe) through their weekend getaway to Croatia.
Within the first few minutes of the movie, it becomes clear that Beth and Kate are total opposites. Beth is introverted and reserved, while Kate is wild and chaotic. Their conflicting personalities foreshadow potential issues for them later in the plot.
When Kate encourages Beth to go out with her on the first night of their vacation, the catastrophe begins. The next morning, Beth discovers that Kate has gone missing. A few clues are shown around their apartment, giving the viewer a chance to guess what happened.
While investigating Kate’s disappearance, taxi driver Zain (Ziad Bakri) and Beth encounter a condescending police officer, Pavic (Amar Bukvic), and his slightly more empathetic counterpart, Kovač (Iva Mihalić). Both officers dismiss Beth’s beliefs about Kate, which is frustrating to watch.
About halfway through the film, Kate is found dead, transforming the movie into an murder mystery. The remainder of the film is spent with Beth and Zain as they try to determine who committed the crime.
“The Weekend Away” is a relatively short movie, but it’s packed with twists and turns. The plot leads the audience to believe the murderer is several different people — with the real killer revealed at the very end of the movie.
While “The Weekend Away” is thrilling and entertaining, it gets to a point where the under-90-minute movie feels dragged out.
The film could’ve been just as entertaining with a few less plot twists. For example, the plot leads the viewer to believe the killer is a certain person, and the film begins to wrap up until there’s more evidence that it was actually someone else — all in the last 10 minutes of the movie. While having a few twists can be beneficial, “The Weekend Away” overuses them.
Even so, “The Weekend Away” is still worth watching. It’s easy to follow, has an interesting plot and keeps the audience entertained with fast-paced scenes. For anyone searching for a quick movie to watch on Netflix, “The Weekend Away” is certainly one to see.
Contact Taylor St. Pierre at stpierta@dukes.jmu.edu. For more on the culture, arts and lifestyle of the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the culture desk on Twitter and Instagram @Breeze_Culture.