Fox has brought back its biggest singing competition since “American Idol” and fans are ready.
Season 9 of “The Masked Singer” premiered Feb. 15, and it seems like viewers are in for a treat with a new stage, the biggest audience in the show’s history and returning host and judges Nick Cannon, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, respectively.
After some banter about how ready they are for another great season, Cannon reveals a giant bell next to the judges’ booth and says it’s for later. The first contestant to appear was Mustang. Mustang came out in a leather body suit and heel boots with chains. The clues involved a bucket of soap, ring toss and barbells. She mentioned how she worked with Elvis and said something about being close to death several times. The Mustang performed “Here I Go” by Whitesnakes. The beginning had a gentle sound, but as the song continued, her powerhouse vocals and rasp in her voice came out and were a great way to kick off the season. Mustang’s bonus clue was a Swag Bag with her on a magazine cover titled “Most Beautiful People” inside.
When it was time to guess, there were some decent names considered. Jeong went first and immediately got rejected by the audience for guessing P!nk. Scherzinger was spiting out the names of girl group singers like Ann Nancy Wilson and Chrissie Hynde. Thicke mentioned Susanne Summers from the sitcom “Three’s Company” after noticing a bird’s nest with three eggs in it and barbells to represent her workout video collection in Mustang’s clue package. McCarthy-Wahlberg tagged onto that guess, making the Susanne Summers idea seem to be a good contender.
The next person to appear was Gnome. The costume was uniquely shaped so it was impossible to guess generic traits like age or what field of entertainment they would most likely be. It was covered in a moss-like cape with flowers and little woodland creatures. His clue package had umbrellas and a trophy with a picture of Antoinne Perry taped on it to signify the Tony Awards. He mentioned working with stars like Robin Williams and getting to meet several presidents. The Gnome sang “When You’re Smiling” by Billie Holiday. His voice had a classic tone to it in a low register. When his Swag Bag came out, it had a medal with John F. Kennedy on it — one of the many presidents he’s met.
Scherzinger was thinking Dustin Hoffman. Thicke agreed but also mentioned Mel Brooks. Jeong was out in left field guessing Robert De Niro. Cannon shook his head and said “we are in the presence of greatness” — a typical quip from him toward Jeong. After the performance and clue connecting, Tony Bennett seems like a potential guess.
The third and final contestant of the night was Medusa. The costume was gorgeous from head to toe. She had snakes for hair and snakes coming out of both hips. Scherzinger and McCarthy-Wahlberg noticed the height and were thinking it could be a model. Her clue package involved a judicial scale, a framed picture of Buckingham Palace and chess pieces. Medusa wowed the crowd with a cover of “happier than ever” by Billie Eilish. The audience and judges were left speechless by her performance. For her Swag Bag, fans saw a DVD box that said “$340 million sold.”
As for guesses, McCarthy-Wahlburg suggested Ellie Goulding. Scherzinger was thinking of British stars like Dua Lipa but decided Lorde was a better guess. Jeong also made a guess and thought it was Meghan Markle. Cannon responded by having the audience say “no Ken” in unison. From the sound of her voice and the fact she was a judge on “The Voice U.K.,” the singer could be Jennifer Hudson.
When Medusa leaves, Cannon tells the audience and judges about the mysterious bell. The bell’s only used when a judge wants to save a contestant from elimination. They can only ring it three times, then the show will have a special episode to see who gets to stay.
After some commercials, it was time for elimination. The elimination rule for this season is the person with the least amount of votes gets unmasked while the other two have a “Battle Royale” sing-off to determine who’s also unmasked. It’s similar to the elimination rules from last season. The votes come in and Cannon announced the Gnome is the first to leave. While the audience is disappointed, they’re just as eager for the reveal.
As their final guesses, Thicke and Scherzinger stay with Hoffman while Jeong still guesses De Niro. McCarthy-Wahlberg says her guess is Tony Bennett. The Gnome gets unmasked and shocked the audience by revealing legendary actor Dick Van Dyke. Thicke, Jeong and McCarthy-Wahlberg get on the table for a standing ovation while Scherzinger burst into tears.
Dyke loved the fact Jeong thought he was De Niro. The judges spent a few moments telling him how amazing he is, with McCarthy-Wahlberg calling him a GOAT. Before he left the stage, he treated the audience and viewers with a live performance of “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.” It was possibly the greatest unmasking in “Masked Singer” history.
To find out who gets unmasked next, Mustang and Medusa go head-to-head for the “Battle Royale.” The two stars sang “Diamond” by Rihanna but in different styles. Mustang had a smoother tone and kept singing with higher notes than how it’s originally recorded. Medusa stuck more to the traditional sound of the song.
After everyone voted, Medusa won the Battle Royale which means Mustang had to be unmasked. Before the big reveal, the judges have to guess who the Mustang is. Jeong sticks to his guess of P!nk. McCarthy-Wahlberg comes up with a more reasonable guess of Joan Jett. Thicke sticks with his original guess of Susanne Summers and Scherzinger says it’s Wynona Judd. The Mustang gets unmasked and turned out to be country singer Sara Evans. She said she loves the show and wanted to surprise her kids.
Now that two celebrities have been revealed, season 9 of “The Masked Singer” is just getting started. With a platinum country artist and legendary actor already unmasked, this might be an unforgettable season.