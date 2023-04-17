Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR NORTHERN AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA, EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA, MOST OF MARYLAND, AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA... * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the lower elevations. West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the mountains. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of dry conditions, low humidity, and strong gusty winds may result in favorable conditions for the rapid spread of fires Tuesday afternoon. * FUEL MOISTURE...Less than 8 percent. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&