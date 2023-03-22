At face value, episode 3 of “The Mandalorian” season 3 feels like filler and might have viewers disappointed that our main characters aren’t in the spotlight. However, upon a deeper look into the New Republic proves that not all is black and white and the shadows of society are bound to repeat in one way or another.
As Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) regain their bearings on Mandalore, Bo-Katan hides the truth about the Mythosaur beneath the waters from Din. When the two leave the mines, the surface of the dark waters remains still, concealing any evidence of the legendary beast that looms below.
As they try to fly back to Bo-Katan’s castle, the pair is suddenly ambushed by Imperial TIE Interceptors hot on their trail. We see Bo-Katan’s impressive flight maneuvers as she dodges the blasts of the Interceptors. To top off the exciting dogfight, the aerial fight takes place in the beautifully rendered, green canyons of the planet Kalevala. The tight, rocky cliff sides on both sides of the ships make the scene much more exhilarating as each movement has to be precise and sharp in order to avoid both blaster fire and mountain-sides.
However, just as Bo-Katan and Din are distracted, another group of TIE Interceptors bomb Bo-Katan’s castle. The bombardment gives off a similar feeling to when Mandalore was bombed. Even behind a helmet, Sackhoff does a good job of expressing anger and retribution through the harsh tone in her dialogue. Usually, Bo-Katan’s calm and collected, always tactically assessing her situation, but she almost heads straight into a big fleet of TIE fighters until Din snaps her out of it.
The scene then transitions into the breathtaking cityscape of Coruscant, a planet that was heavily used in the prequel trilogy of the early 2000s and in the “Clone Wars” series. It was an unexpected surprise since most of the settings in the show are either deserts or green environments.
Within a massive auditorium, Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi), who in the first season performed experiments on Grogu probably to further his research in cloning, gave a speech to the New Republic on the importance of cloning technology and how, in the right hands, it could do a lot of good.
Now working for the New Republic instead of the Empire, Dr. Pershing’s constantly reminded by both his former Imperial colleagues and high-class officials of how lucky his situation is and that he deserves the very best. Soon viewers will find out this constant reminder can end up being damning instead of salvation.
Ironically, one interesting piece of imagery in the next scene is when Dr. Pershing meets with his former colleagues in the Amnesty Housing section of the planet. Everything from the same dull, navy-colored uniforms to the repetitive large, gray apartments makes it look almost like a prison. They even address one another with numbers and letters instead of using their actual names.
As one of the residents introduces Dr. Pershing to the others in the group, the doctor recognizes one of them, G68 (Katy M. O’Brien), as serving with him on Moff Gideon’s ship.
Again, Dr. Pershing is reminded by his colleagues that thanks to the rehabilitation program, they can contribute to the New Republic. This time, however, he isn’t smiling along with the rest of them and there’s a slight pause from him when the rest of them raise their drinks to honor the New Republic.
Later on, Dr. Pershing listens to a recording about Coruscant that perfectly encapsulates how Dr. Pershing’s potential and work are being overshadowed by the New Republic as he’s left to archive documents in a typical office cubicle. The large city architecture looms over him and all the superiors. No matter how much he tries to make a difference, it won’t matter by the end since it’s all about the collective rather than the individual.
It can be surmised the recording would’ve ended by revealing Coruscant’s actually not at the center of the galaxy, but the creators purposely left that out to allow for both viewers and the doctor to figure out the greater meaning of the episode.
Just as viewers may think Dr. Pershing might’ve been significant to the story, it seems like his storyline is coming to an end as he’s hooked up to a mind flayer to have his memory wiped and brainwashed to be part of the New Republic.
The episode ends with Din and Bo-Katan taking refuge at the hidden covert of the Mandalorians, both being redeemed and accepted as they’ve soaked in the Living Waters.
One thing viewers may still be questioning is why Elia supported the doctor’s work only to torture him with the mind flayer. That’s because there’s not much of a difference between the New Republic and the Empire.
Despite the celebration, the similarities go deeper from looming gray architecture to the residents having no sense of identity by all wearing the same dull uniform and only being referred to as numbers, just like stormtroopers. Everyone’s expected to blindly work for the collective with no room to question orders.
The mind flayer’s a similar torture device to what the Empire used to coerce the Rebels to give up information. The New Republic tries to justify all this by claiming it’s for the greater good, just as the Empire deceived everyone by taking away the freedom of Rebels.
As Elia tortures the doctor near the end of the episode, it shows she’s back to doing the same thing under a different flag.
It was even foreshadowed earlier in the episode when a bystander approached Dr. Pershing and said, “Empire, Rebels, New Republic, I can’t keep track.”
As what seemed like the episode setting up Din and Bo-Katan to build and lead the Mandalorians back to their former glory, it brought back a forgotten side character to connect to another lurking issue popping up in a different part of the galaxy.
Despite the two beautiful, contrasting environments shown between Kalevala and Coruscant, the highlight of the third episode remains in the underlying themes of the values shared between good vs. evil, light vs. dark and the New Republic vs. the Empire. The imagery and writing that foreshadowed the bigger issues were brilliant in bringing weight to a subplot that otherwise might have obscured the main narrative.